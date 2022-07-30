All-Area Girls Soccer Player of the Year: Kakie Johnson, E.C. Glass

Kakie Johnson

SCHOOL: E.C. Glass

YEAR: Senior

POSITION: Defense

ALL-STAR STUFF: Without many flashy numbers to their name or highlight-reel goals, defensive players don't often garner the spotlight in soccer. Which is why Kakie Johnson wasn't expecting her name to follow the words "player of the year" at the end of the Seminole District tournament championship game. The district's top honor was the result of a unanimous decision by coaches, according to her coach, Todd Olsen. To them, Johnson deserved recognition for her work on the back line, which powered Glass to an illustrious season. Taking on a bigger role this year as the result of a formation change, Johnson was tenacious, drawing on her IQ and vision of the field as she squelched opponents' offensive opportunities time and time again. She was the anchor on that side of the field for the Hilltoppers, complementing the play of the forwards to help Glass to an 18-2 record (including three wins over JF), a perfect mark in district play and a trip to the Region 4D semifinals. Johnson and Glass held opponents to two or fewer goals in all but four games and recorded six straight shutouts (at least eight total). She also earned first-team honors in the Seminole and region and was a second-team all-state selection in Class 4.

Q: How would you rank this season in terms of your high school career? What moments stand out to you?

A: I think, for sure, it’s probably been the best season that I’ve had. We got cut off [because of the pandemic] that one year. I think we just came back so much stronger. Being able to beat JF, our rival, three times, it’s just, like, so amazing. It was so exciting to be able to do.

Q: How about what you were able to do this season individually? Do you feel like you’ve improved over the years, and was this year the pinnacle for you?

A: We changed up our formation. We used to play four in the back, and before I wouldn’t do as much because we had more people, but then [coach Todd Olsen] put us three in the back, so I thought I was really able to come out more. Over the years, I think I’ve really improved. At this point, I think I’ve said, “I’m gonna play for my team, play for each other instead of trying to not make mistakes.” I just go my hardest.

Q: Defense doesn’t get a lot of attention. Have there ever been moments where you think, “I wish I could be a forward or a midfielder and have a chance to score more often?”

A: You know, I’ve definitely thought about that, because scoring, everyone gets excited about the scoring. But it doesn’t really affect me that much. I’ve always loved playing defense. I have the mind for it, I guess. It’s always been so enjoyable for me. It would be nice to score sometimes, but I never really have the chance, so it’s never been a big deal for me.

Q: What is it about defense that you like?

A: I think when the other team is coming straight on, head on toward me, and being able to stop them, clearing the ball, getting it out so that they don’t even have a chance to get past us and shoot or score or something. Having those games where we’re up 3-0 and then knowing, “Oh, we didn’t let any goals in,” I think that’s the really satisfying part for me. Like I didn’t let anyone get back there.

Q: So in the times you win but it’s not a shutout, is it a disappointment to you?

A: It’s not disappointing, as long as we win at the end. But I’m definitely like, “Oh, I wish I would’ve stopped that goal. I probably could’ve done something different.” At the end of the day, I try to do as much as I can.

Q: The JF games were hallmark moments for your team. Do you remember those wins, and was any one of them more exciting than another?

A: The first one was crazy, because that was the first one in so many years. The second and third, they were kind of different because we went out there like, “JF is gonna come and give everything they’ve got,” because, you know, we beat them the first time and they haven’t gotten beat in a while. I think the third win was probably the most exciting for me because I was like, “It would be insane if we beat them three times,” especially because it was also the district championship. It was raining, and that game was just crazy. So beating them that third time and then getting to actually hold the trophy, that was probably something that stood out to me.

Q: Do you think that first win over JF may have been the jumpstart to the rest of the season?

A: I think for sure it was. We had been telling ourselves in the beginning of the season, “Yeah, we’re good enough. We can beat JF.” But then we actually did it, and then once we played them again and played other teams, we proved to ourselves we were a good team. We’ve improved. We can work together so well, and I think it actually showed in how we played. We actually believed that we could do it, and then we did.

Q: Getting to the region semifinals, was that exciting?

A: It was so exciting. … That game was kind of a bummer though. I don’t know what it was. We got them [Salem] at the beginning, and then it kind of went downhill after that. But I think from how we did throughout the season, that game didn’t really reflect us as a team. I just think this season was more than I could ask for.

Q: How about the region quarterfinal game [against Orange County]?

A: I think how we had our mindset. We went in there like, “We’re gonna win this.” … We were pushing, and we really wanted to get to states. That didn’t happen, but I think the mindset we had going into that game and how we beat them, it stood out a lot. That’s something I’ll remember for a while.

