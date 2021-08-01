All-Area Girls Soccer Player of the Year: Taylor Mason, Jefferson Forest

ALL-STAR STUFF: Taylor Mason had experienced plenty of success — four championships (two district and two region) and a pair of trips to the state tournament — in her time at Jefferson Forest. Then came the pandemic, which claimed Mason’s junior season. So when the Cavs got the green light this year, the accomplishments of her first couple years acted as motivation for her last high school go-’round. Mason wanted to help her teammates share similar experiences, she said. And she delivered, becoming a co-captain and the “engine of our team,” according to coach Matt Newton. The center midfielder commanded the attack, powering JF’s undefeated run through the regular season. The Cavs won 11 straight (all in shutout fashion) before losing in the Region 4D championship to end their season. With Mason’s technical skills, her quickness and passing ability — and a litany of athletes she could set up in the attacking third of the field — JF controlled possession and limited opponents’ chances. Mason often drew opponents’ best defenders and still finished with 12 goals and two assists. Called a “college-ready” player by another coach, Todd Olsen (who coaches at E.C. Glass and at Division III University of Lynchburg), Mason will continue her playing career at Division I Liberty.