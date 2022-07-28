All-Area Girls Lacrosse Player of the Year: Nora Hamilton, E.C. Glass

Nora Hamilton

SCHOOL: E.C. Glass

YEAR: Sophomore

POSITION: Midfield

ALL-STAR STUFF: By season's end, Nora Hamilton didn't have many regrets. She wishes she would've tried more trick shots, but there's not much else she would change. That makes sense, given the performances she put on as a leader of a Glass team that authored one of the best campaigns in program history. Hamilton, the team's leading points- and goal-scorer, helped the Hilltoppers reach new heights, propelling them to their first state tournament appearance in program history and a 12-6 record that set a new program best for wins in a season. Along the way, she amassed a whopping 101 points off 25 assists and 76 goals, the latter also good for a single-season program record. In the Region 4D championship, which also represented a level Glass had not been to before his year, she tallied five goals to break the mark of 71 goals set by Evie Budzyn in 2019. Hamilton also recorded a 51% shooting percentage, 57 ground balls and 30 caused turnovers and earned second-team all-state honors in Class 4 and first-team honors in the region.

Q: This was probably the best season that Glass girls lacrosse has ever had, so what was it like to be such a big part of it?

A: Since the program started, it’s always been working up towards a bigger goal of getting a state championship, and this year our team really bought into the idea of pushing for a state championship. Although we didn’t get there, we got a lot farther than any team has ever been. I think being a part of that was just an unreal experience. It was kind of eye-opening, I guess. Although I wasn’t a captain, I felt like a leader on the field. … It’s a great way to be a part of something bigger than myself.

Q: Did you ever feel pressure to score a certain amount of goals or do something specific for your team, or did you just let that come naturally?

A: A lot of times in stressful games, like when we played [Patrick Henry] and we went into overtime, those were the times when I was really feeling pressure that I needed to be an impact player and do more than I’m supposed to, do more than my part. But really the games that were the most fun were the games where we all had fun. Those games really took off the pressure, and everything just happened naturally.

Q: I’ve talked with your coach about your role in relation to other players, and specifically with Tess [Ahrens], he described you as Batman and Robin. You’re Batman and she’s Robin. Do you agree with that description?

A: Tess and I, ever since we were little, we’ve always had, like, this thing. I don’t know what it is, but we work so well together on the field, and I really think it started showing last year. … Tess and I kind of stepped into that leading role, and we just started working really well together, and this year that just kept growing.

Q: How would you describe your personality when it comes to lacrosse?

A: I’m pretty competitive. Our team is at such different skill levels, so it’s kind of like stairs. … So having a player like Tess who’s at the same level, I’m always competing against her. Or Biz Mann, I play travel with her, and we’re always competing against each other. It always makes it more fun to have that. On the field, it’s super competitive, super serious for me. I like to have fun, but [I want to be] where my feet are, in the moment. I want to win.

Q: Do you feel like you’ve gotten as good as you are because of school, or playing club, or do you do a lot of work on your own? Or are just naturally good at lacrosse?

A: I started playing travel in the summer going into eighth grade, and then COVID hit, and it was kind of a free opportunity to become the best I could be. My brothers [former Glass boys lacrosse players Wyatt and Sammy] were both home [from college], and we would work out all the time in our back yard. Just shooting, passing, doing whatever we could. They wanted to do it, too. Having my brothers, I think, made it so much more fun, and they taught me so much at the same time. And then through my travel team, I started doing training sessions with the old assistant coach from UVa, Colleen Shearer, and she is definitely one of the top three reasons why I’m as good as I am now. She worked out with me every week, every Friday, for an hour. It was fast-paced stuff that got me so much better, and through travel, that kept building. … Then through school, being able to play freely on the field. When you’re in travel, you have a specific spot and you play where you’re supposed to play, but at Glass you’re a little bit more free to do what you want to do and try new things. That’s helped my confidence a lot, and confidence is one of the biggest things in lacrosse. Skills comes with the confidence.

Q: Do you feel like that freedom at Glass has helped you develop in terms of scoring?

A: I think being able to try new things, and then fail, and then succeed at them, helped build my confidence. And having confidence, like I said earlier, makes you play the game so much differently and so much better. I think that really helped me throughout the season. At the beginning of the season, it started off so well, and it just kept getting better and better and better. Like when we played JF, I shot it behind the back, and it missed, but just trying it built my confidence so much.

Q: Did you ever make one of those this season?

A: Yeah, when we played Charlottesville in our first scrimmage I did.

Q: Was that exciting?

A: Yeah, but we were kind of winning by a lot, so it felt a little dirty.

Q: Was lacrosse always the one sport you wanted to play, or did you think about or play any other sports at any point?

A: I played soccer when I was younger, but I feel like everyone plays soccer when they’re little. And then going into middle school I started playing volleyball, but lacrosse has always been a constant, and I think I’ve always just loved it the most.

