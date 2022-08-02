All-Area Girls Outdoor Track & Field Athlete of the Year: Alaysia Oakes, Heritage High

Alaysia Oakes

EVENTS: 100 dash, long jump, triple jump

SCHOOL: Heritage

YEAR: Senior

ALL-STAR STUFF: Alaysia Oakes capped a splendid high school track and field career in June, and the girl who has accomplished so many goals the last four years set one more in Philadelphia: she finally eclipsed the 20-foot mark in the long jump, finishing fourth at the New Balance Outdoor Nationals with a mark of 20 feet, 3¾ inches. Still, she continues to make waves before heading to California, where she will continue her training at Stanford University. On Monday, she won the AAU national title in the long jump in the 17-18 age division, crossing the 20-foot mark for a second time (20 feet, 2½ inches). She leaves high school with 18 individual state titles and 23 overall, a count that reached its pinnacle at the Class 3 outdoor championships, where she won the 100 dash (12.45), long jump (19 feet) and triple jump (39 feet, 6 inches). She accounted for 39 of her team's 60 points, bringing another state team championship home for the Pioneers. Oakes also competed in the triple jump at nationals, posting a leap of 39 feet, 7¼ inches. Her triple and long jump marks at nationals are both personal bests and stand as all-time records at Heritage. She is one of the most decorated female athletes in Virginia High School League track and field history. She will focus solely on jumping in college, leaving sprint events behind, so chances are Oakes has not yet reached her full potential. And another goal lies before her: the Olympics.

Q: After the state championships, you said you were relieved. Do you still feel that way, relieved that it’s all over?

A: Honestly, things are still not hitting me all the way, I don’t think. I thought I was gonna have those special moments at graduation and at the state meet, and I didn’t. I wasn’t too emotional about them. So it’s been interesting. I’m surprised in myself, because I’m kind of an emotional person. But I am relieved. Looking back and reflecting on my career, I just had [New Balance] Nationals [in Philadelphia in June] and I feel like that was kind of the end for me. That was super special. I think I was just focusing on redeeming myself at nationals, which is what I did. So now, I can look back.

Q: We haven’t talked since you returned from nationals. After Indoor Nationals, where you encountered obstacles, you had to be happy with your performance.

A: I was. That was my highest placement at nationals. Even though I wanted to place higher. In the long jump, I placed fourth. Which is surprising because 20 feet, 3 inches would’ve won it last year. It’s just crazy how stiff the competition keeps getting. But it was an amazing jumping experience. I was amazed at how everyone was jumping, and it was great to jump alongside my teammate — who actually won the event — I’ll be competing against and train with next year, so that was exciting. Triple jump could’ve gone better, but happy to be in the final because there were many times I was not in the finals. I placed eighth in that event.

Q: We talked in an interview late this spring about how you run for yourself, you jump for yourself. I found that take interesting and I was wondering if you could elaborate on that philosophy?

A: Yeah, indoor I mentioned that I run and jump for myself after my injuries kind of got me down, and I felt like I wasn’t the athlete that people kind of expected me to be. But looking back on that and moving forward, I realized that it’s really about me. I’m the one out there jumping. I’m the one out there competing. I’m the one out there experiencing everything. And obviously the support is great, but when you don’t have it, you have to keep moving forward. And I think believing in yourself is the most important thing; doing what you’re truly capable of even if you don’t think you can get there.

Q: Have you thought about your high school career or put it into perspective?

A: Not yet. Not quite yet. I haven’t. I just was happy to cross the 20-foot barrier [in the long jump]. Honestly, I’m more of a move-forward kind of person. And I was already thinking about next year, because I was looking and seeing that U20s passed me by in the USA Championships. And I was like, "Man, I wish I would’ve taken a chance at U20s." Whether or not I was ready, I don’t know, but I wish I had put that in the plans a long time ago. So I was actually talking to my college coach about that for next year, and next steps and things I want to do. So I haven’t really put it into perspective.

Q: You were valedictorian and an elite athlete in high school. Were there expectations educationally, or did you put some of that on yourself as another goal to meet?

