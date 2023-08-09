Sierra Lewis and Caroline Carrington

SCHOOL: VES

YEARS: Seniors

POSITIONS: Attack, Midfield

ALL-STAR STUFF: For their final seasons, Sierra Lewis and Caroline Carrington set out to build camaraderie within their team. In their view, chemistry and high morale would translate to success on the field. They were right. The Bishops finished with a 12-5 mark, with all but one of those losses coming to the eventual state champion Covenant by a combined 12 goals. With an offensive attack powered by Lewis and Carrington, VES ran over opponents on its way to the VISAA Division II state title game, where it came up against the Eagles and fought to a halftime tie before falling to finish as state runner-up. Lewis and Carrington, both all-conference honorees in the Blue Ridge and first-team all-state honorees, were driving forces on the team’s path there, combining for 40% of the Bishops’ goals (team-best 50 by Carrington and 48 by Lewis, good for second on the team). Lewis also piled up 32 assists for a team-high 80 points, and Carrington had 12 assists for 62 points (good for a tie for second and second, respectively) and tallied a team-leading 91 draw controls.

Q: Tell me how you guys felt about your season.

Caroline Carrington: I think we both felt super proud of how our season went. We’ve been playing lacrosse at VES since we were kids on that field, so stepping into a leadership position this year felt pretty natural. We had a great group, so we were able to build a really great sense of community in our team, and from that, build a sense of work ethic and things that led us to a great finish.

Sierra Lewis: I fully agree. I think we had a great season. Our freshman and sophomore seasons, we did not get to play as much lacrosse or as many games because of COVID. But these past [couple] years, and especially this year being a senior, it’s been really great just fully getting to step into the competitive side, but also, we build up our team last year to this year. It’s been fun getting to play and build with this group of girls.

Q: What was your best moment or best game this season, whether individually or for your team?

CC: I’d say [for] our team, our senior night, Trinity Episcopal game. They are a Division I school that absolutely killed us last year, and this year we kind of handed it to them. Not only was that special because it was our senior night, it kind of was one of those nights where it’s not like one person’s scoring all the goals or one of us was carrying the momentum — it was a team effort. I think that kind of established our play we brought into the state playoffs. Personally, probably the Salem game was my game high [in goals], seven or eight goals. And also special, my siblings that both played lacrosse (Will and Woody Carrington at E.C. Glass), they both had their game highs at their Salem games.

SL: About Trinity Episcopal, I definitely agree. We didn’t have very many home games this year, so it was really fun. Everyone came out and they got to see us play probably the best we did all season. Personally for me, my best game was probably against E.C. Glass. I think I had like six goals or something. It also was so much fun, too, because … we’ve grown up playing with and against the girls on the other team. … It’s always just special getting to play against them.

CC: That was a really fun game, too. Under the lights, at [University of] Lynchburg.

SL: We had fan buses brought over from VES with a ton of students. It was a doubleheader. That was probably one of my highlights.

Q: Is there anything you would change about the season?

CC: I think people would expect us to say: “That we didn’t win the state championship.” That was definitely something that was sad. … But I don’t necessarily regret that. I think we worked really hard, and that was that. But I’d say what I do regret was those last few games, I think I was really looking ahead. The last game was all I was thinking about, and I just kind of wish I just stayed more in the present.

SL: Nothing really comes to mind, which is a great way to have it. … We performed really well, and one of the main reasons we did is because we have such a great team connection and bond. The difference from last year to this year was really large in that sense.

Q: Of all your losses, Covenant gave you four of them. So is there anything you would do differently against them, or anything now, after the fact, that you will remember about those games?

CC: Covenant’s a great team. They’ve got great players. I think what I’ll probably remember the most is that it was hugely a mental [challenge]. I think every game, … we stepped into it [thinking], “We know we can [beat them] ability-wise.” We thought we could’ve. We didn’t. … Sometimes I think back on those games and I wonder how we could’ve altered to maybe approach those games a different way. But we changed, kind of, our game plan most games [against] them, and I think it showed. We started losing to them by smaller margins, especially in the state championship — we were tied at halftime. I don’t really regret our losses to them because of that. At least the [best] fight we put up against them was when it mattered the most.

Q: Did you have any goals for yourselves or for your team heading into the season?

SL: I think one of the biggest goals was to win a state championship, which we obviously came really close to doing. … [For myself], last year, at the end of the season, I was switched to playing [behind the goal on offense], and I think I started to step into that role for the last few games of the season, but I didn’t really have a full understanding of how to play that and play my defender. And this year I wanted to learn how to be more a driver from back there instead of just a feeder, which I had been previously. I think I’m happy with how I guess I progressed throughout the season. Also, I really wanted to step into the leadership role. Caroline and … the other seniors, we were all co-captains, and I think we did a really great job of just keeping the team spirit high. Even after four losses to Covenant. I think we wanted for everyone, no matter what skill level they were at, to feel like a part of the team and like they wanted to step out onto the field every day and play. And hopefully we achieved it.

