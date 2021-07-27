All-Area Golfer of the Year: Caleb DeBass, Jefferson Forest

ALL-STAR STUFF: Caleb DeBass spent the entirety of the winter sports season praying he and his teammates would have the opportunity to get on the course for his senior season. Once the Bedford County School Board gave the green light to allow fall varsity teams to play, DeBass didn’t squander his chance. He posted six top-five finishes in six regular-season matches, with a medalist honor March 10 in a Seminole District quad match at Winton Country Club. Then came the Region 4D Championship at Blacksburg Country Club. DeBass, who is heading to St. Francis in Pennsylvania to play collegiately, was on track to secure a spot in the Class 4 Championship when his approach shot at No. 12 bounced off the green, onto a nearby cart path and landed in a rose bush. The rules official initially told him he couldn’t take free relief, and it resulted in a double bogey that led to DeBass finishing in a three-way tie for the final spot in the state tournament. (DeBass said the official approached him two holes later and admitted he should have been given free relief.) Because of darkness, the final spot in the state tournament was determined in a match of cards by the PGA official on site. The official looked at the three scorecards and determined the player with the best back nine score advanced, which left DeBass on the outside looking in to finish his high school career.