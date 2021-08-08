All-Area Softball Player of the Year: Eden Bigham, Rustburg

Eden Bigham
YEAR: Junior
POSITION: Pitcher
ALL-STAR STUFF: With Eden Bigham in the circle, Rustburg opponents celebrated the smallest of achievements this season, like putting the ball in play or just not striking out. Because in helping the Red Devils to a 17-0 record and a Class 3 state title, the right-hander made sure those situations were rare. Bigham finished with four perfect games and five additional no-hitters. The nine total no-hitters in a season are good for a tie for third all-time in the state and marked the first time since 2008 the feat has been accomplished. She also had six more complete-game shutouts. Bigham allowed just 18 hits (opponents batted .045 against her) and issued 11 walks (and none of those batters scored). She struck out 256 batters (or about 2.4 per inning and 15.1 per game) in 107 innings with her devastating riseball. The UVa commit averaged just 13 pitches per inning, with 76% of her pitches going for strikes. Bigham finished with a 0.07 ERA — also good for third in the state for a single season — after giving up just one earned run (and four total runs). Bigham went batted .353 with four doubles, two triples, five home runs and 12 RBIs. She was named an All-American at multi-purpose by Extra Inning Softball.
ALL-AREA SOFTBALL TEAM
Courtney Layne
SCHOOL: Appomattox
POSITION: Pitcher
YEAR: Junior
ALL-STAR STUFF: Helped the Raiders to their second-ever state championship and first since 1987 to cap a perfect season. … Threw a perfect game, her fourth of the season, against Randolph-Henry in the title tilt. … Pitched one additional no-hitter and five additional complete-game shutouts. … Gave up three earned runs (five total runs) in 91 innings for a 0.23 ERA, which ranks among the top 10 in Virginia High School League history for a single season. … Gave up just 16 hits and 10 walks for a 0.29 WHIP. … Recorded 209 strikeouts (2.3 per inning and 13.1 per game). … Also did plenty of damage at the plate, batting .524 with seven doubles, two triples and two home runs. … Recorded 17 RBIs and 25 runs scored.
Emma Lemley
SCHOOL: Jefferson Forest
POSITION: Pitcher
YEAR: Junior
ALL-STAR STUFF: Led JF to the Region 4D championship game and an 11-4 record. … Batted .476 with five doubles, six home runs and 17 RBIs. … Also stole nine bases and recorded a .585 on-base percentage. … Did her most damage in the circle, recording three perfect games and four additional complete-game shutouts. … In 94 innings, allowed just three earned runs (eight total runs) for a 0.29 ERA, which is among the top 10 ERAs recorded in a single season in VHSL history. … Gave up 22 hits and four walks for a 0.26 WHIP. … Tallied a whopping 243 strikeouts good for 2.6 per inning and 16.2 per game, with the latter figure good for the top spot in the state record book. … Named the Seminole Coaches pitcher of the year. ... Earned national recognition from Extra Inning Softball as a first-team high school All-American.
Dylan McNerney
SCHOOL: Amherst
POSITION: Pitcher
YEAR: Sophomore
ALL-STAR STUFF: Led Amherst to its first-ever state championship (Class 4) and a 15-2 record (its only losses to Rustburg). … Pitched her best in Amherst’s biggest games, recording five of her six complete-game shutouts against Jefferson Forest (three times, including once to win the Region 4D title), Salem in the region tournament and Hanover in the state title game. … In 105 innings, recorded a 0.80 ERA (19 runs, 12 earned), 137 strikeouts (8.1 per game). … Gave up 65 hits and 24 walks for a 0.85 WHIP. … Also hit .262 with four doubles and three RBIs. … Named to the Seminole Coaches first team as a pitcher.
Carly Hudnall
SCHOOL: Rustburg
POSITION: Catcher
YEAR: Junior
ALL-STAR STUFF: Was an offensive sparkplug for the Red Devils, who went 17-0 and won the Class 3 state title, and led RHS with a .475 batting average. … Tallied nine RBIs, one triple, two doubles and scored 17 runs. … Also swiped five bases. … Was a stalwart behind the plate catching pitcher Eden Bigham and didn’t record a single passed ball. … Named to the Seminole Coaches first team.
Maddie Jennings
SCHOOL: Amherst
POSITION: Catcher
YEAR: Senior
ALL-STAR STUFF: Led the Lancers with a .404 batting average. … Posted 10 extra-base hits (six doubles and a team-high four home runs). … Drove in 17 runs, with 10 of those RBIs coming with two outs. … Posted a .983 fielding percentage, coming just two errors. … Picked up a first-team nod on the Seminole Coaches team.