CC: Team goals, definitely making it far in the state playoffs is always something you think about, but during the season, beating JF was a big one. We had a tough loss to them last year. So beating JF and Glass was great to be kind of established as the dominant girls lacrosse team in the city. Beyond that, it was more, this season, about the team dynamic than the numbers and the stats we had when we walked away from the field. I think we wanted to go into this season to make an equally competitive [environment where we were] working hard, but also really fun environment. We would end most practices dying laughing on the field, and that’s how we wanted to do it, because if you have that kind of connection with the players on the field, I think it shows in your game play. As you get older, lacrosse becomes more about how the team plays as a whole, how you work as a unit instead of one person scoring all the goals. … I think it becomes a lot more of a group dynamic, so we wanted to work to establish a strong connection within the team so that we could play that and show it on the field. I think we did that for sure.

Q: Were there any traditions or rituals you guys had?

SL: We had a few actually. Personally, I always put a maroon ribbon in my hair before every game. I’m not really a superstitious person, but I always thought that it was nice showing a little bit of school spirit, and I just thought, “You know, if it brings me a little bit of luck, why not try?” Also, what we’ve done the past two years at the beginning of every season is we made a little web with yarn — we all set our goals for our season and you would throw it around the circle [to make] a web. Everyone would get a little piece at the end of the yarn and tie it to their cleats. So I have a little yellow string of yarn and a maroon one still on my shoe, which is kind of fun.

CC: I always do two braids on top of my hair. I did it for field hockey season and for lacrosse season. It’s my way of telling me it’s a game, it’s not practice. I’m not super superstitious. Some people on our team are. I have to wear the same cleats, socks, same things. Actually, I can be pretty superstitious, I think. I actually would take that back. My hair has to be the two braids. I don’t know what I would do if it wasn’t like that. We did eye black a few times, but I only wore eye black one game of the season and it was one of our worst games, and I never did it again.

SL: It’s not really a tradition because a lot of schools do it, but we have goal songs for our home games, which makes it so much fun. It’s awesome when you score a goal and you hear your song played.

CC: In the game we have traditions. Our sideline does always does cheers. We do a little thing when the draw goes off. … Gameday eve is a big thing. Everyone in the group chat is saying, “Drink water,” sending pictures of them with water bottles.

SL: ... Another one is before home games, sometimes everyone would get a gameday buddy, and you would give them a little [something], like their favorite candy or write them a note. … It’s really cool because it hypes them up and also it just bonds you. Sometimes I had my best friend and sometimes I had a younger freshman.

Q: How long have you guys been playing lacrosse?

CC: I’ve been playing probably since I was 5 or 6, 6-ish. My first lacrosse stick, my dad had to take the bottom off, cut it off with a chainsaw because it was too long.

Q: Did you start because of your siblings?

CC: For sure. I think that’s part of what makes lacrosse special to me is it’s totally a family sport. … It was kind of like, “Of course I’m gonna have a lacrosse stick in my hand.”

Q: How about for you, [Sierra]? How long have you been playing?

SL: I’ve been playing for 10 years. I started at Blue Ridge [Lacrosse] with Caroline and all the local girls that we still play with to this day. Glass sends a team to Fall Brawl, which is a tournament in the fall, and VES isn’t able to send a team because everyone lives in different places and it’s over Thanksgiving, but Caroline and I still go play with them. … It’s just a lot of fun.

Q: Did you guys ever play other sports?

SL: I play tennis. I played on the varsity team for four years. I love playing tennis, too, at VES. It’s great playing both, because they’re such different sports. Tennis is a smaller team and we all get really close, but once you step out onto the court, it’s just you, or you and your doubles partner. But lacrosse, I get a different experience. Same team camaraderie, but you have more support when you’re actually in the game, which I really like about lacrosse. I also ski and snowboard. I used to ski race for a while.

CC: I did field hockey all four years of high school. I used to play soccer travel and school team, but coming to VES, it was either lacrosse or soccer. I chose lacrosse, and I haven’t looked back since.

Q: Other than those other sports, do you guys have hobbies outside of lacrosse?

CC: For sure. Well we both love to run, work out, which I think definitely helps when you’re in season. But I love painting in my free time.

Q: What kind of stuff do you paint?

CC: I normally like landscape things, or a lot of times commissions from my friends. What other kinds of stuff do I like?

SL: We like to hang out. We’re very similar people. Cook, bake. Sometimes we like to make dinner at Caroline’s house. She has a pizza oven, so sometimes we make pizza.

CC: I love reading.

