All-Area Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year: Zoie Lamanna, Jefferson Forest

Zoie Lamanna

ALL-STAR STUFF: Zoie Lamanna burst onto the scene in 2021, and by the time her freshman year ended, she had turned heads throughout the state with her abilities as a distance runner. She began the cross country season by winning JF's first meet of the year in a Seminole District quad at Humankind, then posted her best performance at a Seminole showdown in Forest, running a 19:25.50. On April 13, she captured the Region 4D championship in Blacksburg by running a 16:53.10, winning by more than 12 seconds. And when JF advanced to the Class 4 state championship in Leesburg, Lamanna was the first Cavalier to cross the finish line, running a 19:56.00 to finish in eighth place. But she didn't stop there. Lamanna also made waves in the outdoor track and field season. At the Region 4D meet in June, she won three events — the 800 run, 1,600 run and the 4x400 relay (ran the opening leg). Ten days later at the Class 4 state outdoor championships, she placed second in the 800, willed the 4x400 relay to third and was one of three runners in the 800 to break a mark set in 2016 by E.C. Glass grad Libby Davidson.