All-Area Girls Indoor Track & Field Athlete of the Year: Alaysia Oakes, Heritage

Alaysia Oakes

EVENTS: 55 Dash, 300 Dash, 500 Dash, Long Jump, Triple Jump

SCHOOL: Heritage

YEAR: Senior

ALL-STAR STUFF: Alaysia Oakes' performance at the Class 3 indoor state championships on Feb. 28 and March 1 at Liberty University was not only thrilling, it was historic. She won five individual events at the meet, a rare accomplishment on the high school track and field scene. She scored 50 of Heritage's 86 points and ensured her team a state title by winning the 55-meter dash (7.09), 300 dash (40.86), 500 dash (1:17.42), long jump (19 feet, 10¾ inches) and triple jump (39 feet, 2½ inches). Four of her victories occurred on the last day of competition. Oakes wasn't expected to win the 500 dash — this was her first season running the event — but used a strong kick down the final stretch to pull out the victory. Then she entered her final event, the 300, with plenty of confidence. By winning five events, she accomplished a goal she'd had for four years. After it was all over, Oakes called it "a meet to remember," and that's just what it was, not just for her, but for everyone who witnessed her performance. With Oakes as the headliner, Heritage won its second straight indoor state championship (and third in program history). She also helped the Pioneers to a runner-up indoor finish during her career. The Stanford signee was forced to sit out much of the ensuing outdoor season with an injury, but her high school career would end in thrilling fashion at June's outdoor championships.

To see the full all-area team, scroll to the bottom of the Q&A with Oakes.

Q: Talk about the leadup to the season. Did you make any special preparations with the end goal being five individual state titles?

A: So, I quit all my other sports beginning junior year because I wanted to focus specifically on track. And junior year, I wasn’t really seeing the results, and I thought maybe that was a bad decision. Other sports make you more versatile. So I was a little hesitant about that. But then I think it just took time to kick in, and I think as I moved into senior year I was able to see the benefits pay off, having that year of just track, just focusing on what I wanted to do. And that was the goal the entire senior year: win five events, win five events. And I wanted to do it for indoor and outdoor. I did it indoor. And I think I was focusing on being more intentional with my practices instead of just doing it to get an extra rep in, but doing the rep right and focusing on technique more. That’s definitely been the game-changer. I think that’s how I was able to win five events.

Q: You used to play volleyball and ...

A: And basketball. It was busy. I love those sports, though.

Q: When did you start to feel like you had a legit chance to win five state titles?

A: Honestly, maybe not until districts. Usually my meets don’t really come together. I’ll do good in one event at a meet and I won’t do well across the board at that meet, especially because I don’t compete [in all of my events at every meet]. Bust districts is usually when I can test myself and see how things are aligning. At districts things did go well. I beat some of my Rustburg competitors then for the first time that season, and I usually PR at districts or at regionals in one of my jumping events as well, so it’s usually a good signal.

Q: When you won the 300 at states [the last event of her day], the picture our photographer took showed total relief on your face. You’d won five titles. In that moment, what were you feeling?

A: Well, my last event of the day, so one, I just so happy to be done. And I wasn’t sure how it was gonna go after the 500, even though I wasn’t expected to win the 500. I was gonna be fatigued for the 300, so I was a little nervous about that. But just winning my last event, and winning five events, realizing all of that in that moment, it was very special for me. And I was just glad, again, to be done.

Q: You won the long jump on Day 1. But on Day 2, when you were in between each event, what were you feeling? Were you calm or were you focused or worried?

A: I plan for that a lot, because I knew that was gonna be one the of things: just preparing in between each event — cooling down and stretching and resetting my mind for the next event. So in between each event, especially the longer running events, I tried to rest and refocus and go over my race strategy several times in my mind and just focus on the next event at hand and not the entire meet. Just take it step by step.

Q: So by the time you got to the 300, before that race started, were you especially nervous knowing that you had a chance to get five titles, which had always been your goal?

A: Honestly, I felt accomplished after the 500, because that was not my event. That was kind of a stretch. This was my first year doing it, and I was [seeded] second. So I think I was more confident after that. I felt very excited, and I think I had some extra adrenaline after that win. I think that also helped in the 300.

Q: Let’s talk about the 500 a little more, too, because that was probably your favorite moment of the meet, I would imagine.

A: It was. I didn’t race the 500 that much this season. I think I raced it maybe three times. I raced in it at the Virginia Showcase, which is a very big meet. So to not do well in it at that race kind of made it easier at states. And I knew there were only two options: I was either gonna win it or I was gonna come in second. There was no pressure, and that’s what made it easier for me. And I knew I had the speed at the end to kick. For some reason at the end I just got a second wind, and I was ready to take off and go to the finish line.

Q: That’s the longest race that you run, so do you feel any difference between that any maybe the 300 or the 400?

A: I think because I didn’t run it that much the race was more exciting to me, because it was like new territory. I had been running all those other events since freshman year. The event was still very new, so to win a state championship and to see her so close to me at the end, I knew I had it at the end. I was that close, so I might as well go for it.

