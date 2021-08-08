All-Area Softball Player of the Year: Eden Bigham, Rustburg

ALL-STAR STUFF: With Eden Bigham in the circle, Rustburg opponents celebrated the smallest of achievements this season, like putting the ball in play or just not striking out. Because in helping the Red Devils to a 17-0 record and a Class 3 state title, the right-hander made sure those situations were rare. Bigham finished with four perfect games and five additional no-hitters. The nine total no-hitters in a season are good for a tie for third all-time in the state and marked the first time since 2008 the feat has been accomplished. She also had six more complete-game shutouts. Bigham allowed just 18 hits (opponents batted .045 against her) and issued 11 walks (and none of those batters scored). She struck out 256 batters (or about 2.4 per inning and 15.1 per game) in 107 innings with her devastating riseball. The UVa commit averaged just 13 pitches per inning, with 76% of her pitches going for strikes. Bigham finished with a 0.07 ERA — also good for third in the state for a single season — after giving up just one earned run (and four total runs). Bigham went batted .353 with four doubles, two triples, five home runs and 12 RBIs. She was named an All-American at multi-purpose by Extra Inning Softball.