Kaitlyn Bauer

EVENTS: 200 freestyle, 500 freestyle

SCHOOL: Virginia Episcopal

YEAR: Senior

ALL-STAR STUFF: Kaitlyn Bauer has been swimming since she was 4 years old. In seventh grade, though, when she began practicing and competing with the Lynchburg YMCA team, the sport she’d done for fun started taking on more meaning. That year-round commitment ignited her love for swimming, and that passion helped her become one of the best girls swimmers in the area —and likely the best at her school, VES — in recent years. Swimming alongside her twin brother, Jackson, with the Bishops, Bauer powered her high school team to a runner-up finish at the VISAA Division II state championship meet, highlighted by her two third-place finishes in the 200 free and 500 free (she also appeared in two relays at the meet). By the end of her senior season, Bauer owned school records in six individual events and in all the relays. She capped her Lynchburg-based swimming career by competing at the YMCA long-course nationals, where she swam in four events and posted her best finish in the 200 butterfly (ninth). Bauer is headed to University of Richmond to continue her career, becoming the first VES female athlete to earn a college scholarship for swimming.

Q: At states, you swam a bunch of different events. What was your favorite event there?

A: I think the 500 freestyle was my favorite event. I was up against some really tough competition, but it was really fun to be able to race these girls that I’ve been seeing all season. It was super fun to be able to walk out with them for finals. … It all came down to the last 50, and it was just really fun to see us all racing each other.

Q: So individually you were third in that 500 and in the 200 free. Why do you like the 500 better than the 200?

A: I feel like the 200 hurts more. It’s weird because it’s not a long-distance event where you have to pace it, but it’s like a long sprint.

Q: At that meet in particular, you improved on each of your seed times in prelims and finals. Tell me about those time improvements.

A: In the 500 I think it was like a three-second drop, which was super exciting. I had been chasing the Y national cut for a while, and I was super excited to get it and drop even further down below it.

Q: How were you able to do that?

A: I think it was just racing. Prelims it was different because they space out the top-seeded people, so you’re not necessarily racing the fastest people. I wasn’t necessarily racing against anyone in the morning, so being up against them at night made [that happen].

Q: Do you think the state meet was one of your best meets of the season, or were there other high points?

A: We swam at this VISAA Division II invitational and I think we only brought four swimmers, and we ended up runner-up. So that was pretty exciting, too. I think we were runner-up at conference, too.

Q: In your VES career, was your senior season the pinnacle?

A: Yes. My sophomore year we weren’t allowed to swim or do any competitions because of COVID, so that was kind of rough. Going into my junior year, I wasn’t exactly sure how it would go, but it was super fun. But then I think my senior year, I had committed to college, I was so excited about everything, and it was super fun to push myself and my teammates.

Q: Do you have any regrets from your VES career? Anything you would change?

A: No.

Q: While swimming for VES, did you have any particular goals for yourself going into this past season?

A: I knew I wanted to be on the all-state team, which is top three [in each event at states]. My junior year I placed fourth at states, so I was one spot away. So that was definitely something I had my eye on.

Q: Do you think that was something that motivated you throughout the season?

A: I mean a little bit. I feel like it all just comes down to that race and you have to dig deep and see what happens. But I knew I wanted to place as high as I could.

Q: Do you like the freestyle best, those longer events best, or are there other strokes or events you like?

A: When I’m not swimming freestyle I’m swimming butterfly. I don’t really know what my favorite is. But [I like] butterfly [and free], definitely not the other two strokes.

Q: Why is that?

A: I’ve practiced butterfly the most and I feel like that’s how I’m best able to apply my swimming ability.

Q: Tell me about how long you’ve been swimming. When did you start, where did you start?

A: I started at Peakland when I was 4. I was a little junior otter and then I just worked my way up. I swam for the Virginia Gators for a little bit and the Lynchburg YMCA and E.C. Glass for a year and then VES.

Q: What has helped you improve the most?

A: I feel like joining the Y, I feel like I found my love for swimming. I fully immersed myself there. I hadn’t really done anything year-round [before seventh grade], or anything that intense before. I just found it to be so much fun. That’s when I discovered, “I really love doing this; this is what I want to spend my time doing.”

Q: Did you ever play any other sports?

A: I ran cross country.

Q: Did you like that?

A: It was OK.

Q: At what point did you think, “I can do this in college” or “I want to do this in college” with swimming?

A: I think it was when I got my first Y national cut. I remember that was the last meet we had before COVID and I think I dropped six seconds in the 200 fly. I just didn’t believe that my freshman self could get a Y national cut. I thought that was something that was so off in the future. It just happened and I was like, “Wow, maybe this is something I can keep doing.”

Q: Tell me about the recruiting process. Did you look at a bunch of places, did you reach out to a bunch of places or did they reach out to you?

A: I reached out to a bunch of places. It was definitely interesting. A little stressful. I wanted to be in a decent-sized city, not in the middle of nowhere. My dad called it the proximity to lululemon. And I didn’t want to be too far away from home. It had to be somewhere that the academics and the athletic ability was the same. I didn’t want to give up that academic part of it.

Q: What does it mean to get to continue your career at a Division I school like Richmond?

A: It’s super exciting. I’ve been seeing things online of Division I athletes getting their gear and traveling to meet. It’s like, “Wow, I really get to do that.” I can’t believe it. My freshman-year self would not believe that this is actually happening.

