All-Area Girls Lacrosse Player of the Year: Cassell Richardson, Jefferson Forest

CASSELL RICHARDSON
SCHOOL: Jefferson Forest
YEAR: Senior
POSITION: Attack
ALL-STAR STUFF: Richardson entered the 2020 lacrosse season looking to capitalize on a stellar sophomore campaign. In 2019, she scored a whopping 54 goals and dished out 11 assists to help the Cavaliers win 10 times. Her junior season, however, was wiped out by the coronavirus pandemic, and she was forced to wait an additional 12 months before wearing JF’s red and black uniform again. Richardson, who is playing at the next level at Division II Newberry College beginning with this upcoming season, made her senior campaign count with another stellar showing. She scored 31 goals in 2021 to give her 109 career goals in three seasons. The three-time All-Region 4D first-team selection added nine assists, 13 ground balls and six draw controls in her senior campaign that featured JF winning eight times and advancing to the Region 4D semifinals. She had a four-goal game against Blacksburg on June 2, and was at the center of the Cavaliers' 15-5 win over Hidden Valley to open the Region 4D tournament at University of Lynchburg’s Shellenberger Field. Richardson was one of five attacks to be named first-team All-Region 4D in the pandemic-shortened season.
ALL-AREA GIRLS LACROSSE TEAM
Ella English
SCHOOL: Jefferson Forest
YEAR: Junior
POSITION: Attack
ALL-STAR STUFF: English was a second-team selection on the All-Region 4D team. … Scored 11 goals and dished out one assist. … Added seven ground balls, one interception and 22 draw controls.
Tess Ahrens
SCHOOL: E.C. Glass
YEAR: Sophomore
POSITION: Midfield
ALL-STAR STUFF: Ahrens was a first-team selection on the All-Region 4D team.
Nora Hamilton
SCHOOL: E.C. Glass
YEAR: Freshman
POSITION: Midfield
ALL-STAR STUFF: Hamilton was a first-team selection on the All-Region 4D team.
Rachael Paul
SCHOOL: Jefferson Forest
YEAR: Senior
POSITION: Midfield
ALL-STAR STUFF: Paul, a second-team All-Region 4D selection, scored 13 goals and added one assist. … Finished with 10 ground balls and six draw controls.
Brynn Hill
SCHOOL: Jefferson Forest
YEAR: Junior
POSITION: Midfield
ALL-STAR STUFF: Hill pulled in an honorable mention nod in Region 4D. … Scored 11 goals and dished out three assists. … Posted 20 ground balls and 25 draw controls.
Olivia Wells
SCHOOL: Jefferson Forest
YEAR: Senior
POSITION: Defense
ALL-STAR STUFF: Wells was a first-team All-Region 4D selection. … Scored eight goals and dished out two assists. … Added 14 ground balls, three interceptions and six draw controls.
Patricia Rogers
SCHOOL: Jefferson Forest
YEAR: Senior
POSITION: Goalie
ALL-STAR STUFF: Rogers, who will play for the University of Lynchburg in college, garnered first-team All-Region 4D honors. … She recorded 78 saves, 27 ground balls and five interceptions.
Leland Landes
SCHOOL: E.C. Glass
YEAR: Sophomore
POSITION: Goalie
ALL-STAR STUFF: Landes was an honorable mention selection on the All-Region 4D team.
COACH OF THE YEAR
Maddie Koontz
SCHOOL: Jefferson Forest
ALL-STAR STUFF: Koontz, the former University of Lynchburg women’s lacrosse player in her second year at the helm in Forest, helped the Cavaliers navigate the shortened 2021 season with a 7-2 record in regular-season play. JF, the No. 2 seed in the Region 4D tournament, easily won its quarterfinal matchup before falling in the semifinal round to Salem. The Cavaliers finished with an 8-3 record.