A: I always wanted to be valedictorian in high school, but it was one of those things like if I did it, I did it. But as I moved forward, it got closer. And I just really started pushing myself. I didn’t want to take anything less than what I was capable of. So I was always pushing myself in classes, and then [Governor’s] School was challenging, but I liked the challenge for some reason. It was a lot, especially senior year, I was like, "OK I just want to be valedictorian and go all the way. That will mean a lot for me and my family and my school."

Q: Athletically, when was the moment that you really began preparing for college?

A: I would say indoor, when I was getting ready for states, and winning those five events really put me on the college track. And then I had some setbacks, and I was struggling to survive and finish off my senior outdoor season. But then I came back to New Balance Nationals, that’s when I put it into perspective again. And seeing my future Stanford teammates compete all across the country, that kind of put it in perspective that I’ll be there [soon]. And it’ll be a new look.

Q: Are you excited about it? Nervous? Any feelings like that?

A: I am excited about it. I don’t know. I’m just kind of numb. I don’t have super extreme emotions right now. But I am excited, just to get back at track, and ending on my mark that I wanted to [in the long jump], that’s also exciting.

Q: Do you have a favorite opponent that you like to go against?

A: I guess it depends on the event. The shorter sprinting events, I’d say the Rustburg girls, NaKayla [Foster] and Emily [Coates]. We’ve always had a nice little friendly competition there. And jumping events, more so when I get to national competitions. I just respect other good jumpers. Gianna Locci, she’s from New York, and then obviously Alyssa Jones. I’m not jumping with her, but I like to watch her jump because I get to learn something. And I know that I’ll be training with her next year.

Q: Is there a professional athlete that has influenced your career?

A: There’s been several. Obviously [sprint specialist] Allyson Felix, because she's just so amazing. And I used to want to be good at the 400 but eh, not anymore. And then as far as jumpers go, her name is Yulimar Rojas; she’s a triple jumper. She’s actually the world record holder. I just like her spirit. She’s very fine with her jumps, obviously, because she’s the world record holder; she’s very good at it. And as far as an American, Keturah Orji is really good, and I love Tara Davis.

Q: Is there a subject you want to study?

A: Something related to business or finance, because I’ll be majoring in economics at Stanford. I’m also interested in real estate. I’m working towards getting my real estate license this summer, as well.

Q: Wow, that's impressive. OK, so this may sound unfair, but if you could change one thing about your high school career what would it be?

A: Hm. One thing. Just one?

Q: Could be two things, I guess.

A: Definitely would have liked to change my senior year, just kind of how it went outdoor. Even though it had a great ending to it, I wish I wouldn’t have gotten so injured in between. And I wish I had performed better at Indoor Nationals. But I would’ve liked to have seen myself get farther. Because I only PR’d in long jump outdoor, which is still all right, because I still did want I wanted to do. But I would’ve liked to have seen that. I know it was beyond my control and I think I handled it a well as I could, so it’s something I really couldn’t change; but like you said, if I could, I would change that.

Q: OK, one more thing. The Olympics. That’s the goal.

A: Umm-hmm.

Q: Do you want to talk about it?

A: Y’know, it is a goal, definitely just for the jumping events. And it feels more real now that I’ve got my 20-foot jump. And I’ve been looking at U20s and all those things and Team USA, what it took to make the team. So that’s something I would still love to do. Like I said, planning for it with my coach. I know it’s gonna be challenging, for sure. But I think it will be great once I’m able to focus on just those two jumping events rather than five events, or how many ever events, each meet.

Q: The person or people who have most influenced your life?

A: Definitely my parents, because my dad’s always been like the coach type, the one to push me in the classroom and on the track. Never been the congratulations type. But he did recently, but it’s always been the tough love type of things; but I’ve really appreciated that. And my mom’s the opposite, so it’s been a nice balance. She’s always super optimistic. I’ve appreciated that. It's always great to have that support, because even if she might now know what I did, it’s great to still have that support. And my great-grandmother is very inspirational as a whole to me. She’s someone that’s very strong, and I look up to her. And then, honestly, God for getting me through everything and helping me and always being there.

