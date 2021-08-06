All-Area Girls Outdoor Track & Field Athlete of the Year: Alaysia Oakes, Heritage

Alaysia Oakes
EVENTS: 100 Dash, 400 Dash, Long Jump, Triple Jump
YEAR: Junior
ALL-STAR STUFF: Armed with a determined competitive edge, Alaysia Oakes has taken the track and field scene in Virginia by storm. After claiming three state titles at the Class 3 indoor championships in March, Oakes swept into June's outdoor championships by winning three more state events. She set a season-best mark of 12.19 in the 100 dash for that title and claimed the long jump with an 18-02 and the triple jump with a 38-08.25. Oakes also ran season-best times that day for runner-up finishes in the 200 dash (25.27) and 400 dash (58.12). After she entered the national scene over the winter by recording the 18th-best jump in the U.S., Oakes became an All-American for the second time this year. This summer has been a busy one for the rising senior, too. She competed this week at the AUU Junior Olympics in Humble, Texas, finishing sixth in the long jump (18-08.50) and 15th in the triple jump (38-00). Then she flew to Sioux Falls, South Dakota, for an elite, invite-only, four-day triple jump clinic. One of her coaches, Shawn Webb, recently remarked that no stage is too big for Oakes. We just wonder what grand stage she'll end up on next.
ALL-AREA GIRLS OUTDOOR TRACK & FIELD TEAM
Emily Coates
SCHOOL: Rustburg
YEAR: Junior
EVENT: 200 Dash
ALL-STAR STUFF: Turned on the jets in the Class 3 state championships to run a season-best 24.97 and defeat Heritage's Alaysia Oakes (25.27) after posting a runner-up finish at the Region 3C meet. ... Turned in a season-best time of 12.28 in the 100 dash at the state championships. ... Also a member of Rustburg's 4x100 team, which won the region title. ... Was sixth in the long jump at the state meet.
Zoie Lamanna
SCHOOL: Jefferson Forest
YEAR: Freshman
EVENT: 800 Run and 1,600 Run
ALL-STAR STUFF: Enjoyed a breakout outdoor campaign and ran a swift 5:01.17 in the 1,600 at the Class 4 state championships. Lamanna was one of three runners in that race to break the state record set by Libby Davidson (E.C. Glass, 5:01.31) in 2016. ... Earned a runner-up finish in the 800 at states with a 2:18.42 and anchored Forest's 4x800 team, passing two runners to get the Cavaliers into third place. ... Her points helped the JF girls post a runner-up finish in the team standings. ... Won three events at the Region 4D championships (800, 1,600 and 4x800 relay).
Beall Roberts
SCHOOL: Jefferson Forest
YEAR: Sophomore
EVENT: 3,200 Run
ALL-STAR STUFF: Finished 11th in the grueling 3,200 at the Class 4 state championships, running a 12:13.14. ... Also a member of the 4x800 relay team that claimed the Region 4D title and finished third at states. ... Was fourth in the 3,200 at the region meet and ran a season-best time of 12:00.72 in that event during the regular season.
Hannah Pettyjohn
SCHOOL: Jefferson Forest
YEAR: Junior
EVENT: 100 Hurdles, Shot Put, Discus
ALL-STAR STUFF: Competed in six events at the Class 4 state track meet, accounting for 24.1 points to push JF into a second-place finish in the team standings (55 points). ... Won the state pole vault title with a 12-04, finishing just 2 inches from the state record. ... Also at the state meet, Pettyjohn finished third in the high jump (5-04), fifth in the shot put with her second-best throw of the season (37-08.75), seventh in the discus (100-03) and ran the opening leg of JF's 4x400 relay. ... Set a school record in the shot put (39-7) at the Region 4D meet and also won the region pole vault and high jump titles. ... Turned in a season-best 16.55 in the 100 hurdles at the region meet.