Q: Do you have a favorite TV show or movie?

CC: My favorite TV show is “New Girl.” I love that show.

SL: My favorite movie is “Mamma Mia!” It always has been and it always will be. I grew up watching that. ... We were in the musical last year. Caroline and I, we always said we would only be in a musical if they picked “Mamma Mia!” And it just turns out senior year they picked “Mamma Mia!” So us and a few friends did the musical. I’m not really used to doing singing and dancing, but we had a blast.

CC: It was so fun.

Q: What’s the last book you read or your favorite book?

SL: I had to read a book for [college]. I thought my summer reading was done. But I really like Taylor Jenkins Reid as an author. I guess among people our age, she’s been very popular. But I really liked “Daisy Jones and the Six” and also “Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo.”

CC: Right now I’m reading the “Throne of Glass” series my cousin recommended, but my favorite book is one that our school actually had us read, “Tuesdays with Morrie.” I love that book, and the main character in it has the same health condition my uncle had. So it was cool to read a book like that. I did not expect to go into a summer reading book and come out of it [with it] as one of my favorite books.

Q: Dream vacation?

CC: Italy. Especially in the summer. … I think also, my brother just studied abroad in Valencia, Spain, and we grew up taking Spanish, so I think doing something in Spain would be awesome. Somewhere in Europe.

SL: This is kind of a basic answer, but Greece. Or Italy. I love pasta. My favorite food. And it’s just gorgeous.

Q: If you could have dinner with anybody, who would it be?

CC: Definitely always love the idea of having dinner with a famous person. Like Taylor Swift comes out of my mouth. Can’t stop it. But having dinner with Nick from “New Girl” would be so fun. I worked at a summer camp this summer, and a lot of my friends live super far away, so having a reunion dinner would be really fun.

SL: My grandfather, my mom’s father. He passed away when I was 1 or 2 [years old], and I would just love to have dinner with him. She always talks so fondly about him.

Q: If you had any advice for younger athletes or students or lacrosse players, what would it be?

SL: I would probably say make the most of it. When we lost our state championship, obviously I was bummed. That would’ve been the perfect way to finish our senior year. I was really sad about that, but I was more sad that I was never gonna get to play with that group of people and some of my best friends. I made most of my best friends in lacrosse. I know it’s cliché, but enjoy every moment. Have fun. Don’t take it too seriously.

CC: More lacrosse, technical answer: hit the wall a lot more than you think you need to. I think part of the reason that our team was successful is we have a lot of people going out on their own time and going on a run or doing some wall ball, and I think that’s where the skills come from. But more on a sentimental note, I’d say really cherish the moments when you’re not even in a drill or in a game. Cherish those moments on the field where someone makes a bad pass or does something funny and you’re laughing, or you mess up the play so badly you don’t know what you’re doing and you just start dying laughing. I’d say those are my best memories from this season. … Live in the moment, make the best of every moment, really stay in the present, but also, your best moments might not be after a great victory or after your best personal game. Your best moments might be on a random Tuesday on a practice field.

Q: Anything people would be surprised to know about you?

CC: I play the violin. I’ve played since kindergarten. I feel like I tell people that and it normally throws them for a loop. Right before our Trinity Episcopal game … I had to run on to the field late because I was at a concert. … I went from a long dress to my gameday hair.

SL: I don’t know.

CC: Oh! Sierra doesn’t drink sparkly things.

SL: I only like water or coffee. Oh! I don’t know why this came to mind. It’s just like a hot take. I really, really like our dining hall meatloaf.

CC: Oh my gosh, that’s such a hot take!

Q: Nobody else likes it?

SL: There are a few [people].

CC: I love the dining hall, but Monday night meatloaf is not something I can get behind.

SL: I loved Monday night meatloaf, and everyone made fun of me. I’m just living my truth.

Q: Anything we’ve missed?

SL: I didn’t mention this, but I have a sister that also plays [lacrosse]. She graduated last year. She plays lacrosse for Swarthmore [College]. Lilly Lewis. … When Lilly used to play, I used to play midfield, Caroline and Lilly play[ed] midfield, and we would kind of be a trio. We would call ourselves the dream team. She’s kind of the reason ... that I’ve really kept at it as much as I do.

CC: One thing I think is important to reflect on for our season is we owe a lot to our coach [Maddy Hooper]. I don’t even think you can put into words the impact she had on our team. She was the most inspiring, hard-working, bring-the-energy type of person ever. We had a lot of struggles this season in various ways, but I don’t remember one downfall we had lasting more than a practice because she was so quick to remind us, “It’s about the next game. It’s about the next practice.” … We look back on our junior and senior years as being the best two years of our [careers] mainly because of the impact she had on our team. And honestly [she built] momentum for all of women’s sports at VES.

