All-Area Outdoor Track & Field Athlete of the Year: Kai Moore, LCA

ALL-STAR STUFF: It was a hot day in June and Kai Moore, a recent Liberty Christian graduate, was unsure of his chances. Moore had spent the better part of the last two seasons trying to recover from a a non-cancerous tumor in his left leg, which had to be removed by surgery and caused him significant down time. He was slated to compete in the pole vault and jump off his left leg, where the tumor had been, which had given him trouble at the region meet — where he won with a 12-foot vault despite scratching on all but one leap. But Moore was in for a splendid day at states. He won the Class 3 pole vault with a leap of 13 feet, 6 inches, and then went to compete in the 300 hurdles, a grueling sprint event. Moore won that one, too, streaking away with a 40.92 finish. He also placed third in the 110 hurdles at the state meet and was a two-time region champion, capping a high school career that once had been derailed by misfortune but that refused to be defined by uncertainty. Moore could have given up the sport, but he stuck with it, believing he could work his way back; and when his time came, he went out on top.

Q: In the indoor season, you were third in the pole vault. What changed for you between the indoor period and outdoor?

A: Just my leg healed a lot more. I had been struggling. I had surgery on it ... before indoor in 2020. I’ve just been struggling to get back to where I was forever, and I’ve had other issues that came from that. So it’s been hard to practice and stay in shape, too, because if I do too much I’d get injured. And my coach has been good with that. She knows I can’t do a whole lot, but just enough to stay in shape.

Q: Tell me more about that injury.

A: It was my jumping leg in pole vault [left leg]. But it wasn’t any specific thing. I thought it was shin splints because I had them in both legs for a while. And then when summer came after 10th grade, I was still doing some things, but I let the shin splints heal. But it didn’t heal in my left leg, and it just kept getting worse. Eventually I had to get an x-ray and they said it was an osteoid osteoma, which is some kind of tumor. It’s not cancerous or anything, but it just forms in the bone and I had to have surgery to have it removed.

Q: So that sidelined you for most of your junior year? I remember you still competing some.

A: Well, I wasn’t able to do much. I did some pole vault, but it wasn’t anywhere near what I was doing before. And because I had to stay off my leg so long, I really wasn’t as fast as I was before. So junior year was frustrating, but I got some stuff done.

Q: So what changed? Did it just eventually heal this year and you were feeling much better?

A: Well, it started to get better in indoor last year. But then in outdoor it got worse and I got a stress fracture, and that had to heal too. So I had to take time off with that, so I was kind of back to where I was before. Then just took all summer [of 2021] off, worked my way back slowly. I just made sure I didn’t injure my leg worse. It’s just waiting, which is actually harder than working to get somewhere.

Q: Yeah, that can be so difficult for an athlete, the waiting game. How did you get through that time period?

A: It had a lot of frustrating meets and stuff, but I just had to try to do my best each time and be careful with everything I did. I made sure I didn’t do too much. There was just a lot of being patient and prayers that my leg would get better and I’d have what I needed when the time mattered.

Q: So by the time the postseason came along for this outdoor season, you must’ve been feeling pretty good, because you won two region events to set yourself up for winning two state events. It had to be a huge day [at states] for you.

A: I knew I had a chance of winning the pole vault. But I was nervous that I wasn’t gonna be able to do anything, because at regions I only jumped one time and I ran through the pole vault the other times because my leg had been hurting. So I just hadn’t pole vaulted at all except at meets. Just praying that I would be able to jump. I knew I wasn’t gonna be able to do it on my own because I was doing terrible. I was running through every single time. The last four meets before regions I didn’t even come off the ground once. I no-heighted. So I knew I wasn’t gonna be able to do it on my own. It’s all gonna be God and what he gave me, because it’s all for his glory, everything. So that’s all that I focused on at states. And then hurdles, I was ranked fourth or something. I had a chance of winning, but I didn’t think I was gonna win that. Even at the beginning of the race I felt like I was far behind, because it’s only three-quarters of a lap. But when I came on the straightway, one of the people tripped and slowed down, but even then I was far ahead. I didn’t even know what was going on. I finished the race and it didn’t feel like it even happened.

