All-Area Golfer of the Year: Caleb DeBass, Jefferson Forest

Caleb DeBass
YEAR: Senior
ALL-STAR STUFF: Caleb DeBass spent the entirety of the winter sports season praying he and his teammates would have the opportunity to get on the course for his senior season. Once the Bedford County School Board gave the green light to allow fall varsity teams to play, DeBass didn’t squander his chance. He posted six top-five finishes in six regular-season matches, with a medalist honor March 10 in a Seminole District quad match at Winton Country Club. Then came the Region 4D Championship at Blacksburg Country Club. DeBass, who is heading to St. Francis in Pennsylvania to play collegiately, was on track to secure a spot in the Class 4 Championship when his approach shot at No. 12 bounced off the green, onto a nearby cart path and landed in a rose bush. The rules official initially told him he couldn’t take free relief, and it resulted in a double bogey that led to DeBass finishing in a three-way tie for the final spot in the state tournament. (DeBass said the official approached him two holes later and admitted he should have been given free relief.) Because of darkness, the final spot in the state tournament was determined in a match of cards by the PGA official on site. The official looked at the three scorecards and determined the player with the best back nine score advanced, which left DeBass on the outside looking in to finish his high school career.
ALL-AREA GOLF TEAM
Luke Libbey
SCHOOL: New Covenant
YEAR: Freshman
ALL-STAR STUFF: Libbey was the runner-up at the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Division III championship with a 3-under 69 at Williamsburg National Golf Course, finishing one stroke behind Eastern Mennonite’s Ryan Slonaker … Claimed medalist honors in the Virginia Independent Conference championship by shooting a 1-over 72 at Roanoke Country Club.
Brice Reichard
SCHOOL: Amherst
YEAR: Sophomore
ALL-STAR STUFF: Reichard was the only local to advance to a VHSL championship by winning the match of cards at the Region 4D Championship. He finished 33rd with a 19-over 91 in the Class 4 Championship at Glenrochie Country Club in Abingdon. … Claimed medalist honors with a 2-over 38 on March 17 at London Downs Golf Club.
Conner Kail
SCHOOL: Jefferson Forest
YEAR: Junior
ALL-STAR STUFF: Shot a 77 in the Region 4D Championship to miss out on the match of cards playoff by one shot. … Claimed medalist honors twice during the regular season. Shot a 1-over 37 on March 29 at Hat Creek Golf Club and matched Jaden Trent’s 4-over 39 on April 6 at Bedford Country Club.
Anthony Souza
SCHOOL: Amherst
YEAR: Sophomore
ALL-STAR STUFF: Shot a 77 in the Region 4D Championship to miss out on the match of cards playoff by one shot. … Finished runner-up to Reichard in the Seminole District quad match March 17.
Penn Willman
SCHOOL: E.C. Glass
YEAR: Sophomore
ALL-STAR STUFF: Finished in a tie for sixth with a 4-over 76 in the Region 4D Championship at Blacksburg Country Club. Willman, along with DeBass, lost in the match of cards for the final spot in the Class 4 Championship.
Jackson Laughon
SCHOOL: E.C. Glass
YEAR: Sophomore
ALL-STAR STUFF: The Hilltoppers’ No. 1 golfer shot an 82 in the Region 4D Championship. … Claimed medalist honors after shooting an even-par 36 in a Seminole District quad match March 3 at Ivy Hill Golf Club.
COACH OF THE YEAR
Garnet Manley Jr.
SCHOOL: Jefferson Forest
ALL-STAR STUFF: The Cavaliers won the Seminole District regular-season title for a seventh straight year with an 18-0 record in six quad matches. Manley had three golfers (DeBass, Kail and Jayden Trent) combine to claim medalist honors four times throughout the season.