All-Area Girls Tennis Player of the Year: Catherine Mowry, Liberty Christian

Catherine Mowry

SCHOOL: Liberty Christian

YEAR: Senior

ALL-STAR STUFF: Mowry’s offseason work focused on strengthening her mental game. She had all the physical elements to thrive, and her freshman and junior seasons proved she could hang with the best players in the Seminole District. Mowry, in her move up to LCA’s top singles player, needed that extra edge to thrive against the best at the region and state levels. She found that in a breakout senior season. Mowry only lost once in the regular season on her way to claiming the Seminole District and Region 3C singles titles. She advanced to the Class 3 singles semifinals, where she lost to eventual state champion Christina Baxter from Tabb, and was the only area tennis player to compete in singles, doubles and team state tournaments. Mowry finished with a 20-3 overall singles record, with the third loss coming to Abingdon’s Lauren Wimmer in the Class 3 team quarterfinals.

To see the full all-area team, scroll to the bottom of the Q&A with Mowry.

Q: Could you have scripted your senior season any better than to compete in the singles, doubles and team state tournaments?

A: I think it was perfect. I worked really hard. I think to just finish my high school career, that was like the cherry on top.

Q: What was your progression like in high school to get to No. 1 singles for LCA?

A: I was (No.) 4 my freshman and then my sophomore year we didn’t have the season because of COVID. Then junior year I was No. 2.

Q: Did you learn from any of the players before you on how to handle being No. 1 singles?

A: My doubles partner last year [Ella Anderson], she was No. 1 and I know it’s a harder position because you play the best players from each school. I just knew what I was going to have to go up against and I worked hard in the offseason.

Q: What specifically did you do in the offseason to have the success you enjoyed as a senior?

A: I trained to get my body in the best physical shape and I played tournaments and match play against local teenagers or adults.

Q: What were those events like?

A: I did USTA tournaments, UTR tournaments, I played with some adults at Oakwood and took lessons at Boonsboro.

Q: Was there anything specific that allowed you to be successful?

A: I love tennis so much and so I just have a passion. I got a new coach [Shea Thomas] at Boonsboro and he helped me with my mental game, which is why I went so far. I’ve played tennis since I was 4. I know the strokes, I know how to construct points, but when you’re down or if you’re up, you need to have a good mental game.

Q: What about the mental game was key for you?

A: Staying positive is key. Being able to dig yourself out of a hole if you’re down or just not letting someone else’s attitude affect you.

Q: When did you realize this was a special season?

A: It was at tryouts, honestly. All the girls that tried out, they’re new, they’re like freshmen, new to the game, but they all have great personalities and good energy. I just knew it was going to be a really positive year socially and athletically as well.

Q: What was a prouder accomplishment for you this season — advancing to states as a singles player, with Carla Fernandez-Fournier as a doubles team, or the entire team?

A: Honestly, all of it, but especially with Carla. She came from Spain and she had a really hard year with host family and adjusting. It was hard for her mentally and emotionally, but she came out and she wasn’t going to play tennis. She was not wanting to. But she then she came out, and to see her develop relationships with all the girls and get better as a tennis player was really nice, and it was a lot of fun to finish out the year with her.

Q: As her doubles partner this season, how did the two of you seem to click so effortlessly?

A: We had this one scrimmage against Spotswood and we went out of town and that was the toughest match that we played. That like clicked for us because we had to work hard together to win. We just had a good vibe, good energy. She was very chill and I was very chill, but we both wanted to win. We just worked very well together.

Q: What allowed the two of you to thrive so much on the court?

A: I like to be very aggressive at the net, and she has a very consistent serve, a very hard and consistent serve, which just sets me up perfectly to put it away, and she’s good at the baseline. She could hit probably 100 balls at the baseline and draw the opponent wide, which will set me up to put it away at the net.

Q: Was there a moment during your singles season that you realized how special it was?

A: Honestly, I don’t even know. I was in the zone, especially in the region tournament. I wanted to win districts, that was important to me, but I had no goals or I didn’t even think about regionals or states. Regionals was tough, but I just focused on what I’ve been learning and I just was very driven to win once I got to the tournament. With states, I just was happy to be there for the experience because the girls at states were extremely experienced and really good players.

Q: What was that experience like in state competition with the team, and then as a singles and doubles player?

A: It was unique. It was really cool to see all the top players in the state and see how they play. They’re definitely tournament girls, so they’re used to the competition. It was cool to play these girls who hit hard, who can outlast you in points. At the team level, it was cool for the freshman girls to experience that and see the different level of play outside of Lynchburg and outside our area. I hope it motivates them to do that again and get far.

Q: How fondly are you going to look back on your senior season with what you were able to accomplish?

A: I’m very happy with how it went. I’m close with all the girls that were on the team and they’re all freshmen, sophomores, and I hope that I can leave my legacy of being a good team leader and just having a positive attitude. I want them to see that working hard in the offseason and in the season can get you far and how it’s also fun, too. I want them to advance through the next few years.

Q: What is next for you?

A: I’m going to play college tennis at Randolph-Macon in Ashland. I’m really excited for that.

Q: What was the process like of deciding where you wanted to go to college and if you wanted to keep playing tennis?

A: It was very difficult. I did not know what I wanted to do. I didn’t know if I wanted to go out west or stay in the south. I didn’t know if I wanted to go to a big school or a small school. And I even didn’t want to play tennis for a while, but I just kept thinking about it, went on tours, went on visits, and Randolph-Macon just felt like home. Ultimately, I did want to play tennis because I love tennis and it will be a really good opportunity for me.

