All-Area Golfer of the Year: Conner Kail, Jefferson Forest

Conner Kail

SCHOOL: Jefferson Forest

YEAR: Senior

ALL-STAR STUFF: Kail began seeing the fruits of his labor develop during his junior season when he claimed one medalist honor on a stacked Jefferson Forest squad. Then it all began to click when he took over as the Cavaliers’ No. 1 during his senior campaign. Kail, thanks to an improved short game, capitalized on birdie opportunities and saved par more often than not. He used that steady approach to win all five of the Seminole District matches he played in during the regular season, and he posted second-place finishes in the Raider Invitational (to teammate Jaden Trent) and the Seminole District Championship. Kail claimed Seminole District player of the year honors and led all area golfers in the fall with a scoring average of 73. He shot 79 at the Region 4D Championship.

Q: Did you expect your senior season to go as well as it did?

A: No, I couldn’t have. I played really well this year and I worked really hard over the summer.

Q: What was a key to your success? What work did you put in over the summer?

A: I worked a lot on short game over the summer. When the full swing wasn’t going too well, I could always rely on the short game to help me have better scores.

Q: Were there any particular clubs or anything else that helped with your short game?

A: In August, I bought an Evnroll putter and that really helped my putting out a lot. My junior year, I hit the ball well all year and just putted poorly. That just helped me out with my putting a lot.

Q: Did you feel like excelling on the greens by converting on birdie and par opportunities helped with your confidence as the season progressed?

A: It helped a ton. First tournament I got my confidence up a lot just being in that group. Just making par after par when I was hitting the ball poorly all day.

Q: Which group were you with at the Heritage Invitational?

A: I was in Blacksburg, Hidden Valley and Mills Godwin’s No. 1 group.

Q: That sounds like some pretty heavy hitters in that group. What did you learn about yourself playing with those guys?

A: That I could play with the best of the best. They played really well and they were hitting every shot well and on the green, and I wasn’t. I was just getting up and down for pars all day, so I figured out that I could play even when I’m not hitting the ball very well.

Q: Were you surprised you were able to win an area-high five victories in the fall?

A: No. I worked hard over the summer for it. I wanted to win an invitational, but those are tough to win.

Q: Was there a particular moment in the season that stood out?

A: That would be two moments for me. The invitationals were a lot of fun, just playing in that group at the Heritage, and then coming back from the [Skyline] Invitational where one of my teammates [Ean Sprinkle] won. That was a lot of fun coming back from there and seeing him win one.

Q: How much did your teammates’ success throughout the season push you to get better?

A: It pushed me a lot. At the beginning, I thought I was just going to have to play well every single time no matter what. Once they started playing well, they started pushing me to be better myself every day.

Q: How much did you learn from previous Jefferson Forest standouts like Garnet Manley III and Caleb DeBass?

A: I learned a ton from them. They taught me how to lead the team and what I need to do to be the best on the team.

Q: Any particular lessons you learned about having to be the best on the team?

A: Garnet and Caleb always taught me to be calm on the course, and they never got flustered playing in those really good groups. They always just taught me to keep calm when I’m playing in those groups.

Q: Your senior season ended in the Region 4D Championship, while one area golfer, Brice Reichard, advanced. What was that moment like?

A: It was kind of sad when I didn’t make it to states, but they just played better than me. There’s not much else I can say about that.

Q: Was your goal to play around even par during the season?

A: That was the goal for me. I wanted to break par a few more times than I did, but it’s tough to break par, especially in a tournament. I was happy with how I performed this season.

Q: Could you have wrapped up your high school career any better than leading the area in wins and scoring average and leading the team to another Seminole District title?

A: I feel like we could’ve just made it to the state tournament and competing better in the regional tournament.

Q: What are you going to take from this year with you moving forward?

A: I’m going to take my confidence to the next level hopefully. Just take confidence in what I did this season.

All-Area Golf Team

Luke Libbey

SCHOOL: New Covenant

YEAR: Sophomore

ALL-STAR STUFF: Libbey followed up a strong freshman campaign with a stellar sophomore season. ... Claimed medalist honors in five of the Gryphons’ six dual- and tri-meet regular-season matches. ... Won the Virginia Independent Conference individual title for the second straight season by shooting 76 at Roanoke Country Club. ... Finished runner-up in the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Division III state championship for the second consecutive season with a score of 3-over par.

Brice Reichard

SCHOOL: Amherst

YEAR: Junior

ALL-STAR STUFF: Reichard’s season was disjointed with quarantine, school closures and weather limiting the Lancers to only four regular-season matches. That didn’t stop him from finishing near the stop of the standings each time he stepped on the course. ... Shot a 78 at the Heritage Invitational, posted two top-three finishes in Seminole District matches, and then finished fourth in the Seminole District Championship with a 74. ... Finished seventh in the Region 4D Championship with a 73 to qualify for the Class 4 Championship and claim second-team all-region honors. ... Also tied for 39th in the state match.

Penn Willman

SCHOOL: E.C. Glass

YEAR: Junior

ALL-STAR STUFF: Willman finished the season with a scoring average of 74.0, which was second best in the area to Kail, and his two victories were tied for second. ... Opened the season with an eighth-place finish in the Heritage Invitational and culminated his consistent play during the season by winning the Seminole District Championship by two shots. ... Was 10th in the Region 4D Championship and missed qualifying for the Class 4 Championship by two shots. ... Secured second-team all-region honors, along with teammate Jackson Laughon.

Parker Sterne

SCHOOL: Liberty Christian

YEAR: Senior

ALL-STAR STUFF: Sterne overcame shooting an 89 in the Seminole District Championship to finish fourth in the Region 3C Championship and qualify for the Class 3 Championship. ... The Bulldogs’ No. 1 posted a 78 to finish in a tie for 12th at the state meet to finish one stroke from being named all-state. ... Finished in a tie for fifth in the Raider Invitational.

Ean Sprinkle

SCHOOL: Jefferson Forest

YEAR: Junior

ALL-STAR STUFF: Sprinkle became the first JF golfer to claim medalist honors in the prestigious Skyline Invitational at Shenandoah Valley Golf Club when he shot a 75. ... Finished the season with a scoring average of 78, which included shooting a 1-over 73 to finish third in the Seminole District Championship. ... Finished the year with two victories and nine top-10 finishes in 11 events.

Anthony Souza

SCHOOL: Amherst

YEAR: Junior

ALL-STAR STUFF: Souza played well as the Lancers’ No. 2 golfer. ... Had a season scoring average of 79.4 that included a sixth-place tie in the Seminole District Championship and a 16th-place showing in the Region 4D Championship. ... Posted a runner-up finish to Kail in a Seminole District match at Ivy Hill.

Camp Conner

SCHOOL: E.C. Glass

YEAR: Junior

ALL-STAR STUFF: Conner enjoyed a breakout junior campaign. ... Posted a season scoring average of 76.8 and had top-five finishes in the Seminole District Championship (tied for fourth) and the Raider Invitational (tied for third). ... Shot 79 in both the Heritage Invitational and the Region 4D Championship.

Coach of the Year

David Eubank

SCHOOL: Virginia Episcopal

ALL-STAR STUFF: The Bishops went 3-2 in the regular season, but peaked in the postseason. VES finished one shot behind Nansemond-Suffolk in the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Division II Championship. The runner-up finish featured two of Eubank's golfers claiming all-state honors in Cannon Langley and Alex Kagan. The two shot 10 over and 11 over, respectively, as the Bishops finished with a team score of 46 over at Meadowbrook Country Club.