Athlete of the Year

Blair Gill

SCHOOL: Virginia Episcopal

YEAR: Sophomore

ALL-STAR STUFF: Blair Gill is putting together one of the finest high school tennis careers witnessed in this area. The four-star recruit who currently is ranked No. 46 nationally among members of the Class of 2025 according to Babolat, became the first female athlete in VES history to be named conference and state player of the year in successive seasons. She went 17-0 in singles play as a sophomore and now boasts a singles record of 31-0 in her first two varsity seasons. She also took part in more than a dozen USTA events across the country during the school year, a practice that continued through the summer months (she won six of 14 USTA tournaments she played in during the school year). Gill currently is ranked 10th in the Mid-Atlantic Region and considered the No. 1 rising junior in Virginia. She's also ranked sixth nationally on Dunlop's RPI list. Her on-court demeanor also is impressive. Gill stays calm, cool and reserved no matter the situation, a characteristic she's developed from years of practice. She's already made her mark on the area and throughout the travel circuit, and she still has two more years to go.

To see the full all-area team, scroll to the bottom of the Q&A.

Q: Roughly how many events do you play in during a given year, and is that changing as you get older? Are you playing in more tournaments outside of high school?

A: So when I was younger I definitely didn’t do as many tournaments. I just did local tournaments around Lynchburg. But now that I’ve gotten older, I’ve started to travel more. I’d say I probably do around two to three tournaments a month and around 30 matches in the past three months. So I guess around 30 tournaments a year.

Q: Is that schedule demanding, or do you feel comfortable with that kind of slate?

A: It’s definitely a strict schedule, I think, but I like it. I like having something that I know I can always do. And the tournaments, I find them fun overall.

Q: Let’s talk about your ranking. How long did it take to get that?

A: So it changes every week, your USTA ranking, your national ranking changes every week. It comes out every Wednesday. Each week it may change, it may not change, depending on the level of tournaments that have happened the past weekends and depending on where the other girls go in the rankings. It’s taken many years, because there are different divisions. I started out in the 8 & Under and now I’m in the 16 & Under. Your ranking changes every division.

Q: You’re now a four-star recruit. That also took a long time to develop, I would imagine.

A: Yes, that also has been going on since I’ve been playing tournaments.

Q: When did you start playing tennis and why?

A: I started playing tennis when I was 4. My mom was actually taking food over to a friend who had just had a baby. And she was going to pick up her daughter from a tennis clinic, and my mom thought to herself, "Oh tennis, I’ve never thought about putting Blair in that." So she decided to call my main coach, Drew Robinson, at Boonsboro Country Club, and asked to put me in a tennis lesson. But I was 3 at the time, so he said, "Unless they’re exceptionally talented, we want to wait until they’re 4." So we waited until I was 4 and then started me with tennis lessons with him.

Q: Did you kind of fall in love with tennis immediately? I guess it’s hard to remember back to when you were 4, but do you remember any specific memories when you started, where you knew you liked it a lot?

A: I remember at first I liked it, but I was also doing a bunch of other sports at the time. We went over to watch the CVITT at Oakwood and after about 10 minutes I told my parents [Kevin and [Elizabeth], "I’m ready to leave. I want to go play tennis instead of watching it." So we left and went over to Boonsboro. I think that’s when I first fell in love with it and wanted to be good at it, after I had watched the CVITT.

Q: Let’s talk about the high school season. What is it like playing with your teammates?

A: It’s honestly great. I love playing with the girls. I feel like they’re really nice. Ever since I started my freshman year on the team, they were really nice and really inclusive to everyone. They are competitive and they want to win while they’re being very encouraging to one another.

Q: High school is a little different than going out to tournaments. What would you say the main difference is?

A: I think the main difference is in the tournaments you are really on your own. I go with my mom usually and you don’t have a team to support you. Some of the girls are mostly nice to each other, but they are also in real competition with one another. And I would say in high school because of the team environment, it’s nice.

Q: You are the first girl from VES to win conference and state player of the year in successive seasons. What is that like?

A: I actually didn’t know that before I came to VES, or even after the first year, but I think it’s really amazing. But I really think also all the other girls on the team, they are really competitive and they really like the sport, too.

Q: Right now, what is the best part of your game?

A: I’d say my forehand. I like that a lot. But also I think the mental piece of the game is important, because a lot of girls sometimes, they need to keep it together. And I feel like ever since I was young, my [coaches] Drew and Shea [Thomas], they’ve really been adamant about wanting me to have a strong mental game and not go crazy on the court. So I feel like that’s really a strong part.

Q: So you’d consider yourself reserved and more level-headed on the court?

A: Yes, I’m more level-headed.