Q: Your brothers [Sam and Wyatt] had really good careers at Glass, too, but as a sophomore you’ve already broken a Glass record. Do you feel like you’re on track to surpass their legacies at Glass?

A: I hope so. We have a bunch of competition in our family. We’re trying to one-up each other. So if I could do that, that would be like the biggest one-up in the history of the Hamilton family. But who knows. I hope I can carry this momentum all the way through my senior year, and hopefully I don’t plateau out my sophomore year.

Q: So what do you need to do to feel like you’ve one-upped them?

A: [Get] a state championship ring. That would be it. But also records and accomplishments, like getting All-American. It sounds really materialistic, but that’s it.

Q: Do you remember when you broke the Glass record?

A: I didn’t really realize until like three-fourths of the way through the season that I was even close to getting there. I think it was the [Salem] game.

Q: Did you recognize during the game that you’d broken it?

A: Going into that game, I had 72 points, so if I scored one I was going to beat the record. I was talking to [coach] Jace [Crockett] before the game and he was like, “Don’t even think about it, don’t focus on it. It’s not important; just play.” So I kind of forgot about it going into the game, and then after the game was when it really kind of hit me. I was like, “Oh my gosh, that’s so cool.” It’s kind of big.

Q: Do you remember winning the state semifinal game to secure a state berth? What was that like?

A: Salem has always been big competition for us, and they beat us last year in regions. We were like, “We have to beat them this year.” They beat us [this year] in the regular season. So we went into the game super excited, had been talking about it all week. We were so ready. We kind of went out there and just turned it on immediately. Our team has a really bad habit of not playing our best in the first five minutes. … But we went into that game so on fire and so ready. … We went out second half and we scored a hat trick in the first five minutes and we just kept that momentum and beat them … and freaked out. We had so much fun on the bus on the way home. It was such a monumental moment for our team.

Q: Any other moments that stand out for you from this season?

A: Beating JF was huge for us. … We played them early in the season [15-9], and that was so huge for us because we started off the season [on the right foot]. And then [beating] them again in [the region tournament] was also huge. And then PH was another one. They beat us [18] to 2 last year. Just destroyed us. And then we played them this year and won in overtime.

Q: Do you have any regrets about the season?

A: I wish I tried more trick shots and stuff like that, especially in games where we were winning by a lot, or even in games where we were losing by a lot.

Q: Because Glass has so many players returning, do you think you guys are in a good spot heading into next year?

A: We only lost two seniors this year. … But I also think that the players that we’re getting coming in. … They’re gonna be good, and they’re gonna make up for what we lost. I think we’re in a really good spot.

Q: Do you have any favorite lacrosse players or athletes?

A: Charlotte North (who played for Boston College this season as a grad student). She is such an amazing player and is so devoted to lacrosse, and so, so good. She was the national player of the year [last year and this year] … and she can play anywhere on the field.

Q: Do you have aspirations of playing in college, and do you have any particular places of where you want to go?

A: The summer going into your junior year is like the biggest year for lacrosse recruiting. … This summer I’ve kind of been everywhere looking at colleges. … My top three are probably Washington and Lee, [University of Colorado] Boulder and Brown.

Q: What’s your favorite restaurant or favorite meal?

A: My favorite restaurant in Lynchburg is probably The Cav. Just because it’s so good all the time. You can’t go wrong.

Q: Do you have a favorite TV show or movie?

A: My favorite TV show is “Criminal Minds,” and they just took it off Netflix and I’m so upset. My favorite movie’s “Tangled.”

Q: Favorite book or author?

A: My favorite book is “Shadow and Bone.” I read it last year, and I read the series — it’s a trilogy — and I read it in like a week.

Q: What piece of advice do you have for younger athletes?

A: I would just say never give up. Never, ever give up, even if you think you’re not good enough or you’re struggling. If it’s something you really want to pursue and really want to be good at, pursue that dream and keep going. … If you’re thinking about trying something, try it.

Q: Who’s the biggest influence on your life?

A: I would say my mom [Laura Hamilton]. My mom is such an amazing woman. She is so kind-hearted. I say she has a servant’s heart. She always puts other people before herself. She’s so smart and so amazing, and I always look up to my mom and hope to be like her one day.

Q: If you could have dinner with anyone, who would it be?

A: I would say my grandfather, my mom’s dad. He died when I was 4, so I never really got to be super close with him. From all the stories my mom tells me and my brothers and my family, he seems like such an amazing guy, and I loved being around him when I was little. He used to give me such great advice when I was 4, so I can’t imagine what he would give me at 15. I think I could just ask so many questions and get to know so much from him.

