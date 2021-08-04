All-Area Girls Tennis Player of the Year: Megan Knight, E.C. Glass

Megan Knight

ALL-STAR STUFF: Megan Knight made history in June by becoming the first girl from Lynchburg and it's surrounding counties to ever win a Virginia High School League state singles title. She amassed a perfect singles record, capturing the Region 4D singles title and the Region doubles championship with partner Grayson Loughon. In the state singles tournament, she shrugged off the past by defeating Hanover's Raine Weis in the finals. Weis had defeated the Glass standout in 2019, but Knight showed resolve this year. She put aside extracurricular activities and time with friends to practice her craft, knowing she would meet Weis again in the finals and that she'd have to have every available tool at her disposal to get revenge. Knight took the first set in shocking fashion, 6-1. When things narrowed in the second set, she stayed relaxed and focused. She thought back to the years of preparation that led her to this point: top-notch coaches, indispensable advice, all the wins and losses, and then willed herself on to victory. Knight handled herself with poise and grace throughout her career and will go down as one of the best high school tennis players this area has produced.