Q: What is it that got you guys to the point you were at at the end of the season, of making the region semifinals, beating JF three times?

A: I think that everyone really had a lot of heart when they were playing, and we all wanted it not just for ourselves but for each other. The way that we were on and off the field was just, I feel like, a lot different than past years. I don’t know what it was, but the way that we played together, we just connected with each other so well. Looking back on it, I could see how much everyone wanted it, and I think that’s how we got to where we were. Everyone wasn’t just playing to play. It was like, “We’re gonna go win this game.”

Q: You had a couple of teammates that scored all the time, AP Webb and Lydia Ashcroft. Do you feel like they were especially great weapons for you?

A: I would just be in the back and I would watch them, and the back and forth they did, it was some of the coolest soccer I had ever seen. I’d never really seen the two forwards do that together. That was kind of the first time, and that was something Coach Olsen worked on the entire year. Like, “We gotta connect you two, because that’s gonna be so hard to defend.” When I would scrimmage against them, it’d be really hard to defend because they were really good at connecting, and they would put [the ball] in the back of the net. So I feel like they were huge weapons this year.

Q: So you got Seminole District player of the year, All-Region 4D first team and Class 4 all-state second team. Does any of those individual awards mean more than another?

A: I was really surprised that I got second team [all-state] because we didn’t get to go to states. … That was really exciting to see because I had never made that before. Obviously player of the year is crazy. I was not expecting that. So that was really huge for me, too.

Q: Do you think that says, maybe, a little more because you’re a defender and you don’t have all the goals or assists to boost your case?

A: I thought that was really cool. Even my parents were surprised, like, “You’re a defender; you don’t do much when it comes to scoring.” I was really excited that I was able to get it, because usually the defense in general doesn’t get a lot of recognition.

Q: Looking back on your career, is there anything that you would change?

A: I think sometimes our team in general was like a one-half team, if that makes sense. We would come out and play really well in the first half and the second half we would get down, or the other way around. If I could change one thing, I would say that I wish we could play two halves that were really great. I think that had something to do with the teams we played. Because when we played against JF, those were some of our best games. I think it was the competition that we had. … But honestly, this season was more than I could ask for.

Q: Did you have any pregame or postgame meals that you liked?

A: Before every game I would make myself a smoothie bowl. I don’t know why I would do that. I guess because it was cold and then we’d go out and play in a hot game.

Q: Did you ever listen to any music before games or practices to pump you up?

A: I usually would put on some rap and play it really loud. It would just kind of zone me in, I guess. I would try to get myself mad so I could pull myself up and get myself ready.

Q: What’s your favorite TV show or movie?

A: TV show, I would probably say “Friends” or “Stranger Things.”

Q: Favorite athlete?

A: I really like Megan Rapinoe. When I watch the [U.S. women’s national team] games, she’s always my favorite. You can see in the games how hard she tries. But I just think she’s a really cool person in general. Not only with soccer, she stands up for what she believes in.

Q: If you could have dinner with anyone, who would it be?

A: I would probably say some kind of singer. I don’t know. I love music. I don’t know about a specific one, but probably some kind of singer or songwriter or something like that.

Q: Do you play music or sing?

A: I really love to sing, play guitar, and I love to write songs.

Q: Is that something you want to pursue?

A: I’ve always hoped that in college I could join a band or something like that. That’s always been one of my dreams. … I’m hoping I could pursue it a little bit.

Q: If you had all the money in the world and could support one thing or one cause, what would it be?

A: Probably cancer research. My mom’s mom died of cancer, and my cousin’s aunt died of cancer. Personally, I want to go into the medical field, so it’s always something that I’ve been kind of interested in. I just know so many people [affected].

Q: What advice do you have for younger athletes?

A: I would say enjoy it while it lasts. It is so short. Play your hardest every game. Be nice to your teammates, because once it’s over, you just want to go back and play.

ALL-AREA GIRLS SOCCER TEAMS

FIRST TEAM

Kakie Johnson

POSITION: Defense

Lydia Ashcroft

SCHOOL: E.C. Glass

YEAR: Senior

POSITION: Forward

ALL-STAR STUFF: Helped the Hilltoppers to the Region 4D semifinals and an area-best 18-2 record. … Became one of Glass’ main offensive options, scoring 18 goals to go with a team-leading 10 assists and opening up and creating opportunities for her teammate up top, AP Webb. … Finished with at least four multi-goal games and three games with multiple assists, and had two or more assists and goals in the same game two times. … Was selected to the first team in both the Seminole District and Region 4D.