Q: Are you excited to return to Lynchburg once or twice a season when R-MC plays at Randolph and Lynchburg?

A: Yes. I can have my friends and family come watch me. That will be special.

Q: Have you decided what you’ll be majoring in at college?

A: Probably business. … I want to major in business because it’s the most practical and I know that’s the field I want to go into. I love studying history and I took four years of Spanish, so maybe just double-minoring in something like, or even international relations. That’s what I like about the liberal arts education is I can get a practical education but also further my education in what I find interesting.

Q: Is there something you’re going to take away from your senior season into college?

A: That tennis is mostly mental and always to stay positive and to have a good attitude.

All-Area Girls Tennis Team

SINGLES

Catherine Mowry

SCHOOL: Liberty Christian

Blair Gill

SCHOOL: Virginia Episcopal School

YEAR: Freshman

ALL-STAR STUFF: The sensational freshman spent her season ranked as one of the top recruits in the state and region for her class, and she backed it up with her play on the court for the Bishops. … Gill finished with a 12-0 singles record and claimed Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Division II and Blue Ridge Conference player of the year honors. … Six of Gill’s 12 victories came against players who joined her on the VISAA Division II all-state first team, highlighted by three triumphs over North Cross’ Kylie Schaefer and one win each over Norfolk Collegiate’s Juliana Selig, Cape Henry Collegiate’s Anna Kutelia and Nansemond-Suffolk Academy’s Kayla Kasiorek.

Mary Elizabeth Kennedy

SCHOOL: E.C. Glass

YEAR: Sophomore

ALL-STAR STUFF: Kennedy’s first season as No. 1 singles was a stellar one. The sophomore posted a 10-3 singles record, which included a victory over LCA’s Catherine Mowry in the Hilltoppers’ 6-3 win over the Bulldogs on April 19. … It was Glass’ first win over LCA in two years. … Was the Seminole District runner-up to Mowry and advanced to the Region 4D singles semifinals. … She and Elizabeth Eskridge posted a 9-2 doubles record and advanced to the regional semifinals.

Carla Fernandez-Fournier

SCHOOL: Liberty Christian

YEAR: Junior

ALL-STAR STUFF: Fernandez-Fournier spent one year in Lynchburg as a foreign exchange student. She made the year worth it on the tennis court. … Posted a 21-1 record in singles play as the Bulldogs’ No. 2 and remained unbeaten until the Class 3 team quarterfinals when she fell in straight sets to Abingdon’s Grayson Woodall.

Hannah Saye

SCHOOL: Virginia Episcopal

YEAR: Freshman

ALL-STAR STUFF: Saye enjoyed a stellar freshman season at No. 4 singles for the Bishops. … Went 11-0 in singles play to garner first-team honors from the Blue Ridge Conference. … Posted six singles victories against players who were on teams that advanced to the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Division II tournament.

Sofia Viloria

SCHOOL: Heritage

YEAR: Senior

ALL-STAR STUFF: Viloria’s season was partially derailed in a late March match against E.C. Glass when she suffered an injury. … She returned and shined as the Pioneers’ No. 1 singles player. … Advanced to the Seminole District semifinals and was a quarterfinalist in the Region 3C tournament.

DOUBLES

Catherine Mowry/Carla Fernandez-Fournier

SCHOOL: Liberty Christian

YEARS: Senior, junior

ALL-STAR STUFF: Mowry and Fernandez-Fournier instantly meshed as a doubles team. ... Cruised through the regular season and claimed the Seminole District and Region 3C titles. … Played competitively against Tabb’s Christina Baxter and Valentina Crespo-Berger before falling 6-4, 6-3 in the Class 3 doubles semifinals. That ended a season in which Mowry and Fernandez-Fournier posted a 20-2 record.

Blair Gill/Hannah Saye

SCHOOL: Virginia Episcopal

YEARS: Freshman, freshman

ALL-STAR STUFF: The two freshmen teamed up 11 times in doubles play and won all 11 matches. … Gill actually won 12 doubles matches during the season, but her play with Saye was all the more impressive. … They posted six victories over doubles pairs that were on teams that played in the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Division II tournament.

Caitlin Sewell/Danielle Syrek

SCHOOL: Jefferson Forest

YEAR: Senior, junior

ALL-STAR STUFF: Sewell and Syrek were a potent pair in a Seminole District stacked with top-tier doubles teams. … Advanced to the Seminole District doubles championship by beating the E.C. Glass pair of Mary Elizabeth Kennedy and Elizabeth Eskridge in the semifinals. … Opened the Region 4D tournament with a win over Halifax County’s Alyssa Heddings and Myah Forest. They lost in the regional semifinals to eventual Class 4 champions Kirsten Woods and Raya Freeborn from Blacksburg.

All-Area Coach of the Year

Larry Bell

SCHOOL: Liberty Christian

ALL-STAR STUFF: The Bulldogs enjoyed a banner season under Bell’s guidance that included their first appearance in a VHSL state tournament. LCA finished with a 16-4 record that included a Seminole championship, a runner-up finish in the Region 3C tournament and a quarterfinal appearance in the Class 3 team tournament. Bell’s top singles player, Catherine Mowry, won district and regional titles, and his doubles team of Mowry and Carla Fernandez-Fournier won the Seminole and Region 3C titles. Despite Mowry graduating and Fernandez-Fournier returning to Spain following her year as a foreign exchange student, Bell’s top six also included one junior (Sarah Lindsay), one sophomore (Abby Anderson) and two freshmen (Lily Anderson and Carolina Curtis). Ashley Pantana, who played at No. 6 singles in the state tournament and was a constant at No. 3 doubles, was a sophomore.