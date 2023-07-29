Devan Funke

SCHOOL: E.C. Glass

YEAR: Senior

POSITION: Right-side Hitter

ALL-STAR STUFF: Asked to move out of her comfort zone in her junior season, Devan Funke stepped up for E.C. Glass. She was a crucial part of the offense in 2021, serving as one of two setters for the Hilltoppers on a team well-stocked with high-powered hitters. But for her senior season, Funke had the spotlight shined on her as he stepped back into the right-side hitter position she enjoys. On the front row, she tore apart opposing defenses with her ability to put away short shots, find the opposite side of the court or hit down the line. It all resulted in 245 kills, amassed via a 36.4% kill percentage — the best on the team. Her move through all six rotations also gave her the chance to become a sort of coach on the court, using the skill set she fine-tuned while playing beach volleyball in the offseason to help pick out the weaknesses on the other side of the net. Funke tallied a team-best 298 digs and also tied for the team lead in aces with 61. After helping the 'Toppers to their first state tournament berth in at least a decade, Funke was selected to the Class 4 all-state first team, adding that honor to her first-team accolades and player of the year honors in both Region 4D and the Seminole District.

Q: Your senior season, you guys were the first Glass volleyball team to make states in at least 10 years. Was the year what you hoped it would be, or do you think you personally or your team exceeded expectations?

A: I think in the overall sense of the general season we exceeded everyone’s expectations, because we had such a great year my junior season and we lost quite a few people. Everyone [thought] those were the people that made the team significantly better. I’m not saying I disagree with that at all — I think those people were fabulous. But I think they sort of overlooked the people that were coming up. … I think in the last two games we could’ve done better. I think we could’ve gone further, but I think we did a great job.

Q: Some people have singled out the [Region 4D semifinal] game against Blacksburg as being one of your team’s best games. Do you agree with that?

A: I think it was one of the best games and it was the most exciting. Since it went five sets, I know that we could’ve done better. … We made it the most exciting by probably not finishing off sets early. … But I think that was probably best game as a team. We knew that was probably our biggest obstacle to get through before getting to states.

Q: Were there any other highlights?

A: Team wise, I can’t think of [another] great game in particular, but I think coming up with two great setters that would fill that spot after [I moved from setter to right-side hitter], based on what the team needed. … Ava Grace [Mayberry] and Joslyn [Goode] were just fabulous in helping out the team in that way.

Q: Tell me about that transition from setting your junior year to being just a hitter your senior year. Do you think you were your best version of yourself your senior year?

A: I think my best version of myself was being a hitter and then playing [all six rotations]. … Being able to give in-game calls, like, “Oh, hit it down the line.” All that’s more important to me and I think helped my teammates more than me setting them [like I did my junior year].

Q: Tell me about playing right-side hitter, because I feel like at the high school level, it’s not utilized as much.

A: It’s definitely overlooked. … Most of the time you don’t have a left-handed right-side, so it’s a right-handed person playing their weak side, and then also they’re going up against what it supposed to be the [opposing] team’s best blocker. … For us, I think it was helpful to have a right-side, [and] vary the game more. It gives the outside [hitter] a break. … You’re mixing it up.

Q: You had a pretty high number of kills. Did you have any particular numbers in mind for yourself ahead of the season, or were you happy with your output?

A: I feel satisfied overall with kills. I feel like I could’ve done better in [hitting and kill] percentages, just because I thought I had a lot more errors than I was expecting and hoping for. I knew that … [opponents] probably knew that I’m a line hitter. … So this entire season I’d been trying to hit a lot more hard angle. A lot of those turned into my errors. That was my slow roll up to finally getting more kills from that area. More errors in the beginning and then kills [later].

Q: You’re probably one of the toughest servers in the area. Do you feel like you contributed in that way and defensively?

A: I like to think that my defense improved greatly from freshman year. I owe a lot of that to beach. Being able to read a person [on the beach led to] a lot my improvement. … I try to play to my strengths more. … [For serving], one random club tournament I just started jump serving. … It slowly started from [when] I was 13 with almost zero technique to my coaches [saying], … “We’ll teach you how to be good at it.” … I think I was probably a better server my junior year. I was the same strength and able to put speed on the ball, but I think I was a little more consistent. My senior year I probably had a few more errors, maybe a few more aces, too. So it was probably a little more back and forth. … I think my strength came from just having confidence in my ability because I had been jump serving for so long, being able to pick out a person that was weaker and going at them.

Q: Was your career everything you hoped it would be, and are there moments you’ll remember for a while?

A: I’ll probably remember that Blacksburg game for a while. … Everyone played so well. … Other things are just me being able to help my team more than I had hoped for. I had no idea I would be asked to set [my junior year]. That wasn’t even something I was thinking about.

Q: Anything you wish you would’ve done differently or wish you could have back?

A: I think two practices or three before we played LCA [this year], I would’ve talked to [coaches] about how low their ceiling is. … Everything just hit the ceiling [that game]. It’s not the ceiling’s fault, but we didn’t practice like we were playing on a low ceiling. I don’t know why that threw me off so much more than any other year I’d ever played there.