Q: What do you think it says about you that you’re able to continue your career past high school?

A: I think it says I’m determined and I can set my mind to something. I know how to take care of my body. I know what it needs. I know I can stand up for myself in the sport.

Q: Did you have any particular pre-meet or post-meet meals or traditions?

A: Before I swim at meets I usually eat for breakfast croissants or bacon and sausage. Nothing too heavy. Some carbs and protein, or like a yogurt. And usually after I like to eat some more croissants. It’s just something easy. I know it’s important for me to keep eating throughout.

Q: Do you have other favorite meals or favorite places to eat?

A: I definitely love making chicken alfredo.

Q: Do you cook a lot then?

A: I guess I do cook a lot.

Q: Favorite TV show or movie?

A: My favorite movie is “Mama Mia!” I like [the first] “Mama Mia!” and [the second] “Mama Mia.”

Q: Do you have a favorite athlete?

A: Right now I really like Katie Grimes. She’s a young swimmer. She just qualified for the 2024 Olympic team. She’s my age and that was crazy.

Q: If you could have dinner with anyone, who would it be?

A: I don’t know. I mean I would definitely eat dinner with her. That would be fun.

Q: If you had any advice for any younger students or athletes or swimmers, what would it be?

A: Make sure you’re getting enough sleep. I love my sleep. I love to go to bed early and take naps during the day. And to make sure you’re having fun. It’s easy to swim fast when you’re having fun and you like what you’re doing.

ALL-AREA GIRLS SWIM TEAM

Emory Hill

EVENTS: 50 freestyle, 100 freestyle

SCHOOL: E.C. Glass

YEAR: Sophomore

ALL-STAR STUFF: Claimed third in the 50 free at the Class 4 state championship meet with a time of 24 seconds flat, following up a pair of wins by wide margins in the event at both Seminole District and Region 4D championships. … Repeated those same results in the 100 free (third at the state meet after winning the district and region titles). … Powered Glass to second place in the Seminole and fourth in the region. … Named Seminole District girls swimmer of the year.

Emily Judy

EVENTS: 100 backstroke, 200 IM

SCHOOL: Heritage

YEAR: Sophomore

ALL-STAR STUFF: Captured the Seminole District 100 back title with a 1:02.28, winning by more than six seconds, and then went under one minute at both the Region 3C and Class 3 state championships. … Was third in the event at the region meet with a 59.60 and seventh at states with a 59.48. … Clocked a win in the 200 IM by more than nine seconds at the Seminole meet with a 2:22.49, then cut significant time in the event as the postseason continued, with a third-place 2:14.64 at the region meet and eighth-place 2:13.72 at states.

Caroline Falwell

EVENT: 100 breaststroke

SCHOOL: Virginia Episcopal

YEAR: Senior

ALL-STAR STUFF: Clocked a 1:08.69 for 12th at the VISAA Division II championships, shaving 0.42 seconds off her seed time and edging teammate Frances Fenton (13th) by 0.28 seconds. … Helped VES to second place as a team at the state meet.

Avery Mahland

EVENT: 100 butterfly

SCHOOL: Jefferson Forest

YEAR: Sophomore

ALL-STAR STUFF: Captured the Seminole District title with a 1:09.64, winning by more than two seconds. … Finished eighth with a 1:09.10 at Region 4D championships. … Helped JF win the Seminole team crown (the Cavaliers won by more than 100 points) and finish third as a team at the 4D meet.

Rylee Champney

EVENT: 1 meter diving

SCHOOL: Jefferson Forest

YEAR: Senior

ALL-STAR STUFF: Captured the Seminole District title. … Finished third in the Region 4D championship meet and sixth in the Class 4 state championship meet.

Kaitlyn Bauer, Ana Brown, Hadley Turton, Frances Fenton

EVENT: 400 freestyle relay

SCHOOL: Virginia Episcopal

YEARS: Senior, sophomore, senior, sophomore

ALL-STAR STUFF: Posted an area-best 3:54.99 in the highly competitive event at the VISAA Div. II state championship meet, good for 16th.

Hadley Turton, Caroline Falwell, Kaitlyn Bauer, Frances Fenton

EVENT: 200 medley relay

SCHOOL: Virginia Episcopal

YEARS: Senior, senior, senior, sophomore

ALL-STAR STUFF: Finished ninth at the VISAA Div. II state meet with a 1:54.53, an improvement of 0.25 seconds on their seed time.

Morgan Flamm, Kirsten Moore, Berkley Jamerson, Catherine Thomas

EVENT: 200 freestyle relay

SCHOOL: Appomattox

YEARS: Junior, senior, senior, senior

ALL-STAR STUFF: Cut 0.93 seconds off their seed time to place sixth at the Class 2 state championship meet with a 1:52.78. … Helped the Appomattox girls team finish 10th at states.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Beth Bright

SCHOOL: Virginia Episcopal

ALL-STAR STUFF: Bright led the VES girls (as well as the boys) to a runner-up finish at the VISAA Division II state meet. Among all VISAA teams, the Bishops girls (and boys) were 13th overall in the final team standings. Bright coached a pair of girls swimmers to three top-eight finishes in the Div. II championships, including two third-place showings from Kaitlyn Bauer. Bright also is the first VES coach to see a female swimmer secure a college scholarship for swimming, with Bauer headed to Division I University of Richmond.