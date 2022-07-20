All-Area Girls Swimmer of the Year: Emily Judy, Heritage

Emily Judy

SCHOOL: Heritage

YEAR: Freshman

EVENTS: 200 IM, 100 backstroke

ALL-STAR STUFF: Judy grew up playing soccer and focused on the sport until she was 10. Once she dipped her toes into the swimming pool, she found her new love. Judy has focused on swimming over the last couple of years and flourished during her freshman season at Heritage. She advanced to the A final in both the 200 IM and the 100 backstroke at the Class 3 championships, and finished sixth and eighth in the respective meets. Her speedy time of 58.52 seconds in the prelims of the 100 backstroke set a new Lynchburg YMCA record that was previously held by Cara Chipley and Ashley Mauzy. Judy also set the area’s fastest time in the 200 IM with a 2:10.59 to finish sixth in the state meet. She was the Region 3C runner-up in the 200 IM while winning the 100 breaststroke title (1:10.32) at the region meet. She swept the 200 IM and 100 backstroke at the Seminole District championships.

To see the full all-area team, scroll to the bottom of the Q&A with Judy.

Q: How did it feel to make such a splash as a freshman, especially in state competition?

A: It felt really good. It was definitely a little nerve wracking to say because I was just like, “I’m a freshman and I’m going up against these seniors and juniors.” It was really fun. It felt really nice making a name for myself. I’m going up against these juniors and these seniors and I’m holding my own with them.

Q: Did you expect to do that as a freshman?

A: A little bit yes and no. I didn’t expect for me to go to states and for me to make A final, because that was a big thing. I didn’t really expect it. For me to actually be able to do it was really nice.

Q: At what point did you realize during the season you were able to go head-to-head with these juniors and seniors, especially the top ones from the area?

A: I’ve known these people for a while and I know what they can do, so swimming against them was almost like instant competition. I know how good the talent is in this area.

Q: When did you first jump into the pool and start swimming?

A: I started when I was about 9. That’s when I was still playing soccer. I really locked down on swimming when I was about 12. That’s when I quit soccer and I was like I’m actually kind of good at swimming.

Q: What was it like giving up soccer and deciding swimming was the future for you?

A: It was hard. Soccer was my life for a little bit, but I just fell in love with swimming. It was the sport that I wanted to do when I was older. I just decided, well, I’m going to have to pick one, so swimming was the one I picked.

Q: When did you start playing soccer?

A: When I was about 3 is when I started at the YMCA. Then I switched to CVU and I played there until I was about 10 and then I quit from there. I played middle school soccer.

Q: What made you fall in love with swimming?

A: I’m not sure there was a direct moment I fell in love with the sport. I think it was the coaches kind of helped me fall in love with it when I was younger. The environment when I was younger, it just kind of really drove me into the sport. I was, OK, wait, I’m actually kind of good at this. I like it.

Q: Going back to this past season. You broke some records that had been held by some of the top swimmers from this area. Did that help you realize you made the right choice by swimming?

A: I’m not sure. Everyone goes for records, but it’s just like swimming and knowing I’m actually doing kind of good, I can get better. Records are a good thing to go for, but that’s not what the sport is about. It’s more of just having fun and enjoying it and just doing your best and going for what you know you can do.

Q: As your season progressed, you picked up wins at the Seminole District and Region 3C championships. Did you begin to think you could replicate that success at the state level?

A: It definitely would be nice to win an event at states. There’s so much incredible talent in this area, but hopefully when I go to states junior, senior year hopefully and maybe I can win an event, but there’s some really stiff competition. I’m just hoping to go there for the experience. Just going to states is incredible. It’s a really great experience.

Q: You competed in the YMCA Nationals this season. Have you competed in any other national events?

A: That was my first national meet, which was really exciting. I had a really great meet there. I’m hoping to go to summer junior nationals, that’s the goal for this long-course season, but that’s a long stretch and I’m going to have to really work hard for that. I think it’s doable. Y [Nationals] was my first national meet.

Q: You, E.C. Glass’ Emory Hill and Jefferson Forest’s Avery Mahland made marks as freshmen this past season. How exciting is it to be part of that group that will be competing against each other for three more seasons?