Tya Blake
SCHOOL: Heritage
YEAR: Senior
EVENT: 300 Hurdles
ALL-STAR STUFF: Competed in multiple events throughout her high school career and has been a part of three Heritage state championship teams. ... Finished fourth at the Class 3 state championships in the grueling 300 hurdles by running a 49.24 in an event she recently added back into her repertoire. ... Set a season-best time in that event during the regular season with a 47.84. ... Also at the state meet, she finished third in the long jump (16-08.50), second in the triple jump (35-11) and 10th in the 100 dash (12.90) to aid the Pioneers' team title. ... At the Region 3C meet, she was second in both the triple and long jump, third in the 300 hurdles, fourth in the 100 dash and fifth in the high jump to help HHS win that title.
Iyana Sherard, Emily Coates, Parker Goldstein, NaKayla Foster
SCHOOL: Rustburg
YEAR: Junior, junior, senior, sophomore
EVENT: 4x100 Relay
ALL-STAR STUFF: After claiming the 4x200 indoor state title with a breezy 1:46.72, this group returned in the outdoor season to win the 4x100 relay at the Region 3C championships with a 49.04. ... Entered the Class 3 state championships with the state's best time and was poised to challenge the state record of 48.10, but was disqualified on a controversial call made by a judge with runners on the starting blocks. That decision was considered a judgment call and was not allowed to be appealed to the VHSL. ... Ran a season-best 48.91 at the Seminole District championships.
Maddy Wade, Danielle Zamperini, Holland Jenkins, Gracie Jones
SCHOOL: Liberty Christian
YEAR: Junior, freshman, senior, senior
EVENT: 4x400 Relay
ALL-STAR STUFF: Turned in a 4:25.75 to finish 10th at the Class 3 state meet after finishing third at the Region 3C championships with a 4:26.22. ... Clocked their fastest time of the season at the Seminole District championships, a 4:21.00.
Shauna Skow, Lauren Vossen, Beall Roberts, Zoie Lamanna
SCHOOL: Jefferson Forest
YEAR: Junior, junior, sophomore, freshman
EVENT: 4x800 Relay
ALL-STAR STUFF: Ran to a third-place finish at the ultra-competitive Class 4 state meet by running a 9:55.77, which was a PR for the group. ... Won the Region 4D title with a 10:13.25.
Casey Allen
SCHOOL: Altavista
YEAR: Senior
EVENT: High Jump
ALL-STAR STUFF: Set the area's best mark in the high jump when she leapt to a 5-06 to claim the Class 1 state championship. ... Also earned runner-up honors in the state 300 hurdles with a 50.51. ... At the Region 1B championships, she won the high jump (5-04) and 300 hurdles title (49.88) and was fourth in the triple jump.
Emory Pafford
SCHOOL: Liberty Christian
YEAR: Senior
EVENT: Pole Vault
ALL-STAR STUFF: Won her third career pole vault state championship in Class 3 with a 12-7 vault. ... She broke the state record with a 12-3, then broke the mark she'd just created with her 12-7. ... It was the second time in her career she'd broken a state record, having also done so at the Class 3 indoor championships in March. ... Will vault for Liberty University this coming school year.
Parker Goldstein
SCHOOL: Rustburg
YEAR: Senior
EVENT: All-Around
ALL-STAR STUFF: Came back to win the Class 3 high jump state title with a 5-02 after finishing second at the Region 3C championships with the same mark (her season-best was a 5-03 set in the regular season). ... Also a part of Rustburg's 4x100 relay that won the region title and was seeded first with the fastest time headed into the state meet. ... Turned in a season-best time of 17.10 in the 100 hurdles during the regular season.
COACH OF THE YEAR
Shawn Webb
SCHOOL: Heritage
ALL-STAR STUFF: The Pioneers assistant in charge of jumps and sprints was at his best again in June, when he coached the Heritage girls to the state title, their third in the last four years (two outdoor, one indoor). Heritage racked up the majority of its points on jumps and sprints that day and also took home the Region 3C team championship, guided by the knowledgeable HHS coaching staff.