Q: Any awards you’ve gotten that you’re proud of?

A: I had no idea I would get all-state at all, actually. I had kind of really dreamed about all-district and all-region and those player of the years. I was really surprised about region player of the year. … There were a few people [in the region] who were fabulous. … I was shocked that those coaches [picked me].

Q: Was volleyball always your sport?

A: My parents played since a little before I was born. … I kind of knew that they liked it and they could coach me if I wanted it to be my sport. They thought I was the most unathletic person in the world. … They thought I would get into theater. … They told me that after I had started playing volleyball, and I was already pretty decent at volleyball. … Once I became semi-athletic, which was around sixth grade, [and before] I did karate … and rugby and swimming. T-Ball.

Q: So what made you just focus on volleyball?

A: The just focusing on volleyball probably happened my freshman year. Still in middle school I was doing [other things]. I randomly did wrestling for like a four-week stint. I didn’t ever compete because there wasn’t girl wrestling in that middle school environment. … Then I did track, also doing volleyball, but I stopped doing any sport other than volleyball [around] high school, other than beach volleyball.

Q: Do you like beach or indoor better?

A: That’s difficult choice. For a while it was beach. In the back of my mind I knew I chose beach because that’s something my skill set — not being super tall but being a good hitter, not being super short but being a good passer — [played to]. … I’m medium height, medium build, medium speed, medium everything. If you’re medium to pretty good at everything, then you can get great at everything.

Q: What’s your dream vacation?

A: I think either Switzerland or Sweden in winter. … I’ve seen all these pictures in winter with all the beautiful snow-covered villages … with all the Christmas lights. … And I also love skiing.

Q: Did you have a favorite pre- or postgame meal?

A: Our school’s right next to that La Carreta. We love that La Carreta.

Q: If you could have dinner with anyone, who would it be?

A: I feel like I’d wanna have it with a fictional character. My comfort show is “Gilmore Girls.” So Lorelai Gilmore.

Q: What piece of advice do you have for others, or what is something you like to live by?

A: Take advantage of every opportunity you’re given.

ALL-AREA VOLLEYBALL TEAMS

Kaydence Gilbert

SCHOOL: Appomattox

YEAR: Senior

POSITION: Outside Hitter

ALL-STAR STUFF: Broke the Appomattox career kills record in the final game of the regular season and finished with 889. … Also led ACHS in aces, blocks and digs on the season. … Helped the Raiders to a 20-game win streak to start the campaign and a 22-2 record overall; ACHS advanced to the state quarterfinals for its first trip to the state tournament in program history. … Finished her career with a 67-7 record with the Raiders. …Named Dogwood player of the year to go with first-team honors in the district, and then was named to the Region 2C and all-state (Class 2) first teams.

Nellie Fitzgerald

SCHOOL: E.C. Glass

YEAR: Senior

POSITION: Middle Blocker

ALL-STAR STUFF: Named a second-team all-state selection in Class 4 after helping Glass make its first state tournament appearance in at least a decade. … Also earned first-team nods in Region 4D and the Seminole District. … Led the Hilltoppers in kills and took on an expanded role this season, adding defensive duties after previously mostly serving as an offensive weapon on the front row.

Macy Hill

SCHOOL: LCA

YEAR: Senior

POSITION: Middle Blocker

ALL-STAR STUFF: Helped the Bulldogs to an 18-5 record, including a victory over Rustburg that ended the Red Devils’ 17-game win streak to start the season. … Led LCA in kills. … Named to the Seminole District first team and Region 3C second team following a season in which LCA made the region quarterfinals.

Reagan Riddle

SCHOOL: Rustburg

YEAR: Junior

POSITION: Outside Hitter

ALL-STAR STUFF: Became the Red Devils’ top offensive weapon following the graduation of most of the starters from the previous season, finishing with the most kills on the team at more than 240. … Also was reliable defensively with more than 200 digs. … Helped RHS to a 19-3 record, including a 17-1 mark in the regular season, and a trip to the Class 3 state quarterfinals. … Garnered second-team all-state honors in Class 2 and was selected to first team in Region 3C and Seminole District.

Cambre Phillips

SCHOOL: Timberlake Christian

YEAR: Sophomore

POSITION: Outside Hitter

ALL-STAR STUFF: Helped TCS to a 28-4 record and a trip back to the VISAA Division III state championship match. … Led the Tornadoes in kills and digs. … Earned first-team honors for the conference, region and state in VACA and then capped the season with a first-team all-state nod in VISAA.

Anna Moody

SCHOOL: LCA

YEAR: Junior

POSITION: Outside Hitter/Setter

ALL-STAR STUFF: Was an all-around threat for the Bulldogs, piling up 100-plus digs and kills and leading LCA in aces while also serving as one of two primary setters for LCA. … Was selected to the second team in Region 3C and first team in the Seminole.