AP Webb

SCHOOL: E.C. Glass

YEAR: Junior

POSITION: Forward

ALL-STAR STUFF: Served as Glass’ leading scorer with 19 goals, forming a potent offensive punch with Lydia Ashcroft, who was on the receiving end of most of her nine assists (tied for third on the team). … Recorded three or more goals in three games, including one five-goal performance. … Scored both of Glass’ goals in the Hilltoppers’ first win over Jefferson Forest that ended a years-long skid to the Cavs and in the Hilltoppers’ win over JF in the district final. … Earned first-team honors in the Seminole and a second-team nod in Region 4D.

Lauren Kavana

SCHOOL: Jefferson Forest

YEAR: Senior

POSITION: Forward

ALL-STAR STUFF: Despite suffering an ankle injury, scored eight goals and tallied two assists in helping JF to a 13-6 record and trip to the Region 4D quarterfinals. … Picked up first-team honors in the Seminole District and Region 4D.

Karley Stephens

SCHOOL: Liberty Christian

YEAR: Senior

POSITION: Forward

ALL-STAR STUFF: Was LCA’s leading scorer at 17 goals despite missing seven games with an injury. … Helped LCA to a 13-7 record and a trip to the Class 3 state quarterfinals (the Bulldogs were the only area girls soccer team to make a state tourney). … Finished out a career in which she started all four years at the varsity level with first-team all-district honors and second-team honors in Region 3C.

Lyndsey Lawson

SCHOOL: Appomattox

YEAR: Junior

POSITION: Forward

ALL-STAR STUFF: Helped Appomattox to the Region 2C quarterfinals and an 8-5 record. … Tallied a whopping 42 goals to go with eight assists. Garnered second-team honors in Region 2C and first-team honors in the Dogwood District.

Ashley Garbarini

SCHOOL: Liberty

YEAR: Junior

POSITION: Midfield

ALL-STAR STUFF: Served as an all-around contributor who occasionally had to focus more on defense, finishing the season with nine goals and 10 assists. … Helped Liberty to the first round of the Region 3C tournament and a 6-10-2 record. … Earned a spot on the Seminole District first team and Region 3C second team.

Izzy Wedemeyer

SCHOOL: Jefferson Forest

YEAR: Sophomore

POSITION: Midfield

ALL-STAR STUFF: Served as JF’s creator in the middle of the field, tallying 13 goals and four assists. … Picked up first-team accolades in both the Seminole District and Region 4D.

Lora Tollerson

SCHOOL: Liberty Christian

YEAR: Senior

POSITION: Midfield

ALL-STAR STUFF: As the Bulldogs’ workhorse in the middle of the field, tallied seven goals. … Earned first-team all-district honors and a spot on the Region 3C second team.

Grayson Yeager

SCHOOL: Jefferson Forest

YEAR: Senior

POSITION: Midfield

ALL-STAR STUFF: Finished as the third-highest scorer on the Cavaliers with 11 goals to go with one assist. … Garnered first-team all-Seminole and second-team all-Region 4D awards.

Libbie Sommardahl

SCHOOL: E.C. Glass

YEAR: Sophomore

POSITION: Midfield

ALL-STAR STUFF: Finished tied for second on the team in scoring (18 goals), bolstered by a four-goal outing and three-goal performance during the regular season, both against Heritage. ... Also was tied for the team lead in assists (10). … Earned first-team honors in the Seminole District and second-team honors in Region 4D.

Maddi Olsen

SCHOOL: E.C. Glass

YEAR: Senior

POSITION: Midfield

ALL-STAR STUFF: As holding midfielder, had a hand in both the offense and defense for Glass, which held opponents to fewer than two goals in all but four games. … Had two assists by season’s end. … Garnered first-team recognition in the Seminole and a second-team nod in Region 4D.

Mia Detwiler

SCHOOL: Liberty Christian

YEAR: Junior

POSITION: Defense

ALL-STAR STUFF: Served as one of the quickest center backs in the area and the anchor of a defense that held opponents to around two goals per game on average. … Also helped LCA post six shutouts. … Was named to the Class 3 all-state second team and earned first-team recognition in Region 3C and the Seminole District.

Bo Knight

SCHOOL: Jefferson Forest

YEAR: Senior

POSITION: Defense

ALL-STAR STUFF: Was part of a JF defense that powered the Cavaliers to eight straight shutout wins to start the season. … Picked up first-team all-Seminole and second-team all-Region 4D honors.