Q: I wanted to talk about that race a little more, because the 300 hurdles, I think, is one of the most grueling races. Can you put that event into your own words?

A: Well, I feel like it’s just run as fast as you can, but it’s also difficult because you have to time where the hurdles are. So you can’t really run as fast as you can, but you also have to get your steps where they need to be. So it’s really hard. Even at states, the reason I ran so fast is because I didn’t really pay attention to where the hurdles were. I just kind of ran. I jumped off the wrong leg three times. So I was kinda off balance on some of the hurdles, but I just ran fast because I had so much energy.

Q: It also took part on a really hot day, at the hottest part of the day. Did that factor into anything, because it can get really hot out on that track?

A: I had just finished pole vault like maybe 30 minutes or an hour before. So I was warmed up and everything. I drank water, so I really wasn’t that hot. But I actually like it when it’s hotter because I feel like I do better. When it’s cold I start coughing and stuff, because I have exercise induced asthma. That’s why cross country is hard for me. … [The asthma] only comes into effect when I’m running long distances, like 400 or longer.

Q: How many events have you taken part in throughout your high school career?

A: Let’s see. Pole vault, 300 hurdles, 110 hurdles, 400, 4x4, I did the mile once, I’ve done long jump, 55 hurdles indoor, regular 300 indoor, 500, 800, 4x8. I’ve done a little bit of everything, but most of that was earlier in high school, because I can’t really push too much lately.

Q: That’s a lot. So how did you get into track and field?

A: Well, my dad used to be the track & field coach at LCA [Ramsey Moore], so that’s how I know about track. He had done pole vault in college. He used to do a track camp at LCA that I would go to every year. They had pole vault there. So that’s when I tried pole vault, but I didn’t consistently practice it until maybe eighth grade or ninth grade.

Q: It’s a fascinating event, so talk about your technique and how you’ve gone about learning it.

A: I guess you just start very simple, with simple drills and everything. When you get to the upside down part, that’s when you really start going higher and when you get to the point when you bend the pole and it shoots you up. That’s the most fun part for me, because you get to go up in the air, and you don’t really get to do that in any other event.

Q: So pole vault is your favorite event?

A: Well, it is when I’m doing good at it. When I’m not doing good at it, it’s my least favorite event. It gets frustrating at times.

Q: Is there any significance to you and your sister’s names, Kai and Kona? They’re Hawaiian.

A: When my parents were naming me, they were looking for a name and they saw Kai, and they liked it. They found out it was Hawaiian. So when they were naming my sister they thought they’d look for a Hawaiian name again, because they liked it. And my two little brothers have Hawaiian names, too, because they didn’t want to leave them out [Maui and Kalani].

Q: Your sister, she was a freshman this year. She stood out a lot, too, so what do you think her future is in the sport?

A: She got second at states. She almost won. She tied, but it was a judge’s decision because she had more misses than the girl who won. So I think she’s gonna win states in pole vault and other stuff. She’s had some issues with stress reactions in her foot, but I think she’s gonna win states in a bunch of stuff.

Q: What other interests do you have outside of track?

A: I watch NASCAR a lot. I like all the stuff they have about aerodynamics and engineering, because that’s what I want to do in college. I’m interested in engineering (he will attend LU).

Q: Do you want to do something with track at the next level in the future?

A: I’m not doing track at LU this year. I’ve had a lot of issues with my leg, and I don’t think I could do the college workouts. So I’m gonna enter some meets unattached and compete there in pole vault, probably, maybe some other events. But I just wanna get my leg healed up to where I can actually do what I’m fully capable of, because I’ve been held back a long time and still having issues with it.

Q: If you were to put your high school career into your own words, what would you say?

A: I just had a lot of people help me get to where I am. My dad helped coach me. I had a lot of people help me in the pole vault. Dr. Parker, who he coached at Lynchburg College, my dad, and Lance Carter [Amherst head coach who specializes in the coaching the event]. So I’ve had a lot of help. My mom helps me get everything I need to do, when I need to eat. Because I get nervous and if I eat too late or too early I end up throwing it up or something before an event. I felt like it all kind of came together at states this year, because I’d been working so long for it. It just all came together because of prayer. It looked like everything was gonna fall apart, but everything just came together at states.

