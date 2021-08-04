All-Area Girls Tennis Player of the Year: Megan Knight, E.C. Glass

Megan Knight
SCHOOL: E.C. Glass
YEAR: Senior
ALL-STAR STUFF: Megan Knight made history in June by becoming the first girl from Lynchburg and it's surrounding counties to ever win a Virginia High School League state singles title. She amassed a perfect singles record, capturing the Region 4D singles title and the Region doubles championship with partner Grayson Loughon. In the state singles tournament, she shrugged off the past by defeating Hanover's Raine Weis in the finals. Weis had defeated the Glass standout in 2019, but Knight showed resolve this year. She put aside extracurricular activities and time with friends to practice her craft, knowing she would meet Weis again in the finals and that she'd have to have every available tool at her disposal to get revenge. Knight took the first set in shocking fashion, 6-1. When things narrowed in the second set, she stayed relaxed and focused. She thought back to the years of preparation that led her to this point: top-notch coaches, indispensable advice, all the wins and losses, and then willed herself on to victory. Knight handled herself with poise and grace throughout her career and will go down as one of the best high school tennis players this area has produced.
ALL-AREA GIRLS TENNIS TEAMS
Singles
Ella Anderson
SCHOOL: Liberty Christian
YEAR: Senior
ALL-STAR STUFF: Anderson, LCA's No. 1 singles player, plowed through competition in the Seminole District (her only regular-season losses were to Glass' Megan Knight). … Won two matches in Region 3C singles tournament and then fell in the finals to Western Albemarle's Austin Winslow. … With her powerful serve, reach and athleticism, she led LCA to the Seminole District title and the Region 3C team semifinals. … Hopes to walk-on the women's team at Liberty University.
Catherine Mowry
SCHOOL: Liberty Christian
YEAR: Junior
ALL-STAR STUFF: LCA's tough No. 2 singles player was perfect on the season and has not lost a match in her varsity career. … Gave the Bulldogs a strong 1-2 punch at the top of the singles lineup and was one of the main reasons the Bulldogs breezed through the regular season.
Sabrina Dickerson
SCHOOL: William Campbell
YEAR: Senior
ALL-STAR STUFF: Won the Region 1B championship for the second time in her high school career (also won it in 2019) by defeating Riverheads' Emma Staton 6-1, 6-2. … Dickerson then advanced to the Class 1 state tournament, where she fell in the semifinals 6-2, 6-0 to Mathews' Connie Johnson.
McKenzie Fritz
SCHOOL: Liberty Christian
YEAR: Senior
ALL-STAR STUFF: LCA's No. 3 who stifled the competition during the 2021 season. … Known for her calm on-the-court demeanor and consistency. … Also showcased an ability to force opponents to make mistakes with her savvy play.
Caitlin Sewell
SCHOOL: Jefferson Forest
YEAR: Junior
ALL-STAR STUFF: Advanced to the Region 4D tournament, where she scored a first-round victory over GW's Ella Payne before falling to Megan Knight in the semifinal round. … Represented JF at No.1 singles and also helped the Cavaliers reach the region team semifinals… Also advanced to the region doubles semifinal round with partner Danielle Syrek.
Doubles
Megan Knight and Grayson Laughon
SCHOOL: E.C. Glass
YEAR: Senior, senior
ALL-STAR STUFF: Learned how to play together through the regular season and eventually caught fire, winning all three of their matches in the Region 4D doubles tournament to become champions. … Advanced to the state doubles tournament where they defeated Loudoun County in the semifinals before losing in the championship to Jamestown. … Showcased both power and finesse on the court, especially against Blacksburg in the region doubles final, where they fell into a 1-1 tie and then cruised in the decisive set, 6-3.
Ella Anderson and Catherine Mowry
SCHOOL: Liberty Christian
YEAR: Senior, junior
ALL-STAR STUFF: Cruised through district play in the Seminole and split a pair of matches with Glass' Knight and Loughon. … Displayed a strong power game to wipe out opponents with Anderson's strong serves and Mowry's good placement. … Known for their consistent style of play in 2021. … Won twice in the Region 3C doubles tourney, against Turner Ashby and Wilson Memorial, before falling to eventual state runner-up Western Albemarle in the finals.
McKenzie Fritz and Abby Anderson
SCHOOL: Liberty Christian
YEAR: Senior, freshman
ALL-STAR STUFF: LCA's No. 2 doubles team, both left-handed players who lost only one match the entire year. .. .Benefitted from Fritz's even-tempered play and calm demeanor and Abby's solid technique and athleticism. … Helped LCA to a 12-1 record overall. … Their only loss occurred to Spotswood in the Region 3C team semifinals.