All-Area Track & Field Team

Alaysia Oakes

EVENTS: 100 dash, long jump, triple jump

NaKayla Foster

EVENT: 200 Dash

SCHOOL: Rustburg

YEAR: Junior

ALL-STAR STUFF: Foster won the Class 3 state title in thrilling fashion, streaking ahead in the final 75 meters to hold off teammate Emily Coates and Heritage's Alaysia Oakes with a time of 25.12. ... Was Region 3C runner-up in both the 100 and 200 dashes. ... Won the Seminole District championships 100 dash title with a 12.35. ... Ran a season-best 25.03 in the 200 at the Heritage Invitational in April. ... Set a personal record in the 100 dash in April, a 12.17. ... At the Class 3 state championships, she also finished third in the 100 dash (12.49).

Brooklyn Jenkins

EVENT: 400 dash

SCHOOL: LCA

YEAR: Freshman

ALL-STAR STUFF: Jenkins made her presence known at the Class 3 state championships, where she posted a season-low 58.61 to post a runner-up finish behind future Division I standout Sydney Wynn (James Monroe), who ran a blistering 58.22. ... Jenkins' time that day was a new personal best and was the Bulldogs' best 400 time of the season. ... Also PR'd and set the best team mark of the season in the 200 dash during a Seminole quad meet in March, running a 25.97.

Zoie Lamanna

EVENTS: 800 Run and 1,600 Run

SCHOOL: Jefferson Forest

YEAR: Sophomore

ALL-STAR STUFF: After claiming the Region 4D titles in both events, Lamanna cruised to a runner-up finish in the 800 at the Class 4 state championships, where she posted a season-best 2:13.58, and also was runner-up in the 1,600 state event with a 4:53:33. ... Qualified for New Balance Nationals Outdoor in Philadelphia this summer, where she ran a 4:55.99. ... At the Dogwood Track Classic in May, she ran a season-best 4:50.33 in the 1,600. ... Won the 800 and 3,200 at the Seminole championships.

Shauna Skow

EVENT: 3,200 Run

SCHOOL: Jefferson Forest

YEAR: Senior

ALL-STAR STUFF: Placed ninth at the Class 4 state championships with an 11:28.60 after winning the Region 4D title by roughly 21 seconds with an 11:17.70. ... Also competed in the 1,600 (11th overall) and the 4x800 relay at states for JF, which posted a runner-up finish in the team standings behind Heritage-Newport News. ... Her region time in the 3,200 was a personal best.

NaKayla Foster, Emily Coates, Alyssa Pillow, Iyana Sherard

EVENT: 4x100 Relay

SCHOOL: Rustburg

YEARS: Junior, senior, sophomore, junior

ALL-STAR STUFF: The speedy group claimed the Class 3 state title by running a 49.42 (a season best) and winning by 0.63 seconds over Lakeland, avenging their 2021 shocking and controversial disqualification after being heavily favored to win that season as well. ... Advanced to the finals of the 4x100 relay at the Adidas Outdoor Nationals in Greensboro, North Carolina, in June, where they finished seventh with a time of 50.23. ... Also won the Region 3C and Seminole District titles.

Crissa Davis, Laney Richmond, Brooklyn Jenkins, Mia Detwiler

EVENT: 4x400 Relay

SCHOOL: LCA

YEARS: Junior, freshman, freshman, junior

ALL-STAR STUFF: Proved they are a team to watch out for in the future when they ran a 4:09.70 in the Class 3 state championships, finishing second behind Lakeland. ... The Bulldogs group also won the Region 3C championship by nearly 10 seconds with a time of 4:10.27 and dominated the Seminole District championships with a 4:09.41, winning by more than 15 seconds. ... Also advanced to the Adidas Outdoor Nationals, where they placed ninth in the national Elite bracket with a 4:13.79.

Alexis Plaster, Beall Roberts, Lauren Vossen, Shauna Skow

EVENT: 4x800 Relay

SCHOOL: Jefferson Forest

YEARS: Freshman, junior, senior, senior

ALL-STAR STUFF: Ran a season-best time of 9:45.49 at the Class 4 state championships, where they finished fourth and bolstered JF's runner-up team finish. ... The group also dominated at the Seminole championships, running a 10:41.88 and winning by nearly 13 seconds.