A: It’s really nice. Emory Hill is a really good swimmer. It’s nice because I know I’m going to be with these girls for the next three years. It’s nice knowing I’m going to have this really tough competition for the next three years, so I’m going to put my head down and work and do what I have to do to get better. … It’s really nice knowing that I’m a part of this big group of girls that are pretty fast. It’s good knowing I’m a part of it.

Q: Do you model your swimming after anyone in particular?

A: Regan Smith. She’s a really good swimmer. She broke a world record when she was about 17 in the 200 backstroke. She’s an insane swimmer. In this area, Tara Enneking is one girl I really look up to. I just broke her 200 backstroke record at Y [Nationals], so I’m like, oh wow, I’m keeping up with Tara. This is kind of cool.

Q: Do you catch up with Tara when she’s back in town?

A: We’re friends. I text her every now and then. She’ll sometimes come to practice and practice with us. We kind of catch up there.

Q: What advice has she given you since she has experienced success at the high school and college level?

A: Just have fun and don’t push yourself too hard because burnout is a big thing. She’s like just make sure you’re having fun in the sport and make sure you take your rest that you need, take your breaks.

Q: Is there anything you’re doing outside the pool to get better?

A: I run a little bit, so I feel like that will help with my endurance and my leg strength. I also kind of do a cross training thing with the Y that my coach got us into. I do that, too. It’s kind of like weight lifting and crossfit and kind of helping with mobility and helping with flexibility and helping with strength overall.

Q: Does your soccer background help with endurance, especially in the longer races?

A: I would say yes because soccer you have to have a lot of endurance. I’m not a distance swimmer, but I can kind of do distance because I have that natural affinity just for pacing and knowing where my limit is not go too fast, not to go too slow, and kind of knowing how to hold a pace.

Q: Are there any swimming disciplines you want to improve on going into your sophomore season?

A: I definitely want to work on my turns, work on my starts. I want to work on underwater and breathing techniques a little more. I want to work on fly; fly is a big thing because that’s my weakest stroke. I probably need to work on that a little more. I told my friends that I was like, OK, I’m going to block down on fly, I’m going to do more fly because I want to get good at it.

Q: Do you have any goals as you move forward?

A: Summer junior nationals and junior nationals is a big goal for me. Swimming in college is probably my biggest goal I have. I really want to swim in college. I really think those are the two biggest goals I have.

Q: Do you have a favorite moment from this past high school season?

A: There were a lot of memorable moments from the season. I would probably say my biggest moment that stood out to me is when I got my first Y Nat cut at states in the 100 backstroke when I swam it. I was so excited. I looked at the clock and I started crying. I was like I can’t believe it. That was such a big mental barrier for me and I thought I was never going to get it. I touched the wall and saw it and was like, “Wow, wait, OK, I did it. I can do it.”

All-Area Girls Swimming Team

Caroline Russell

SCHOOL: E.C. Glass

YEAR: Senior

EVENTS: 200 freestyle

ALL-STAR STUFF: Russell was again the class of the area in the 200 freestyle. ... Posted an area-best time of 1:59.42 to finish 11th at the Class 4 championships, and was the Region 4D runner-up in the event. … Had the second-fastest 100 backstroke time in the area at 59.33 seconds, placed eighth at the Class 4 championships and was the Region 4D champion in the event. … Won the 500 freestyle at the Seminole District championships.

Emory Hill

SCHOOL: E.C. Glass

YEAR: Freshman

EVENTS: 50 and 100 freestyles

ALL-STAR STUFF: Hill made an impressive mark as a freshman for the Hilltoppers. … Has the area’s fastest time in the 50 freestyle at 24.32 seconds to win the Region 4D championship. … Also went under 25 seconds in the event to finish fifth at the Class 4 championships (24.50) and won the Seminole District title (24.85). … Held the fastest time in the 100 freestyle at 54.05 seconds that won the Region 4D title. … Clocked in at 55.37 seconds to finish 16th at the Class 4 championships, and won the Seminole District title at 55.48 seconds.

Madi Fairchild

SCHOOL: Rustburg

YEAR: Junior

EVENT: 1-meter diving

ALL-STAR STUFF: Region 3C and the Seminole District didn’t offer diving during its championships, but that didn’t stop Fairchild from shining at the state meet. … Placed third in the Class 3 championships with a final score of 384.10 points.

