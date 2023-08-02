Akera Molette

SCHOOL: Heritage

YEAR: Junior

EVENTS: 55 Hurdles, High Jump, Triple Jump

ALL-STAR STUFF: At a state championship meet in which every point mattered for the Heritage girls team, Akera Molette provided plenty of them. The junior was counted on more than ever in her high school career to become a leader, and she stepped up by winning three individual titles at the Class 3 event. She won the high jump title on the first day of competition — with a leap of 5 feet, 2 inches — then returned the following day to claim the triple jump (37 feet, 8¼ inches) to bring home by herself 34 of Heritage's 59½ points. Molette also ran the opening leg of the 4x200 relay, and HHS finished third in that event to claim six more points. With her performance leading the way, Heritage defeated runner-up Abingdon by three points and claimed its second straight indoor team title and third since 2020. In the last five years, the HHS girls team has six total state championships, with three outdoor titles included. Molette is carrying on a strong tradition of standout track athletes.

Q: Did you think the girls would have a chance at the state title?

A: It seemed like an outside chance heading into the meet. But after Abingdon didn’t have a girl to run her races toward the end of the meet, it was basically like "OK!" None of our girls competed after that.

Q: So the team had to wait numerous events until they found out they won. Were you surprised when it came down to the end and you guys were still in the lead?

A: Yes, because I was trying to accept the fact that we weren’t gonna win. But it ended up working out. Everybody was down and then the excitement stated coming back up.

Q: I know you guys and Alaysia [Oakes, a former Heritage standout] were good friends, but I’m sure there were folks thinking this team couldn’t win the state title without her. What’s it like to accomplish that knowing she had provided so many points for you guys the last few years?

A: I think it’s a great moment, especially because so many people doubted us. They didn’t know that we had other people coming up to the plate when she left. I think it’s a big accomplishment. It’s on YouTube, this little video saying people didn’t think we could win without her. So yeah, it’s a big accomplishment and a big boo-hoo to the people that doubted us.

Q: Let’s talk about your individual events at states. Start with the high jump.

A: It was pretty good. It was a long wait because there was a lot of people there, so I was trying to stay warm. I think it was a pretty good jump, and I think I’m a pretty good high jumper, but I’m hoping to improve more. Bring more to the people.

Q: How about the triple jump?

A: Oh, I was so ready for the triple jump. I think that’s about my favorite event other than hurdles. They’re probably equal. Prelims I came in No. 1, but it wasn’t a good, good jump. I knew hurdles were coming up and I was telling my coach that I might not finish in time. He was like, "No it’s OK, just get it [early] and you won't have to jump no more." So my fifth jump, that’s when … once I landed I knew it was the [winning] mark.

Q: Hurdles are so difficult. Do you find it difficult, or does it come somewhat naturally to you?

A: I would say it comes naturally, because I didn’t start hurdles until basically my outdoor ninth-grade year. I think it came pretty fast to me, so now it’s really fun to me.

Q: Were you confident going into that event at states?

A: Very confident. Prelims I had a fast time, and so I just knew I had to do what I’m usually doing.

Q: What’s your favorite subject?

A: Definitely math. I feel like it comes easy to me.

Q: Favorite movie?

A: "The Hate U Give.” I love that movie. But my favorite series is definitely "Criminal Minds." Best series of all time, of any show. It’s better than movies.

Q: When did you start competing in track and field and why?

A: I started taking part in track in middle school, sixth grade. I used to get blasted. I wasn’t really good. I started taking it serious when I got to high school, looking at the upperclassmen and seeing the things that they do. And I wanted to do that stuff, like win state titles.

Q: Did the fact that you used to get blasted make a difference in your mindset? Because now you’re winning state titles.

A: I feel like when I used to get blasted, I used to try my hardest. So I know if I got blasted, I would still try, and I knew I would get better.

Q: Who has most influenced your life?

A: Definitely my mom [Cassondra Myers]. And the coaches here. Coach [Shawn] Webb and Coach Don [Alexander], all the coaches. They do anything for me. And my mom, anything I need for track, she will get it for me.

ALL-AREA GIRLS INDOOR TRACK & FIELD TEAM

Kaelyn Tucker

SCHOOL: Brookville

YEAR: Freshman

EVENTS: 55 Dash

ALL-STAR STUFF: Placed second at the Class 3 state championships with a season-best 7.33. ... Was also the Region 3C runner-up. ... Posted a personal best in the 300 dash at the Bulldog Invitational with a 44.83.

Marianna Hall

SCHOOL: E.C. Glass

YEAR: Sophomore

EVENTS: 300 Dash

ALL-STAR STUFF: Clocked a 42.96 at the Region 4D championships to post a runner-up finish. ... Advanced to the Class 4 finals, where she was 15th in an extremely tough field, finishing at 43.83. ... Won the Seminole District Invitational with a 44.14. ... Ran a personal best at the Bulldog Invitational with a 42.89. ... Placed third in the 55 dash at the region championships with a 7.50.

Jessica Taylor

SCHOOL: Amherst

YEAR: Senior

EVENTS: 500 Dash

ALL-STAR STUFF: Placed ninth at the Class 4 championships with a personal-best 1:21.56. ... Was fourth at the Region 3C championships (1:22.89) and won the Seminole District Invite with a 1:26.27. ... Qualified for the Adidas Track Nationals Indoor in the 400 dash, running a PR of 1:02.02.