Q: That can be challenging at times, especially when you’re not playing well or feel like you’re not playing up to your potential, or your opponent is playing particularly well. How do you keep that level-headed approach?

A: I think you just can’t think about what everyone else is doing at the time. You may get in arguments with your opponents at times about scores, calls, but I think you just have to keep it calm, because that will really stand out to people.

Q: On the travel circuit I would imagine you see a lot of the same girls, and some new ones come along?

A: Yes I do. I’m in the Mid-Atlantic region for tournaments, so I’ve formed a lot of relationships. But I also really like to also play new people and then form friendships with them after and maybe play doubles. I think it’s nice to have friends in your section and out of your section.

Q: Do you have a favorite opponent you like to go against in travel tennis?

A: I wouldn’t say I have a favorite. There have been a lot of girls I’ve played against many times and you always know it’s gonna be a really good match.

Q: What are your goals? Any that you would like to share?

A: I really want to play Division I tennis. I’m not sure what school yet, but there a lot of good schools out there. I’m not sure about anything further than that.

Q: What about high school tennis? Anything else you want to accomplish there?

A: I really just want to keep having the great team spirit that we have, because in my tournaments I don’t get to have the team. I really just want to make the most of having a team.

Q: We talked about when you started playing. Was there a moment when you started taking the sport more serious as a teenager, or have you always just taken it seriously?

A: So at first I just did one lesson every other week for 30 minutes. And then my coach, Drew, told my mom, "I’m not sure how much this is helping her, since she’s not doing it a lot." So then we started to take it more serious and I wanted it to be my main sport. As I’ve gotten older, it’s been most every day.

Q: I find that young athletes for the most part are passionate about their sport, on some level. What about tennis are you passionate about? What keeps you coming back?

A: I’m passionate about the independence of the sport. I really think that since it’s such an independent sport, it teaches you about life. You get put in situations that you probably wouldn’t get into in other parts of life in tennis. And you’re out there on your own.

Q: Good answer. Can you give me a specific example of when you learned that lesson?

A: Sometimes when you’re out on the tennis court people aren’t always gonna be nice to you. Sometimes you’ll have parents yell at you about making a call and that’s where you really have to keep the strong mental game. But also it’s just when people aren’t being as nice to you, you just have to stay strong with it. I think that’s what I’m really passionate about in life, just keeping a level head.

Q: Is there an athlete that you look up to?

A: Angelique Kerber on the pro tennis tour. She’s left-handed like I am, and I also really like how she handles herself on the court.

Q: Do you have any pre-match rituals?

A: I mostly try to keep nutrition the same. Sometimes I’ve eaten things before a match that haven’t really settled as well as others. But I like to warm up about an hour or so before my match and I’ll hit with another girl or sometimes I’ll warm up with my mom. After that, I’ll walk over to the site and prepare myself.

Q: What’s your favorite restaurant in town?

A: I really like Isabella’s.

Q: Outside of playing in tournaments, how many hours a week do you spend practicing, ballpark estimate?

A: Per day it could be anywhere from 2½ to more than that. And I’ll also go to Crosswhite Fitness to work out with my trainer, Chris, and I’ll do that once or twice a week and work out in the gym.

Q: What outside of tennis occupies your time? What else are you interested in?

A: I like to cook and bake. And I also like to bike and hang out with my friends.

Q: What are you into when it comes to cooking?

A: I make this pasta with scallops and pesto and lemon that I really like.

Q: Is there a person or people who have most influenced my life?

A: I’d say definitely my parents, because they’ve always been there for me and helped me whenever I need it. My mom, of course, she takes me to all the tournaments, she helps me and gets everything ready before my matches and is always there.

Q: What are your favorite places that tennis has taken you?

A: I’ve played in Coral Gables, Florida. I played there in February. It was cold in Lynchburg at the time, so I really liked being there in the warm weather. The city was just beautiful and there were so many things to do. I really liked playing there.

ALL-AREA GIRLS TENNIS TEAM

SINGLES

Blair Gill

SCHOOL: Virginia Episcopal

Mary Elizabeth Kennedy

SCHOOL: E.C. Glass

YEAR: Junior

ALL-STAR STUFF: Served as No. 1 for a Hilltoppers team that reached the state tournament for the first time since 2018, and was the catalyst for E.C. Glass. ... Went a perfect 18-0 in singles play in the regular season, and her only loss took place in the Region 4D finals after winning two region matches. ... The three-sport standout was the only Hilltopper to win a match against John Handley in the state team quarterfinals. ... Finished the regular season with 33 total victories (including in doubles play with partner Elizabeth Eskridge).

