All-Area Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year: Zoie Lamanna, Jefferson Forest

Zoie Lamanna
SCHOOL: Jefferson Forest
YEAR: Freshman
ALL-STAR STUFF: Zoie Lamanna burst onto the scene in 2021, and by the time her freshman year ended, she had turned heads throughout the state with her abilities as a distance runner. She began the cross country season by winning JF's first meet of the year in a Seminole District quad at Humankind, then posted her best performance at a Seminole showdown in Forest, running a 19:25.50. On April 13, she captured the Region 4D championship in Blacksburg by running a 16:53.10, winning by more than 12 seconds. And when JF advanced to the Class 4 state championship in Leesburg, Lamanna was the first Cavalier to cross the finish line, running a 19:56.00 to finish in eighth place. But she didn't stop there. Lamanna also made waves in the outdoor track and field season. At the Region 4D meet in June, she won three events — the 800 run, 1,600 run and the 4x400 relay (ran the opening leg). Ten days later at the Class 4 state outdoor championships, she placed second in the 800, willed the 4x400 relay to third and was one of three runners in the 800 to break a mark set in 2016 by E.C. Glass grad Libby Davidson.
ALL-AREA GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY TEAM
Shauna Skow
SCHOOL: Jefferson Forest
YEAR: Junior
ALL-STAR STUFF: Ran a 20:41 at the Class 4 state meet to finish in 16th place. That time was her best of the season. … Placed fifth at the Region 4D championships with a 20:52.60. … Is a pivotal part of the Cavaliers' cross country and track and field teams.
Beall Roberts
SCHOOL: Jefferson Forest
YEAR: Sophomore
ALL-STAR STUFF: Posted a 21:48 at the Class 4 state meet to finish 31st overall. … Was ninth at the Region 4D championships with a 21:29.80. … Turned in her best performance of the year at a Seminole District meet in Forest when she clocked a 20:43.60.
Emmie Stallard
SCHOOL: Altavista
YEAR: Junior
ALL-STAR STUFF: Finished in 14th place at the Class 1 state championships with a 22:06.20, which was her best time of the season. … Also placed fifth at the Region 1B meet with a 22:44.92.
Maegan Knight
SCHOOL: Jefferson Forest
YEAR: Senior
ALL-STAR STUFF: Ran a 22:23 at the Class 4 state championships and finished in 42nd place. … Was 14th at the Region 4D meet with a 22:29.40. … Set a personal best for the year when she ran a 21:58.10 at a tri-meet featuring LCA and E.C. Glass in Forest.
Pate Jordan
SCHOOL: Rustburg
YEAR: Freshman
ALL-STAR STUFF: Ran a season-best time of 21:17.60 at the Region 3C Championships and placed ninth, serving as the highest Lynchburg-area finisher in that event. … Won two Seminole events on the season.
COACH OF THE YEAR
Colby Delbene
SCHOOL: Jefferson Forest
ALL-STAR STUFF: Colby Delbene swept Seminole District coach of the year honors in 2019 for the boys and girls teams, and was back to his winning ways again in 2021. The JF girls squad finished fourth overall at the Class 4 state championship after posting a runner-up finish in the regional meet. And the boys cross country team became state champions by holding off Grafton.