All-Area Girls Lacrosse Team

Tess Ahrens

ALL-STAR STUFF: Helped Glass to its best season in school history, including its first trip to a state tournament and a 12-6 record. … Finished second on the Hilltoppers in goals (58) and points (87) behind Hamilton and led the team in assists (29). … Averaged 3.4 goals and 1.7 goals per game (5.1 points per game), recorded a 53% shooting percentage, tallied 62 ground balls and caused 41 turnovers. … Earned second-team all-state honors in Class 4 and first-team all-region honors in Region 4D.

Brynn Hill

SCHOOL: Jefferson Forest

YEAR: Senior

POSITION: Midfield

ALL-STAR STUFF: Helped the Cavs to a 7-8 record, including an appearance in the Region 4D quarterfinals. … Led JF with 52 goals (3.7 per game) and 17 assists (1.2 per game). … Named second-team All-Region 4D.

Caroline Carrington

SCHOOL: Virginia Episcopal

YEAR: Junior

POSITION: Midfield

ALL-STAR STUFF: Helped VES to a 7-6 record and a trip to the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Division II state semifinals. … Tallied 31 goals and nine assists, along with 39 draws. … Earned first-team all-state honors in VISAA Div. II and in the Blue Ridge Conference.

Grace Battle

SCHOOL: Virginia Episcopal

YEAR: Sophomore

POSITION: Midfield

ALL-STAR STUFF: Recorded 29 goals (fourth on the team) to go with 15 assists and a team-high 49 draws. … Picked up a second-team all-state (VISAA Div. II) nod and a first-team nod in the Blue Ridge Conference.

Ellen Lewis

SCHOOL: Virginia Episcopal

YEAR: Freshman

POSITION: Attack

ALL-STAR STUFF: Had a breakout campaign in her first high school season, recording a team-high 55 goals. … Also had 22 assists (second on the team) and 22 draws. … Garnered a second-team all-state nod in VISAA Div. II to go with a first-team all-conference honor in the Blue Ridge Conference.

Camille Marraccini

SCHOOL: E.C. Glass

YEAR: Junior

POSITION: Attack

ALL-STAR STUFF: Was third among Glass players in goals and assists with 32 and 16, respectively, good for 1.9 goals per game, and one assist per game. … Recorded a 47% shooting percentage to go with 23 ground balls and eight caused turnovers. … In Region 4D, earned first-team honors.

Sierra Lewis

SCHOOL: Virginia Episcopal

YEAR: Junior

POSITION: Attack

ALL-STAR STUFF: Finished second among the Bishops in goals scored with 34, tallying four of those in the state semifinal game against Covenant. … Also had a team-high 28 assists to go with 23 draws. … Earned first-team honors in VISAA Div. II and the Blue Ridge Conference.

Emily Williams

SCHOOL: E.C. Glass

YEAR: Junior

POSITION: Attack

ALL-STAR STUFF: Recorded 18 goals on a 52% shooting percentage. … Added 13 assists and 25 ground balls. … Was a second-team honoree in Region 4D.

Biz Mann

SCHOOL: E.C. Glass

YEAR: Sophomore

POSITION: Defense

ALL-STAR STUFF: Served as leader of the Glass defense, tallying 33 caused turnovers and 47 ground balls. … Also recorded a 63% shooting percentage on the way to five goals. … Added five assists. … Garnered first-team honors in Region 4D and second-team all-state honors in Class 4.

Ashley Dietz

SCHOOL: E.C. Glass

YEAR: Senior

POSITION: Defense

ALL-STAR STUFF: Caused 24 turnovers and tallied 42 ground balls. … Also had six goals on eight shots (a 75% shooting percentage) and added a pair of assists. … Was a second-team honoree in Region 4D.

Madison Croft

SCHOOL: Jefferson Forest

YEAR: Junior

POSITION: Defense

ALL-STAR STUFF: Caused 40 turnovers as a force on the JF defense. … Earned a second-team nod in Region 4D.

Leland Landes

SCHOOL: E.C. Glass

YEAR: Junior

POSITION: Goalie

ALL-STAR STUFF: As the “backbone, vocal leader and director" of the Glass defense, according to coach Jace Crockett, tallied a single-season school-record 210 saves (12.4 per game) and allowed 155 goals (9.1 per game) for a 58% save percentage. … Was named to the Region 4D second team.

Coach of the Year

Jace Crockett

SCHOOL: E.C. Glass

ALL-STAR STUFF: Crockett helped the Hilltoppers put all the pieces together this year, leading them to a 12-6 record that included the program’s first-ever trip to the state tournament. That final victory was part of a revenge tour this season for Crockett and Glass: the ’Toppers beat Salem 11-9 to clinch the state berth after losing 12-9 to the Spartans earlier in the season; they swept Jefferson Forest in two games after losing twice to the Cavaliers a season ago; and they edged Patrick Henry (Roanoke) in overtime after being shellacked by the Patriots by 16 goals last year. Crockett led Glass to win streaks of six and four games during the season and saw his team tally 13.4 goals and 4.9 assists per game with a shooting percentage of nearly 50%.