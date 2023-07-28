Luke Libbey

SCHOOL: New Covenant

YEAR: Junior

Luke Libbey has been around golf for as long as he can remember. As a kid, he walked around the course at Boonsboro Country Club with his dad, Chris. When Luke started kindergarten, he asked his teacher to call Chris. Come get me so we can play golf, a little Luke said. He wanted to be on the course all the time, even as a kid. Now he spends plenty of time on the links, and the hard work is paying off. Luke celebrated medalist honors along with two other competitors at the Virginia Independent Athletic Association's Division III state tournament in the fall, firing an even-par 71 at Meadowbrook Country Club in Richmond. His work outside the high school scene is impressive, too. He's a regular fixture at Virginia State Golf Association and Virginia Junior Golf Association events, and he's developed into one of the better junior golfers in the state.

Q: Did the fall season live up to your expectations?

A: I think it went well. In the state tournament I finished tied for first. I was a little bummed that I didn’t win it outright. It was nice being co-champ. … I thought our team did well throughout the season. This was the first year we had a full team. We had five or six people and also two girls: Emma Kate [Lovell] and my sister, Charlotte [a rising freshman]. Next year we might have a girls team too.

Q: How do you view the high school season in the fall? Is it a way to keep your game in shape or is it more important, like to your development?

A: I think the high school season, I treat it as just having fun with my friends. Some of the guys I’ve known since kindergarten, like Cole Bowman, from the basketball team. I’ve just made better friendships on the team.

Q: Let’s talk about the state championship. Were you happy with that result? Is there something you’d go back and change if you could?

A: It’s hard to think about changing something. I bogeyed 17 to finish at even. But I think I’ll have a good chance next year. The competition is getting better in [VISAA Division III], so hopefully I can win it outright.

Q: Let’s talk about golf outside high school. You’re on the junior circuit, so what all does that entail?

A: So I’ve been playing as many USGA events as I can, at least trying to qualify. AJGA [American Junior Golf Association] as well. There are usually about a couple tournaments every week, so I can play in one a week.

Q: What were your best finishes outside high school this year?

A: This year I won the AJGA Lanto Junior Championship qualifier in Blacksburg. I shot a 3-under 69 to qualify for the tournament.

Q: What’s your low overall?

A: Last year in Bobby Bowers Invitational I shot a 67 in the qualifying round. And I was 8 under through 12 [holes] that day. I finished with a couple bogeys in the end. And also I played in the Virginia State Am [at Boonsboro Country Club] and had 72-68. I finished 25th and made it to match play, so the Top 32. It was fun because it was my own course, which was really cool.

Q: There’s a really strong youth movement in the state right now. I’m wondering if you have thoughts on why younger golfers seem to be taking over or if you have an opinion on why that is?

A: I feel like there’s been a lot more junior golfers out, especially at Boonsboro. I think it was a sport you can still play during COVID, so I think it started growing then. And I feel like the PGA Tour and LIV golf stuff has grown the spectating part of it and say maybe kids are like "I’ll try it." And then figured out it was fun.

Q: What type of clubs do you use?

A: I use all Titleist. … Recently me and my dad, we got this baby pool and we’d go out to Boonsboro and put that in the middle of the fairway and focus on 30 yards to 100 yards with my 56-degree wedge. We got a lot of laughs out of members. It definitely made my wedge game stronger.

Q: You did that at Boonsboro?

A: Yeah, so there’s this little iron range out on the course. We just walked out there with it one day. They didn’t say anything, so I assume it was all right.

Q: What’s your favorite restaurant?

A: Probably have to go with Jersey Mike’s. Sometimes I’ll get it before tournament and play well. Maybe I’ll have to get that every time.

Q: What’s your favorite course outside of Boonsboro?

A: I played in a U.S. Open qualifier at Keswick [in Charlottesville]. That place is very nice. The fairways are perfect and so are the greens. It’s a tough course, too.

Q: Do you have any goals for your senior year?

A: I’d like to win the state championship next year, state championship Division III, and then I’d also like to win an AJGA event as well. I think those tournaments are fun.

Q: Are there any golfers that you look up to?

A: I grew up watching Connor Burgess and Jimmie Massie (both of whom played at E.C. Glass) at Boonsboro and definitely looked up to them. Just being out there, being young and having another high schooler out there, they were encouraging. I just want to be as good as them. And I used to dress up like Ricky Fowler, so I’d wear all orange. That was kind of funny.