Emma Blankinship

SCHOOL: Rustburg

YEAR: Junior

POSITION: Setter

ALL-STAR STUFF: Took over as RHS’ starting and primary setter and tallied a whopping 748 assists (against just 17 errors) for just over 10 assists per set. … Also had more than 175 digs, and led the Red Devils in aces (48) and serve percentage at better than 94%. … Named the Class 3 all-state second team and grabbed first-team honors in Region 3C and the Seminole District.

Kinley Phillips

SCHOOL: Timberlake Christian

YEAR: Senior

POSITION: Setter/Right-side Hitter

ALL-STAR STUFF: Served as a multi-faceted player and key to the Tornadoes’ success by playing well offensively, defensively and at the service line, where she led the team in aces. … Also posted 381 kills to finish second on the squad in the category, amassing that number via a whopping 57% kill percentage and .475 hitting percentage. … Led TCS in digs and assists. … Earned first-team laurels at the conference, region and state level for VACA, picking up the title of MVP for the conference and region, before being named to the all-state first team in VISAA Div. III.

Aubrey Fulcher

SCHOOL: Appomattox

YEAR: Junior

POSITION: Setter

ALL-STAR STUFF: Led the team in assists despite missing significant time with an injury. … Posted the best serve percentage on the team at nearly 94%. … Earned second-team all-state honors in Class 2 and first-team accolades in Region 2C and the Dogwood District.

Jenna Bryant

SCHOOL: Rustburg

YEAR: Junior

POSITION: Defensive Specialist

ALL-STAR STUFF: Became Rustburg’s most reliable back-row player. … Led the team in digs and was the most targeted player in serve receive, tallying 80 more receptions than any other RHS player and got off a good pass better than 80% of the time. … Finished second among Red Devils in aces, with better than 20% of her service attempts ending in an ace. … Was named to the Region 3C second team and picked up first-team all-district laurels.

SECOND TEAM

Ella Lam (Timberlake Christian, Middle Blocker): Finished among the top four players on the team in aces, kills and blocks, leading the final category with 72 total and 53 solo blocks. … Selected to the first team in the conference, region and state for VACA and to the VISAA Division III all-state first team.

Nahla Bigham (Rustburg, Middle Blocker): Led RHS in blocks and was second on the team in kills, with nearly 53% of her attacks ending in kills. … Garnered second-team honors in Region 3C and a spot on the first team in the Seminole District.

Meagan Johnson (LCA, Libero): One of the area’s top back-row players and LCA’s best defensively with better than 160 digs in Seminole District play. … Awarded a spot on the Seminole District first team.

Riley Blank (Brookville, Outside Hitter): Led the Bees in kills by a wide margin with more than 250, also tallying a kill percentage of nearly 60% in Seminole District play. … Served as a first-team honoree in the Seminole District.

Haleigh Tweedy (Appomattox, Outside Hitter): Behind Kaydence Gilbert, served as one of Appomattox’s most reliable offensive weapons and finished with more than 100 kills. ... Was a first-team honoree in the Dogwood District and second-team honoree in Region 2C.

Chamille Pennix (Altavista, Outside Hitter): Thrived as an all-around player after being forced into an expanded role as both a front- and back-row player following a teammate’s injury, finishing among the top two in kills for the Colonels and becoming a reliable server. … Helped Altavista reach the Class 1 state quarterfinals. … Earned first-team accolades in the Dogwood District, all-region honors and a second-team all-state nod in Class 1.

Erin Blackston (Jefferson Forest, Outside Hitter): Led the Cavaliers offensively and had more than 190 kills in Seminole District play. … Helped JF to a berth in the Region 4D quarterfinals. … Named to the second team in the Seminole District and Region 4D.

Brooklyn Layne (Gretna, Outside Hitter): Helped Gretna to a Region 2C quarterfinal appearance. … Earned first-team honors in the Dogwood District and Region 2C.

Adora Hampton (New Covenant, Middle Blocker): Powered New Covenant to a berth into the VISAA Division III state tournament. … Led the Gryphons in kills, blocks and aces. … Picked up a second-team all-state nod.

Jocelyn Walker (New Covenant, Setter): Served as the Gryphons’ primary setter, recording more than 300 assists. … Helped New Covenant to a 17-6 record. … Was named to the VISAA Div. III all-state second team.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Kirsti Pouncy

SCHOOL: Rustburg

ALL-STAR STUFF: Despite losing the majority of its starters to graduation, Rustburg made it back to the Class 3 state tournament under first-year head coach Kirsti Pouncy. Pouncy, a Brookville product, led her team to a 17-0 start to the season that included eight shutout wins, a 17-1 record in the regular season and a 19-3 overall mark. Rustburg posted a pair of wins in the Region 3C quarterfinals and semifinals to notch its first state berth under Pouncy, who also coached six players to individual postseason awards. A pair of athletes picked up all-state honors, four were named to the all-region team, and six players picked up all-district accolades, including four first-teamers — which gave RHS the most first-team honorees among all teams in the district.