Alexis Plaster

SCHOOL: Jefferson Forest

YEAR: Sophomore

EVENTS: 1,000 Run

ALL-STAR STUFF: Placed fifth at the Region 4D championships with a 3:17.12. ... Ran a personal best of 3:15.85 at the Bulldog Invitational. ... In the 1,600 run, posted a PR of 5:38.90 at the Virginia Showcase. ... Competed in the 3,200 as well, running a season best of 12:01.64 at the Liberty Flames High School Invitational. ... Set a PR in the 500 Dash of 1:28.27 at the Bulldog Invite.

Mary Malcolm

SCHOOL: Liberty High

YEAR: Junior

EVENTS: 1,600 Run and 3,200 Run

ALL-STAR STUFF: Won two Seminole District Invitational titles: in the 1,600 with a 6:03.21 and in the 3,200 with a 13:21.10. ... At the Class 3 state championships, competed in the 3,200 and ran a person-best 12:03.72 to finish 10th ... Also was the Region 3C runner-up in the 3,200 at 12:29.73.

Akera Molette, Tamya Clark, Ayonna Hayden, Taylor Porter

SCHOOL: Heritage

YEAR: Junior, Junior, Sophomore, Junior

EVENTS: 4x200 Relay

ALL-STAR STUFF: Finished third at the Class 3 state championships with a PR of 1:49.00, giving Heritage six crucial points that helped make the difference down the stretch for the team state title. ... Also won the Region 3C title with a 1:55.14. ... One team member, Taylor Porter, took part in the 60-meter dash at Nike Indoor Nationals, running a 8.09 after she placed third at the Class 3 state championships in the 55 dash with a 7.40 (a personal best), and won the 55 dash title in Region 3C with a 7.44.

Laney Richmond, Lydia Liu, Reece Sherwin, Lydia Long

SCHOOL: Liberty Christian

YEAR: Sophomore, Senior, Senior, Senior

EVENTS: 4x400 Relay

ALL-STAR STUFF: Celebrated the state relay title at the Class 3 championships by sprinting to a 4:08.23 finish, their best time of the season, helping the Bulldogs to seventh place in the team standings.

Cindy Cawthorne, Taylor Hall, Pate Jordan, Audrey Bennett

SCHOOL: Rustburg

YEAR: Sophomore, Freshman, Junior, Sophomore

EVENTS: 4x800 Relay

ALL-STAR STUFF: Advanced to the Class 3 state finals, where they placed 11th and ran a 11:12.80, a season best. ... Also placed third at the Region 3C meet with junior Megan Maggiora and won the Seminole District Invitational.

Harmony Troxler

SCHOOL: Appomattox

YEAR: Junior

EVENTS: Long Jump

ALL-STAR STUFF: Posted a runner-up finish at the combined Class 1/2 state championships with a leap of 17 feet, 2 inches. ... Also won the Region 2C triple jump title at 34-06. ... Posted a PR in the triple jump of 35-7 at the state championships, where was runner-up.

Kona Moore

SCHOOL: Liberty Christian

YEAR: Sophomore

EVENTS: Pole Vault

ALL-STAR STUFF: In the pole vault, won the Region 3C championship with a vault of 11 feet before placing third at states with a 10-6. ... Set a PR in the pole vault at Nike Indoor Nationals with an 11-2.50... Served as the Region 3C champion in the 300 dash with a 44.85 and finished eighth at the Class 3 championships by running a PR of 43.66. ... Competes in numerous events for LCA and had several other personal bests in the indoor season, including in the 55 dash (7.75), 60-meter hurdles at Nationals (9.74), the high jump (4-6) and the long jump (17-3.75).

Jaelyn Arnold

SCHOOL: Heritage

YEAR: Senior

EVENTS: Shot Put

ALL-STAR STUFF: Placed third at the Class 3 meet with a throw of 36 feet, 11½ inches, helping push Heritage to the team title and setting a personal best. .. Won the Region 3C championship with a toss of 36-03. ... Claimed the title at the Seminole District Invite with a 36-06½.

Dexaria Berger

SCHOOL: Altavista

YEAR: Senior

EVENTS: At-Large

ALL-STAR STUFF: After training for just two weeks coming off basketball season, won the triple jump state title at the Class 1/2 championships, posting a a personal record of 36-5.50 on her final jump of the day. ... Also won the region title at the combined 1B/2B championships with a 36-03 and was second in the high jump with a PR of 4-10.

Nadiyah Abdussalaam

SCHOOL: Appomattox

YEAR: Senior

EVENTS: All-Around

ALL-STAR STUFF: Competed in numerous events for Appomattox throughout her career and helped the Raiders to a third-place team finish at the Class 1/2 state meet. ... Placed fifth at states in the 55 hurdles with a PR of 9.05, was eighth in the long jump (16-03) and seventh in the triple jump (34-00.50). ... At states, also ran the final leg of the Raiders third-place 4x400 relay squad, which recorded a season-best of 1:52.59, and competed in the 4x200 relay that finished third. ... In individual events at the region meet, won the pole vault, was second in the high jump, long jump, triple jump and 55 hurdles and fourth in the 55 dash.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Shawn Webb

SCHOOL: Heritage

ALL-STAR STUFF: In between offering advice to athletes competing at the Class 3 state championships in February, Shawn Webb consulted sheets attached to his clipboard, where he kept track of the meet's proceedings. He didn't see a path forward for his Pioneers, who spent the latter part of the afternoon watching and waiting, after exhausting all their possibilities for points at the conclusion of the 4x200 relay. HHS had the lead, but Abingdon, with its talented relay squads, would overtake the team from Lynchburg. Then an Abingdon girl got injured and the Falcons couldn't catch up, giving Heritage an improbable state title. Webb, who has helped guide the Pioneers during their recent success (especially in field events), was once again a big reason for the title.