Q: Who has most influenced your life?

A: Track-wise, coach [Halle] Paauw, the track coach at LCA. She’s helped a lot, understanding all the problems with my leg. She’s understood everything going on and has fit how I work out and everything around that. And my dad knows a lot, so he just tells me how to do everything. It really helps to have somebody who has been a track coach in the family. Track-wise, they’ve helped me the most.

ALL-AREA OUTDOOR BOYS TRACK & FIELD TEAM

Deuce Crawford

EVENT: 200 Dash

SCHOOL: Heritage

YEAR: Senior

ALL-STAR STUFF: The Heritage speedster and seven-time state champ who is headed to run at Appalachian State sat out much of the spring with injuries. ... Returned in time for the Class 3 state championships, where he finished third in the 200 dash with a 22.44 and also placed third in the 100 dash with a 10.89. ... Also posted a state runner-up finish in the 400 dash with a 49.50, two-tenths of a second out of first.

Addison Hilton

EVENT: 400 Dash

SCHOOL: Jefferson Forest

YEAR: Senior

ALL-STAR STUFF: Placed third at the Class 4 state championships with a 48.89 after winning the Region 4D title with a 50.92. ... Was also the Seminole District 400-meter champ with a time of 49.70. ... Also ran the closing leg on JF's 4x400 relay squad. ... Was a region runner-up in the 200 dash (22.50). ... Holds the school record in the 400 dash (48.84).

Chasen Hunt

EVENT: 800 Run

SCHOOL: Brookville

YEAR: Senior

ALL-STAR STUFF: Won the Region 3C championships with a time of 2:00.08 and went on to finish eighth at the Class 3 championships with a 2:02.18. ... Was also the Seminole District meet champion in the 800 with a 1:58.94. ... Holds the school record in the 800 with a 1:57.44 and in the 1,600 (4:20.81).

Brannon Adams

EVENTS: 1,600 Run and 3,200 Run

SCHOOL: Jefferson Forest

YEAR: Senior

ALL-STAR STUFF: The JF standout who is headed to run cross country and track at Liberty University won the Region 4D title in the 3,200 (9:37.65) and was region runner-up in the 1,600 (4:23.35). ... Advanced to the state championships, where he finished 15th in the 1,600 and 11th in the 3,200. ... Won the Seminole District championships in both events and owns school records in both events (4:23.34 in the 1,600 and 9:22.85 in the 3,200).

Isaiah Idore

EVENT: 110 Hurdles

SCHOOL: Amherst

YEAR: Senior

ALL-STAR STUFF: Was the state runner-up at the Class 4 meet with a 15.03 after also serving as Region 4D runner-up with a 15.20. ... Holds the school record in the event with a 14.85. ... Won the region title in the 300 hurdles (40.22) and was runner-up in that event at the state championships with a 38.60, a time fast enough to set another school record. ... Served as Amherst County High senior class president this past school year. ... Is headed to compete in track & field at Liberty University. ... Also won the outdoor Seminole District title in the 300 hurdles (41.02).

Casey Schmincke, Jeb Moon, Jaylin Belford, Gideon Davidson

EVENT: 4x100 Relay

SCHOOL: LCA

YEARS: Senior, freshman, senior, freshman

ALL-STAR STUFF: Placed third in a thrilling state championship race, missing out on the title by 0.14 seconds to winner Phoebus (43.16) and runner-up Lafayette (43.17). The Bulldogs quartet posted a 43.30 that day. ... The group won the Region 3C title with ease over Turner Ashby with a 43.87 and also earned the Seminole District title (43.36). ... PR'd in the event in a regular-season Seminole District quad meet May 11, running a 43.26.

Brian Aveson, Landon Epperson, Collin Mays, Addison Hilton

EVENT: 4x400 Relay

SCHOOL: Jefferson Forest

YEARS: Seniors

ALL-STAR STUFF: Ran the area's fastest time in this event at the Class 4 state championships, posting a 3.22.72 to finish third overall, less than a second out of the top spot, which set a school record in this event. ... Improved their time drastically throughout the postseason, from 3:44.08, which won the Seminole District title.