Mallory Marsteller

SCHOOL: Jefferson Forest

YEAR: Freshman

ALL-STAR STUFF: Won her first-round Region 4D singles match before falling to E.C. Glass' Mary Elizabeth Kennedy in the semifinal round. ... Went 12-4 in singles play during her first varsity season and had a combined 29 victories (including from doubles play with partner Danielle Syrek) by the time her postseason closed. "She will only get better as she continues to gain experience against other top players," coach Brady Taylor said. ... Only losses were to Kennedy from Glass and Abby Anderson, of LCA.

Elizbeth Eskridge

SCHOOL: E.C. Glass

YEAR: Senior

ALL-STAR STUFF: Occupied the No. 3 singles spot for the Hilltoppers and racked up 15 victories against three losses during the regular season. ... Had a combined 30 regular-season victories (including doubles play with Mary Elizabeth Kennedy).

Abby Anderson

SCHOOL: Liberty Christian

YEAR: Junior

ALL-STAR STUFF: Advanced to the Region 3C semifinals, where she fell to eventual region champ Raygan Wade in a tough, three-set match. ... Compiled a 13-4 record as LCA's No. 1 singles player. ... Also provided sturdy play in doubles with sister Lily Anderson.

Helen Grace Sackett

SCHOOL: E.C. Glass

YEAR: Freshman

ALL-STAR STUFF: In her first varsity season, Sackett went 14-4 in the No. 2 singles spot. ... Became the first player in coach Diane Brown's tenure to play at No. 2 singles as a freshman. ... In doubles play, she and partner Lilly Hall went 11-4 in the regular season.

Danielle Syrek

SCHOOL: Jefferson Forest

YEAR: Senior

ALL-STAR STUFF: Amassed an 11-3 record in the No. 2 spot for the Cavaliers, with her only losses occurring to LCA's Abby Anderson and Glass' H.G. Sackett, against whom she went 1-1. "We will really miss Danielle's leadership and steady play," coach Brady Taylor said. "She had a solid season for us and was very consistent all year long. Danielle did a great job making the other players on our team better everyday."

Sierra Lewis

SCHOOL: Virginia Episcopal

YEAR: Senior

ALL-STAR STUFF: Received a Virginia Independent Schools all-state first-team honor in Division II after going 10-3 on the season in the No. 2 singles spot for the Bishops. ... Also posted 11 additional wins with different doubles partners.

Hannah Saye

SCHOOL: Virginia Episcopal

YEAR: Sophomore

ALL-STAR STUFF: The Pinehurst, North Carolina, native received a Virginia Independent Schools all-state second-team honor in Division II and played in the No. 3 singles spot for VES, going 10-2.

DOUBLES

Mary Elizabeth Kennedy & Elizabeth Eskridge

SCHOOL: E.C. Glass

YEARS: Junior, senior

ALL-STAR STUFF: Provided strong play in the No. 1 doubles spot for the Hilltoppers, going 15-2 and advancing to the Region 4D doubles semifinals, where their season ended with a loss to Salem, the eventual region doubles champs. ... Won their first-round region matchup 6-0, 6-1 over Jefferson Forest's Mallory Marsteller and Danielle Syrek.

Mallory Marsteller & Danielle Syrek

SCHOOL: Jefferson Forest

YEARS: Freshman, senior

ALL-STAR STUFF: Won their first Region 4D match before falling in the semifinal round, one spot short of an automatic state berth. ... Posted a 14-1 record in the regular season, with their only loss coming to Glass' Mary Kennedy and Elizabeth Eskridge in the teams' first matchup of the season.

Addy Ferguson & Bailey Terry

SCHOOL: Staunton River

YEARS: Sophomore, junior

ALL-STAR STUFF: The duo advanced to the Region 3D championship, where they lost to eventual state doubles champs Laura Wimmer and Grayson Woodall, of Abingdon. ... Led their team to a trip to the Class 3 state quarterfinals. ... Addy Ferguson also advanced to the Region 3D singles semifinal round.

Blair Gill & Hannah Saye

SCHOOL: Virginia Episcopal

YEARS: Sophomore, Sophomore

ALL-STAR STUFF: The duo went 7-0 on the season. ... Gill, with different partners during the season, posted a 13-1 record. ... Saye, with doubles partners Gill and Sierra Lewis, amassed 13 additional victories.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Diane Brown

SCHOOL: E.C. Glass

ALL-STAR STUFF: Brown led the Hilltoppers to their first state team appearance since 2018, and her Hilltoppers also went undefeated in the regular season for the second time in three years. Her No. 1 singles player, Mary Elizabeth Kennedy, was undefeated in the regular season. All together, Brown's six singles players went a combined 85-15 in singles play and 39-7 in doubles play during the regular season. They also served as the Region 4D runner-up and shut out Jefferson Forest in the region semifinals to notch their state berth.