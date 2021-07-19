All-Area Girls Swimmer of the Year: Caroline Russell, E.C. Glass

ALL-STAR STUFF: According to area coaches, Caroline Russell is a competitor. Her sport of choice isn’t just an extra-curricular activity to fill her resume. Instead, she’s constantly at the pool. In the offseason, she’s coaching up-and-coming youngsters, teaching lessons, lifeguarding or swimming for another area team. And when the high school campaign rolls around, she puts her talents to good use then, too. She contributed on multiple fronts for the Hilltoppers this year, swimming a pair of relay events in addition to several individual events. Russell recorded a pair of fourth-place finishes in individual races at Region 4D championships, posting a 2:04.07 in the 200 freestyle and a 5:24.12 in the 500 freestyle. Then, she kept upping her stock by improving on those previous season-best times at the biggest meet of the season: Class 4 championships. There, she posted a 2:00.02 in the 200 for 11th place and a 5:18.85 in the 500 — her favorite of the two events — for ninth place. The latter was Glass’ best finish on either the boys or girls side at states. She also was part the 200 medley and 400 freestyle relays that both finished second in the 4D meet and 10th in the Class 4 meet.