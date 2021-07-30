All-Area Girls Lacrosse Player of the Year: Cassell Richardson, Jefferson Forest

ALL-STAR STUFF: Richardson entered the 2020 lacrosse season looking to capitalize on a stellar sophomore campaign. In 2019, she scored a whopping 54 goals and dished out 11 assists to help the Cavaliers win 10 times. Her junior season, however, was wiped out by the coronavirus pandemic, and she was forced to wait an additional 12 months before wearing JF’s red and black uniform again. Richardson, who is playing at the next level at Division II Newberry College beginning with this upcoming season, made her senior campaign count with another stellar showing. She scored 31 goals in 2021 to give her 109 career goals in three seasons. The three-time All-Region 4D first-team selection added nine assists, 13 ground balls and six draw controls in her senior campaign that featured JF winning eight times and advancing to the Region 4D semifinals. She had a four-goal game against Blacksburg on June 2, and was at the center of the Cavaliers' 15-5 win over Hidden Valley to open the Region 4D tournament at University of Lynchburg’s Shellenberger Field. Richardson was one of five attacks to be named first-team All-Region 4D in the pandemic-shortened season.