SL: She has obviously so much knowledge for the sport, but I think for both of us, we respect her as a coach, but she also became a really great person or friend that we could go to at any part of the day. … We’ve come so far, and we have her to thank for that.

ALL-AREA GIRLS LACROSSE TEAM

Sierra Lewis

POSITION: Attack

Caroline Carrington

POSITION: Midfield

Nora Hamilton

SCHOOL: E.C. Glass

YEAR: Junior

POSITION: Midfield

ALL-STAR STUFF: As part of a potent midfield that powered E.C. Glass to an 11-4-1 record and trip to the Region 4D semifinals, scored 76 goals and led the team in assists with 26. … Tied for the team lead (with Tess Ahrens) in points at 102 and led the Hilltoppers in both draw controls (129) and caused turnovers (28). … Earned first-team accolades in Region 4D, snagged a spot on the all-state second team in Class 4 and later was named a USA Lacrosse All-Academic honoree.

Tess Ahrens

SCHOOL: E.C. Glass

YEAR: Senior

POSITION: Midfield

ALL-STAR STUFF: Named a high school All-American by USA Lacrosse and earned a spot on the all-region first team in 4D. … Led the team in goals scored with 79 and tied with Nora Hamilton for the team lead in points at 102 after also chipping in 23 assists. … Helped the Hilltoppers tally five wins in which they scored 20 or more goals.

Grace Battle

SCHOOL: VES

YEAR: Junior

POSITION: Midfield

ALL-STAR STUFF: Helped the Bishops to a 12-5 mark and a run to the VISAA Division II state championship game. … Finished third on the team in goals scored (42) and points (54) and tied for second among Bishops players with 12 assists. … Recorded 86 draw controls, good for second on the team (behind Caroline Carrington) by a wide margin. … Garnered a first-team VISAA Div. II all-state nod after picking up all-conference honors in the Blue Ridge.

Ellen Lewis

SCHOOL: VES

YEAR: Sophomore

POSITION: Attack

ALL-STAR STUFF: Piled up 31 total goals and 12 assists, good for 3.9 points per game, as an integral part of VES’ high-powered offense that scored more than 14 goals per contest and nearly 21 points per game. … An all-Blue Ridge Conference honoree.

Camille Marraccini

SCHOOL: E.C. Glass

YEAR: Senior

POSITION: Attack

ALL-STAR STUFF: Tallied 24 assists, good for second on the team, and 32 goals (third behind Nora Hamilton and Tess Ahrens). … Bolstered an offense that scored 15.3 goals per game and outscored opponents by about 6.6 goals per contest. … Named a first-team all-region honoree in 4D.

Emily Williams

SCHOOL: E.C. Glass

YEAR: Senior

POSITION: Attack

ALL-STAR STUFF: One of four players with more than 20 assists on the team, finishing with 22. … Scored 14 goals. … Garnered a second-team nod in Region 4D.

Kayla Williams

SCHOOL: VES

YEAR: Senior

POSITION: Defense

ALL-STAR STUFF: Selected to the VISAA Div. II all-state first team. … Was part of a defense that held opponents to 8.8 goals per game and held 11 teams to single-figure goal totals.

Carolina Plaza Dominguez

SCHOOL: E.C. Glass

YEAR: Junior

POSITION: Defense

ALL-STAR STUFF: Anchored a defense that gave up just 8.7 goals per game, giving the offense a chance to outscore opponents by 106 goals on the season. … Was part of a unit that held teams to two goals or less five times. … Named an honorable mention in Region 4D.

Lily McKee

SCHOOL: VES

YEAR: Senior

POSITION: Defense

ALL-STAR STUFF: Contributed to a VES defensive unit that allowed the offense to outscore opponents by 97 goals on the season, about 5.7 per game. … Named a member of the VISAA Div. II all-state second team.

Courtney Trahant

SCHOOL: Jefferson Forest

YEAR: Senior

POSITION: Defense

ALL-STAR STUFF: As a veteran on a young team, anchored a unit that was constantly tested during a tough season. … Helped JF to four wins, including one shutout.

Leland Landes

SCHOOL: E.C. Glass

YEAR: Senior

POSITION: Goalie

ALL-STAR STUFF: Tallied 156 thanks to a save percentage of 73%. … Named to the Region 4D second team.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Maddy Hooper

SCHOOL: VES

ALL-STAR STUFF: A year after the Bishops went 7-6, Hooper led VES to a 12-5 mark that included a run to the VISAA Div. II state championship game and wins over Lynchburg-area teams E.C. Glass and Jefferson Forest. All but one of VES’ losses, including the title tilt defeat, came against Covenant. Hooper’s group averaged 14.5 goals per game and gave up 8.8, for a total of 97 more goals than opponents on the season.