Q: Do you have college plans?

A: I think I’ve had some interest from colleges. It would be a lot to consider, but I’m just gonna focus on playing well in tournaments right now.

Q: Do you have a favorite hole at Boonsboro?

A: I’d probably say No. 12, because when I play in the Fox Puss and even the State Am, people would come out to watch. There’s a bowl back in the front of the green so you can hit past it and it will spin back from the hole.

Q: When did you start playing and why?

A: I think I started playing as soon as I could pick up a club. My dad [Chris] influenced me. He was playing when I first grew up, and we’d go out to Boonsboro and we’d go chip and putt.

Q: Did he want you to play?

A: He didn’t press it on me. I just always wanted to. Before I started kindergarten, he’d take me out. And then my first day in kindergarten I asked my teacher to call my dad. And I asked him to come get me so we could go play golf.

Q: Oh wow. What did he say?

A: I think he said, "You’ve got to go to school now. We’ll play tomorrow."

Q: Is there anything particular about golf that you’re passionate about?

A: I think just hitting a good shot brings a lot of people back, and me, too. And I think going out and being able to spend time with friends and family is a big part of it as well.

All-Area Golf Team

Alex Kagen

SCHOOL: Virginia Episcopal

YEAR: Senior

ALL-STAR STUFF: Helped lead VES to the state championship at the VISAA Division II championships by firing a 5-over 76 and finishing in a tie for third place overall with teammate Clark Watts. ... An all-state selection.

Clark Watts

SCHOOL: Virginia Episcopal

YEAR: Senior

ALL-STAR STUFF: Shot a 5-over 76 at the VISAA Div. II championships to tie with teammate Alex Kagen for third place, a key finish for VES' state victory. ... Named an all-state honoree.

Ean Sprinkle

SCHOOL: Jefferson Forest

YEAR: Senior

ALL-STAR STUFF: Was the only area player to advance to the VHSL Class 4 state tournament. ... Finished tied for 33rd place at the state tournament with an 8-over 80. ... Shot a 78 to lead JF to a fourth-place finish at the Region 4D championships. ... Wins included the Raider Invitational and in Seminole district play.

Jaden Trent

SCHOOL: Jefferson Forest

YEAR: Senior

ALL-STAR STUFF: Fired a 78 at the Region 4D Championships at Ivy Hill, one of two JF golfers to post sub-80 scores at the event. ... Consistently posted top five and Top 10 finishes throughout the season.

Jackson Laughon

SCHOOL: E.C. Glass

YEAR: Senior

ALL-STAR STUFF: Shot an 81 at the Region 4D Championships to finish 15th overall. ... Won a playoff in the sub-regional to earn a spot in the region championship. .. Medaled in a three-team Seminole/Region 4D match in September with a 2-under 34 at London Downs.

Anthony Souza

SCHOOL: Amherst

YEAR: Senior

ALL-STAR STUFF: At the Region 4D sub-regional tournament, posted a 4-over 76 at Ivy Hill . ... Returned to Ivy for the 4D Championships, shooting an 82 and tying for 18th place.

Cannon Langley

SCHOOL: Virginia Episcopal

YEAR: Senior

ALL-STAR STUFF: Served as VES' third player to place in the Top 10 at the VISAA DII championships, shooting an 8-over 79 to finish 10th overall. ... An all-state selection.

Nora Finch

SCHOOL: Virginia Episcopal

YEAR: Freshman

ALL-STAR STUFF: Tied for sixth at the VISAA Girls Championship in May, firing a 4-over 40 at Meadowbrook Country Club and finishing three shots off the lead. ... Also competed in the VISAA Div. II state championships, where she placed 18th.

Rusty Hooks

SCHOOL: Timberlake Christian

YEAR: Sophomore

ALL-STAR STUFF: Tied for 10th in the VISAA Division III championship, firing a 9-over 80 at Meadowbrook Country Club in Richmond. ... Received an all-state VISAA nod for his play that day.

COACH OF THE YEAR

David Eubank

SCHOOL: Virginia Episcopal

ALL-STAR STUFF: Eubank brought Virginia Episcopal its first golf state championship in school history in May, as the Bishops finished with a 312, finishing four shots better than second place North Cross. VES had three Top 10 finishers that day and placed all of its golfers in the Top 20.