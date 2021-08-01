All-Area Girls Soccer Player of the Year: Taylor Mason, Jefferson Forest

Taylor Mason
SCHOOL: Jefferson Forest
YEAR: Senior
POSITION: Midfield
ALL-STAR STUFF: Taylor Mason had experienced plenty of success — four championships (two district and two region) and a pair of trips to the state tournament — in her time at Jefferson Forest. Then came the pandemic, which claimed Mason’s junior season. So when the Cavs got the green light this year, the accomplishments of her first couple years acted as motivation for her last high school go-’round. Mason wanted to help her teammates share similar experiences, she said. And she delivered, becoming a co-captain and the “engine of our team,” according to coach Matt Newton. The center midfielder commanded the attack, powering JF’s undefeated run through the regular season. The Cavs won 11 straight (all in shutout fashion) before losing in the Region 4D championship to end their season. With Mason’s technical skills, her quickness and passing ability — and a litany of athletes she could set up in the attacking third of the field — JF controlled possession and limited opponents’ chances. Mason often drew opponents’ best defenders and still finished with 12 goals and two assists. Called a “college-ready” player by another coach, Todd Olsen (who coaches at E.C. Glass and at Division III University of Lynchburg), Mason will continue her playing career at Division I Liberty.
ALL-AREA GIRLS SOCCER TEAM
Susanne Germeroth
SCHOOL: Brookville
YEAR: Senior
POSITION: Midfield
ALL-STAR STUFF: Started every game for Brookville and was a threat to score with her solid shot and technical ability. … Scored nine goals. … Will continue her playing career at Division II North Greenville.
Lysie Findley
SCHOOL: Liberty Christian
YEAR: Senior
POSITION: Midfield
ALL-STAR STUFF: Scored 11 goals and tallied more than 40 shots on goal. … Also recorded eight assists as the controller of the midfield for LCA. … With an ability to work quickly and intelligently in the middle of the field, found an opportunity to continue her playing career at Liberty University.
Lauren Kavana
SCHOOL: Jefferson Forest
YEAR: Junior
POSITION: Midfield
ALL-STAR STUFF: Tallied six goals and seven assists to help Jefferson Forest advance to the Region 4D championship game and finish with an 11-1 record, which included a perfect regular season.
Ava Davis
SCHOOL: Jefferson Forest
YEAR: Senior
POSITION: Forward
ALL-STAR STUFF: Led the Cavaliers with 19 goals to go with one assist. … Used her speed to break away and then finish shots, making her tough to defend. … Will play at the next level at Division I Longwood.
Kristin Williams
SCHOOL: Appomattox
YEAR: Senior
POSITION: Forward
ALL-STAR STUFF: Used her ball-handling skills to score the majority of Appomattox’s goals on the season, tallying 26 to go with three assists. … Broke a school record with seven goals in a single game (against Altavista). … Was known as a leader who anchored the team that ended its season in the Region 2C championship. … Named to the region first team.
Anne Page Webb
SCHOOL: E.C. Glass
YEAR: Sophomore
POSITION: Forward
ALL-STAR STUFF: Was Glass’ most reliable option offensively, recording a team-high nine goals and seven assists. … Helped the Hilltoppers advance to the Region 4D semifinals as one of just four teams from the area to make that round of a region tournament.
Kakie Johnson
SCHOOL: E.C. Glass
YEAR: Junior
POSITION: Defense
ALL-STAR STUFF: One of the area’s elite defenders who used her quickness to stop opponents’ best players. … With her ability to read the game and her tackling ability, shut down offensive chances for Glass’ foes and helped the Hilltoppers to a 6-3 record.
Julia Crider
SCHOOL: Jefferson Forest
YEAR: Senior
POSITION: Defense
ALL-STAR STUFF: Part of a defense that didn’t allow a single goal in the regular season and conceded just two all year (in a 2-0 loss to Blacksburg in the Region 4D title game). … Also scored one goal.
Mady Schubert
SCHOOL: Liberty Christian
YEAR: Senior
POSITION: Defense
ALL-STAR STUFF: Described as a “brick wall” by her coach Jenice Bennett, but also used her ability to win battles for the ball in the air to keep opponents off the scoreboard. … Helped LCA post an 8-4 record and advance to the Region 3C semifinals. … Scored twice.
Sabrina Melton
SCHOOL: Appomattox
YEAR: Senior
POSITION: Defense
ALL-STAR STUFF: Known as the director of the defense and a vocal leader. … Recorded 13 starts. … Named to the Region 2C first team.
Sarah Mewborn
SCHOOL: Appomattox
YEAR: Senior
POSITION: Defense
ALL-STAR STUFF: Another main contributor on an off the field and someone who led by example. … Started 13 games. … Earned an all-region first-team nod.
Marigrace McClendon
SCHOOL: Jefferson Forest
YEAR: Sophomore
POSITION: Goalkeeper
ALL-STAR STUFF: Put together a nearly flawless year, recording 11 shutouts in the Cavaliers’ first 11 games. … Gave up just two goals to Blacksburg in the Region 4D championship game to post a 0.167 goals-against average in her first varsity season.
Madison Jenney
SCHOOL: Nelson
YEAR: Senior
POSITION: Defense
ALL-STAR STUFF: One of Nelson’s captains who stood at the center of a young defense. … Kept games close and contributed to the Governors’ five shutouts by intercepting passes and clearing the ball in tough situations. … With her defense, often started the break for Nelson, which finished at 5-6 and advanced to the Region 2C quarterfinals. … Named to the all-region second team.
COACH OF THE YEAR
Matt Newton
SCHOOL: Jefferson Forest
ALL-STAR STUFF: Newton’s squad was dominant once again, making up quickly for the time lost last year when the pandemic scuttled the entire season. The Cavaliers went on a tear through the regular season, putting up lopsided results en route to another perfect record entering the postseason. JF posted 11 shutouts during that stretch and faltered just once on the season, losing in the Region 4D championship 2-0 to Blacksburg. The defeat ended the Cavs’ season and a streak of three straight region titles and three straight trips to the state championship game, but they still were one of the final eight teams left standing in Class 4.