Avery Mahland

SCHOOL: Jefferson Forest

YEAR: Freshman

EVENT: 100 butterfly

ALL-STAR STUFF: The freshman posted a season-best time of 1:06.41 to finish 19th at the Class 4 championships. … Was fourth at Region 4D and the Seminole District runner-up. … Won the 200 freestyle at the Seminole championships.

Emily Giles

SCHOOL: Altavista

YEAR: Junior

EVENT: 500 freestyle

ALL-STAR STUFF: Giles posted top-10 finishes in the Class 2 and Region 2B championships in the 500 free. … Ninth in the state meet with a season-best time of 6:44.58. … Was runner-up in the Region 2B meet. … Also was runner-up in the 200 freestyle at the Region 2B championships.

Arleigh Wagoner

SCHOOL: Brookville

YEAR: Senior

EVENT: 100 breaststroke

ALL-STAR STUFF: Wagoner posted a season-best time of 1:14.25 to finish fourth in the Region 3C championships. … Her time of 1:14.43 was good for 13th in the Class 3 championships. … Was the Seminole District runner-up with a mark of 1:14.80.

Catherine Thomas

SCHOOL: Appomattox

YEAR: Junior

EVENT: At-large

ALL-STAR STUFF: Thomas continued to shine as one of the top swimmers in Class 2. … Finished in the top four in the 50 freestyle (fourth) and 100 freestyle (third) at the Class 2 championships. … Was the Region 2C champion in the 50 free and was the region runner-up in the 100 free.

Emily Hansen

SCHOOL: Jefferson Forest

YEAR: Senior

EVENT: At-large

ALL-STAR STUFF: Hansen found success in both the 200 IM and 100 breaststroke during her final season with the Cavaliers. … Was third at the Region 4D championships in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:13.71, and she edged Arleigh Wagoner to win the Seminole District title. … In the 200 IM, Hansen was 23rd in the Class 4 championships, had a season-best time of 2:26.98 to finish fifth at the Region 4D championships, and was the Seminole District runner-up to Emily Judy.

Russell, Lily Jablonski, Hill, Libbie Sommardahl

SCHOOL: E.C. Glass

YEARS: Senior, junior, freshman, sophomore

EVENT: 200 medley relay

ALL-STAR STUFF: The quartet posted a season-best time of 1:51.46. … They were 15th at the Class 4 championships and third at the Region 4D championships. … Sommardahl, Elizabeth Eskridge, Russell and Hill were the Seminole District runners-up.

Ruby Duis, Rylee Champney, Payton Heimbach, Mahland

SCHOOL: Jefferson Forest

YEARS: Freshman, junior, junior, freshman

EVENT: 200 freestyle relay

ALL-STAR STUFF: The quartet posted the area’s fastest time of 1:50.81 to finish third in the Region 4D championship. … Anna Dodge replaced Heimbach in the Class 4 championships, and the group placed 17th at the state meet. … Champney, Dodge, Heimbach and Mahland swam to the Seminole District title.

Mahland, Sophie Dodge, Hansen, Abbey Walker

SCHOOL: Jefferson Forest

YEARS: Freshman, senior, senior, senior

EVENT: 400 freestyle relay

ALL-STAR STUFF: The group finished 15th at the Class 4 championships with a time of 3:58.72. … Mahland, Anna Mills, Hansen and Walker actually posted a season-best time of 3:58.28 in the state prelims. … Mahland, Mills, Anna Dodge and Walker finished fourth in the Region 4D championships. … Walker, Mills, Ruby Duis and Hansen won the Seminole District title.

Coach of the Year

Emily Davis

SCHOOL: E.C. Glass

ALL-STAR STUFF: Davis took over a program that featured a wealth of talented youngsters and the senior leadership of Caroline Russell. Despite the young roster, Davis kept the program afloat with strong showings in the postseason. Glass finished fourth in the Region 4D meet and then placed 17th in the state thanks to two standout swimmers and a pair of relay teams that scored points. Russell and freshman Emory Hill combined to rack up 32 of Glass’ 36 points at the state meet, and a pair of relay teams secured the final four points.