Jeni Levine

EVENT: High Jump

SCHOOL: Staunton River

YEAR: Senior

ALL-STAR STUFF: The basketball standout took home runner-up honors at the Class 3 state championships with a leap of 5 feet, 1 inch. ... Her sister, Cali, posted the same mark, but Jeni finished second by recording all of her attempts, while Cali fouled/missed once. ... Jeni won the Region 3D high jump title with a leap of 5 feet, 4 inches, a personal best.

Hannah Pettyjohn

EVENTS: Pole Vault, Shot Put, Discus

SCHOOL: Jefferson Forest

YEAR: Senior

ALL-STAR STUFF: Scored 16 of JF's 54 points off her individual events at the Class 4 state championships, where she was runner-up in the pole vault (11 feet, 3 inches), fourth in the shot put (25 feet, 4 inches), sixth in the high jump (5 feet) and ninth in the discus (103 feet, 3 inches). ... Also ran the opening leg of JF's 4x400 relay squad at the state meet, which placed fifth. ... At the Region 4D championships, won three events (pole vault, shot put and discus), helped JF's 4x400 team to a runner-up finish, placed fifth in the 100 hurdles and sixth in the 300 hurdles to lead the Cavaliers to the region title (137.50 points) over Blacksburg (120). ... Racked up 52 points at the Seminole District championships, winning the pole vault and shot put and serving as runner-up in the 100 hurdles, 300 hurdles, high jump and discus. ... Will continue her career at Alabama-based Samford University.

Kandace McIvor

EVENTS: 100 and 300 Hurdles

SCHOOL: Jefferson Forest

YEAR: Senior

ALL-STAR STUFF: Like Pettyjohn, McIvor has garnered plenty of points for JF because she competes in so many events. ... At the Class 4 state championships, placed fourth in the 300 hurdles with a 46.46 and fifth in the 100 hurdles at 15.49. ... Won the Region 4D long jump title with a leap of 17 feet and PR'd in that event at the Seminole championships, where she finished second. ... Was the region runner-up in the grueling 300 hurdles (48.38) and third in the 100 hurdles the same day (16.23), while also competing in the long, triple and high jumps and running a leg of JF's 4x400 relay. ... Won both the 100 and 300 hurdles at the Seminole championships, placed third in the 200 dash, second in the long jump and third in the triple jump. ... Is headed to compete at Radford University next season.

Nadiyah Abdussalaam

EVENT: All-Around

SCHOOL: Appomattox

YEAR: Junior

ALL-STAR STUFF: Recorded an impressive junior year, winning three state titles (between both outdoor and indoor seasons). ... Ran the anchor leg of Appomattox's 4x100 relay victory in the Class 2 state championships (along with Amyah Bolar, Kelsey Hackett and Harmony Troxler). The Raiders posted a 51.67 to defend their 4x200 indoor state title from the winter season. ... Also at the outdoor state meet, was runner-up in the 100 hurdles (15.71), third in the pole vault (9 feet) seventh in the long jump (16 feet, 2 inches) and eighth in the triple jump (33 feet, 3 inches). ... Took part in a whopping seven events at the Region 2C championships, winning the 4x100 relay and the pole vault and placing second in the 100 hurdles, fourth in the 300 hurdles and high jump, third in the triple jump and seventh in the long jump.

Coach of the Year

Shawn Webb

SCHOOL: Heritage

ALL-STAR STUFF: The Heritage sprints and jumps coach led the Pioneer girls to their seventh state title and fifth since 2019 in June. With Alaysia Oakes leading the way, Heritage scored all 60 of its points off either sprints or jumps, getting additional top-eight performances from sophomores Taylor Porter and Akera Molette and a sixth-place relay finish in the 4x100 (Molette, Tamya Clark, Ayonna Hayden and Porter). Webb, who was named coach of the year by Milestat.com in 2020, also earned this newspaper's coach of the year honor for this past indoor season.