Macee Hargis
SCHOOL: Appomattox
POSITION: Infielder
YEAR: Junior
ALL-STAR STUFF: Finished the season tied for second (with Layne) in batting average at .524 and had the team’s best on-base plus slugging percentage at 1.598. … Led the Raiders with 24 RBIs on the year and tallied seven doubles, a triple and four home runs. … Was perfect in the field at first base, and routinely made big catches on dives or in foul territory to provide momentum.
Tinsley Abbott
SCHOOL: Rustburg
POSITION: Infielder
YEAR: Senior
ALL-STAR STUFF: Batted .298 on the season with five extra-base hits (two doubles and three triples) and 11 RBIs. … Also scored nine runs. … Committed just one error at first base to post a .966 fielding percentage. … Named to the Seminole Coaches second team.
Maegan Lloyd
SCHOOL: Amherst
POSITION: Infielder
YEAR: Sophomore
ALL-STAR STUFF: Posted the second-best batting average on the team at .393. … Her .439 on-base percentage led to her team-leading 20 runs scored. … At second base, record a .949 fielding percentage. … Earned a spot on the Seminole Coaches first team.
Kelsey Hackett
SCHOOL: Appomattox
POSITION: Infielder
YEAR: Junior
ALL-STAR STUFF: Did her job as the Raiders’ leadoff hitter by recording a .569 on-base percentage, then using her speed to swipe an area-leading 23 bases (or about 47% of Appomattox’s 49 total stolen bases on the season). … Scored a team-high 26 runs. … Wasn’t caught stealing once this year. … Didn’t strike out once. … Recorded team-leading numbers for batting average (.538) and extra-base hits (14, on nine doubles, a triple and four home runs) and also had 16 RBIs. … Posted a 1.000 fielding percentage at shortstop. … Named a first-team high school All-American infielder by Extra Inning Softball.
Aysia Jiovenetta
SCHOOL: Rustburg
POSITION: Infielder
YEAR: Senior
ALL-STAR STUFF: As the Red Devils’ power hitter, drove in a team-high 18 runs, thanks in part to her four home runs, one triple and four doubles. … Posted a .345 batting average. … Scored 20 runs. … Recorded an .875 fielding percentage, committing just one error. … Named to the Seminole Coaches second team as a shortstop.
Kinnice Turner
SCHOOL: Liberty
POSITION: Infielder
YEAR: Senior
ALL-STAR STUFF: Capped a career in which she was consistent at the plate with another solid offensive showing, posting a .375 batting average and 17 runs driven in. … Tallied five extra-base hits, including two home runs, a triple and two doubles. … Was a first-team Seminole Coaches honoree as a third baseman.
Maggie Mayhew
SCHOOL: Rustburg
POSITION: Outfielder
YEAR: Sophomore
ALL-STAR STUFF: Made major contributions when entering the lineup later in the year and got on base consistently (.421 on-base percentage), leading her to score 12 runs. … Also tallied nine RBIs and four doubles with a .371 batting average. … Earned a first-team Seminole Coaches nod in the postseason.
Kaelyn Ramsey
SCHOOL: Amherst
POSITION: Outfielder
YEAR: Junior
ALL-STAR STUFF: Recorded a .368 batting average and 0.446 on-base percentage and tallied a team-leading 11 doubles. … Drove in a team-high 18 runs, with seven of those RBIs coming with two outs. … Scored 15 runs. … Swiped four bases, good for a tie for the team lead. … Posted a perfect fielding percentage. … Earned a spot on the Seminole Coaches first team.
Jada Fyffe
SCHOOL: Brookville
POSITION: Outfielder
YEAR: Sophomore
ALL-STAR STUFF: Helped the Bees finish 6-6 and earn a spot in the Region 3C quarterfinals. … As the Bees’ leadoff hitter, scored 10 runs and stole seven bases. … Batted .467 with one double, one triple and one RBI on the year, and had the Bees’ only hit in two games against Rustburg and pitcher Eden Bigham. … Landed on the Seminole Coaches first team.
Coach of the Year
Samantha Thacker
SCHOOL: Amherst
ALL-STAR STUFF: Thacker led the Lancers to heights never before reached by a softball team at Amherst. The young coach and her team authored an eight-game winning streak, culminating in their first-ever state softball title (an extra-inning victory over Hanover in the Class 4 title game). The Lancers went 15-2 under Thacker, their only losses coming to Rustburg, the Class 3 state champ. Amherst shut out four opponents in the postseason, including Jefferson Forest for the Region 4D title. Thacker’s team hit .301 and, behind its pitcher McNerney, allowed opponents to bat .179. The Lancers’ defense recorded a .956 fielding percentage. She also was named a co-coach of the year (with Rustburg's Katie Bigham) by the Seminole District coaches.