Emma Johnson

SCHOOL: Rustburg

YEAR: Junior

POSITION: Defense

ALL-STAR STUFF: Helped RHS to five shutouts as the anchor of its defense. … Also powered the Red Devils to a 6-9-1 record and an appearance in the Region 3C tournament’s first round. … Earned first-team accolades in the Seminole and a second-team nod in the region.

Marigrace McClendon

SCHOOL: Jefferson Forest

YEAR: Junior

POSITION: Goalkeeper

ALL-STAR STUFF: Served as a big part of the Jefferson Forest defense that held opponents to around 0.5 goals per game on average. … Was named the Seminole District first-team goalkeeper and earned second-team honors in Region 4D.

SECOND TEAM

Heather Roberts (Staunton River, Sr., Forward): Helped the Golden Eagles to a 10-7 record and an appearance in the Region 3D quarterfinals. … Despite suffering an injury that forced her out for part of the season, recorded two goals and 12 assists and picked up second-team accolades in the Blue Ridge District.

Carlie Freeman (Jefferson Forest, Sr., Forward): Using her quickness on the outside, tallied five goals and three assists. … Earned second-team honors in the Seminole District.

Charlotte Maxwell (Liberty, Jr., Forward): Served as Liberty’s leading scorer with 17 goals and accounted for more than 40% of the Lady Minutemen’s scoring. … Also had three assists. … Earned first-team honors in the Seminole District.

Brooklyn Jenkins (Liberty Christian, Fr. Forward): Used her quickness to tally 16 goals, good for second on the team. … Was awarded second-team all-district honors.

Sarah Ramsey (E.C. Glass, Soph., Midfield): Became another creator of offensive chances for Glass, tallying five assists and seven goals. … Picked up a second-team nod in the Seminole and was an honorable mention in Region 4D.

Keegan deBernard (Altavista, Sr., Midfield): Was Altavista’s main offensive weapon and tallied three goals and two assists in helping the Colonels to the Class 1 state tournament. … Earned second-team all-state honors.

Catey Paulette (Appomattox, Soph., Midfield): Contributed 10 goals and 16 assists for the Raiders. ... Was awarded a spot on the Region 2C second team and Dogwood District first team.

Abbey Barlow (Staunton River, Sr., Defense): Was the mainstay on the Golden Eagles back line that recorded six shutouts. ... Also tallied seven goals and five assists. … Picked up first-team accolades in both the Blue Ridge District and Region 3D.

Hailey Coleman (Jefferson Forest, Sr., Defense): For her work as another piece of a back line that rarely broke, earned second-team honors in the Seminole and an honorable mention in Region 4D. ... Also had two goals and an assist.

Flannery Benda (E.C. Glass, Jr., Defense): Served alongside Kakie Johnson on a Glass defense that held opponents to less than one goal per game on average. … Also contributed on the offensive side with four goals and seven assists. … Garnered a second-team nod in the Seminole District.

Haley Gray Garrett (E.C. Glass, Jr., Goalkeeper): As part of a defensive unit that quickly took away opponents’ opportunities, helped the Hilltoppers to a perfect record in district play, which included six straight shutouts and eight total clean sheets. … Picked up an honorable mention in Region 4D.

HONORABLE MENTION

Cailyn Reynoso (Brookville), Asia Preston (Heritage), Allie Smulik (E.C. Glass), McKinley Boyce (Liberty Christian), Cara Mattocks (Jefferson Forest), Ella Manthey (Nelson), Kristina Lozan (Altavista), Ava Zealand (Liberty Christian), Alexis Edwards (Rustburg), Kallena Branham (Amherst).

COACH OF THE YEAR

Todd Olsen

SCHOOL: E.C. Glass

ALL-STAR STUFF: As he drew from his decades of experience as head women’s soccer coach at University of Lynchburg, Olsen held Glass to a high standard this season and saw his players rise to meet their potential. Olsen, by getting the athletes to believe in themselves, wove together talent on the offensive end to form a 1-2 punch (in Lydia Ashcroft and AP Webb) opponents couldn’t stop. The midfield helped the Hilltoppers’ cause by chipping in on the scoring side, too, and a back line anchored by Kakie Johnson kept opponents at bay. Olsen coached Glass to an 18-2 record and perfect mark in district play, helping the ’Toppers to a Seminole District tournament title and an appearance in the Region 4D semifinals. Glass also dethroned perennial district favorite JF along the way, taking advantage of slim openings during their three meetings this season for three wins. The first of which, in late April, snapped Glass’ skid against its rival that had lasted since 2015. Olsen was named the Seminole coach of the year.