All-Area Girls Indoor Track & Field Team

Alaysia Oakes

EVENTS: 55 Dash, 300 Dash, 500 Dash, Long Jump, Triple Jump

Zoie Lamanna

EVENTS: 1,000 Run and 1,600 Run

SCHOOL: Jefferson Forest

YEAR: Sophomore

ALL-STAR STUFF: Won the 1,000-meter state championship in Class 4 by more than three seconds with a 3:00.18. ... Served as runner-up in the Class 4’s 1,600 with a nail-biting finish against Hanover’s Alli Cryster, as Cryster posted a 4:54.38 and Lamanna a 4:54.98. ... Was also the Region 4D champion in both events, winning the 1,000 with a time of 3:03.60 and the 1,600 with a 4:59.97. ... Was Seminole champion in the 1,000 (3:14.93). ... Also ran the final leg on JF’s 4x400 team, which finished third at the region meet and ninth at the state meet.

Abby Johnson

EVENT: 3,200 Run

SCHOOL: E.C. Glass

YEAR: Junior

ALL-STAR STUFF: Qualified for the Class 4 state meet, where she finished seventh in the grueling 3,200 with an 11:28.48 and was the first local girl to cross the finish line. ... Won two titles at the Seminole District championships: the 1,600 with a 5:35.25 and the 3,200 with a 12:14.24.

Nadiyah Abdussalaam, Amyah Bolar, Kelsey Hackett, Harmony Troxler

EVENT: 4x200 Relay

SCHOOL: Appomattox

YEARS: Junior, senior, senior, sophomore

ALL-STAR STUFF: Became the first female relay squad in Appomattox school history to win a state title when they overcame a deficit of more than two seconds and defeated Poquoson and Bruton in thrilling fashion with a time of 1:53.57. ... The Raiders pulled even when Abdussalaam took the handoff for the final leg and then broke away from the opposition within the first 25 meters. ... The Raiders finished second for the state team title, edged by Glenvar by one point. ... The relay team also won a postseason event at the Region 2C championships with a 1:55.15.

Kona Moore, Laney Richmond, Brooklyn Jenkins, Mia Detwiler

EVENT: 4x400 Relay

SCHOOL: LCA

YEARS: Freshman, freshman, freshman, junior

ALL-STAR STUFF: The youthful quartet won the Class 3 state championship with a time of 4:12.56, winning by more than four seconds over runner-up Tabb. ... Freshman Brooklyn Jenkins (third leg) ran the only sub-one-minute time in the entire field that day, turning in a speedy 59.93. ... The group also won the Seminole District title with a 4:39.15.

Kandace McIvor

EVENT: 55 Hurdles

SCHOOL: Jefferson Forest

YEAR: Senior

ALL-STAR STUFF: Played a major role in JF's bid to win the team title at the Class 4 state championships (the Cavaliers ultimately finished in a tie for second, losing by one point). ... Finished fourth in the 55 hurdles with an 8.74, fifth in the triple jump (34-01¼) and sixth in the 300 dash (42.31) while also running the opening leg on Forest's 4x400 team, which finished ninth. ... Was a region champion in the 300 dash (43.03) and runner-up at the Region 4D meet in the 55 hurdles (8.92) and also third in the triple jump (34-09½), fourth in the long jump (16-05¼) and ran the first leg of JF's 4x400 squad, which placed third that day.

Hannah Pettyjohn

EVENTS: High Jump, Pole Vault

SCHOOL: Jefferson Forest

YEAR: Senior

ALL-STAR STUFF: Became the third JF girl to win an indoor state pole vault title since 2015 when she vaulted over the rest of the field at the Class 4 championships with a leap of 12 feet, 6 inches. ... Was also third in the state high jump with a 5-02 and fifth in the shot put with a 33-07. ... Won three events at the Region 4D championships as the Cavaliers finished second to Western Albemarle by one point, claiming the high jump (5-04), pole vault (12 feet) and shot put (33-10¾). ... Began her postseason with victories at the Seminole District Championships in the high jump (5-02) and pole vault (12 feet) and by finishing third in the shot put (31-11½).

Jaelyn Arnold

EVENTS: Shot Put

SCHOOL: Heritage

YEAR: Junior

ALL-STAR STUFF: Helped Heritage win the Class 3 team title by finishing fourth at that event with a throw of 35 feet, 9½ inches and was the highest area finisher in that event. ... At the Region 4D championships, she served as runner-up to LCA's Jordyn Robbins with a 34-foot throw. ... Also won the Seminole District title with a 33-09.

Nadiyah Abdussalaam

EVENTS: All-Around

SCHOOL: Appomattox

YEAR: Junior

ALL-STAR STUFF: Abdussalaam became the first female in school history to win a state triple jump title at the Class 2 championships, recording a best leap of 24 feet, 5½ inches. She was also the third female in school history to win an individual state indoor title and the first in 17 years (combining indoor and outdoor state events, she was the first girl from the school to win a state title since Melody Burke — in the outdoor long jump — in 2015). ... Also won the 4x200 relay state title, placed third in the pole vault with a 9-foot vault, third in the 55 hurdles (9.32) and seventh in the long jump (15-03). ... At the Region 2C championships, was part of the 4x200 championship squad, runner-up in three events (55 hurdles, high jump and triple jump) and third in the pole vault.

Coach of the Year

Shawn Webb

SCHOOL: Heritage

ALL-STAR STUFF: The Heritage assistant, who specializes in coaching jumps and sprints, orchestrated what at the time was the girls program’s sixth state title and fourth since 2019, at Liberty University on March 1. The victory, 86-61 over Maggie Walker, gave the HHS girls their second straight indoor state title and third overall (the other taking place in 1997). Webb utilized Heritage’s strengths in sprints, jumps and throws and a second-place 4x400 relay finish.