Landon Epperson, Jonah Packer, Keegan Venable, Jacob White

EVENT: 4x800 Relay

SCHOOL: Jefferson Forest

YEARS: Senior, junior, junior, junior

ALL-STAR STUFF: The Cavaliers group was runner-up to Louisa in the Region 4D championship meet, running a season-best 8:21.77 to the Lions' 8:12.64. ... Advanced to the Class 4 state meet, where they finished 13th with an 8:23.28. ... That time was improved by roughly 30 seconds from their Seminole District title win a few weeks before.

Trey Lloyd

EVENT: High Jump

SCHOOL: Brookville

YEAR: Senior

ALL-STAR STUFF: After earning the high jump state title to cap the indoor season, Lloyd served as state runner-up in Class 3 outdoor championships with a leap of 6 feet, 3 inches, a season best. ... Also was the Region 3C high jump runner-up at 6-03. ... Won the Region 3C long jump title with a leap of 20 feet, 11½ inches prior to placing ninth at the Class 3 state championships (20-10.50). ... Posted a long jump season best of 21 feet, 4¾ inches at the Dogwood Track Classic in May.

Ja'mar Smith

EVENT: Long Jump

SCHOOL: E.C. Glass

YEAR: Freshman

ALL-STAR STUFF: Took part in a lengthy battle for the state title in a field loaded with talent at the Class 4 meet, where he finished sixth with a jump of 21 feet, 7¾ inches. ... Was third in the Region 4D championships with a 21-06 and won the long jump title at the Seminole District championships with a 21-09.25. ... PR'd at a Seminole District quad meet in April by leaping 21 feet, 11 inches. ... Also stood out in the triple jump and hurdles this season, finishing as triple jump runner-up with a 41-02.25 and the 110 hurdles second-place finisher (15.55) and taking fourth in the 300 hurdles (45.68) at the Seminole meet. ... Also was sixth in the 110 hurdles finals at both the Region 4D meet and the Class 4 state championships.

McKinley Pennix

EVENT: Triple Jump

SCHOOL: Heritage

YEAR: Senior

ALL-STAR STUFF: Helped the Pioneers post a runner-up finish in the team standings at the Class 3 championships by finishing third in the triple jump (45 feet, 9¼ inches) and fifth in the 110 hurdles (16.33). ... Also participated at states in the long jump (10th) and 300 hurdles (12th). ... PR'd in the triple jump and the long jump at the state championships and also set a team-best mark in each event. ... Also posted runner-up finishes at the region meet in the triple jump and 100 hurdles, was third in the 300 hurdles and sixth in the long jump. ... Is headed to participate in track and field at Bluefield State University in West Virginia with teammate Darius Brown.

Malachi Perkins

EVENTS: Shot Put, Discus

SCHOOL: E.C. Glass

YEAR: Senior

ALL-STAR STUFF: Advanced to the Class 4 state championships in both events and finished fifth in the shot put (49 feet, 7 inches) and sixth in the discus (134 feet, 5 inches). ... Was runner-up in the shot put at the Region 4D championships, hitting 47 feet, 9½ inches, and finished third in the discus (133 feet). ... Won the Seminole District championships in the shot put at 48 feet, 3 inches and was runner-up to teammate Markevus Graves (133-05) in the discus that day with with a 127-foot hurl. ... Pr'd in the discus with a 141-3 at a district meet in April and with a 50-2 in the shot put at Appomattox in early May.

Coach of the Year

Don Alexander

SCHOOL: Heritage

ALL-STAR STUFF: After being outplaced in two postseason events, Alexander got the most out of his boys team at the Class 3 state championships. Heritage finished behind champion Jefferson Forest and runner-up E.C. Glass at the Seminole District championships, then watched as Liberty Christian (first) and Brookville (second) walked away with the top spots at the region meet. But HHS returned its entire arsenal for the state championships in June and posted a runner-up finish for the second straight outdoor season. The Heritage boys now have four runner-up team finishes (between indoor and outdoor) since 2015, and three straight (2021 outdoor, 2022 indoor and 2022 outdoor).