All-Area Volleyball Player of the Year: Kate Hardie, Rustburg

Kate Hardie

SCHOOL: Rustburg

YEAR: Senior

POSITION: Outside hitter

ALL-STAR STUFF: “That’s what sports is all about,” Kate Hardie said in the days before the Class 3 state championship game. “You wanna be on top.” Thanks in large part to Hardie, the Red Devils were, in fact, on top when all was said and done. For the second straight season, they captured the Class 3 state championship, also winning the Seminole District and Region 3C. For her efforts, Hardie was named player of the year in each of the three divisions. The RHS leader — who is headed to play beach volleyball at Mercer — was an all-around contributor with 63 aces, 18 blocks, 280 receptions in serve receive (committing just 28 errors) and a team-leading 228 digs. But it was at the net where Hardie was most deadly, recording 477 kills (good for 5.5 per set on average, and over 47% of the Red Devils’ total kills on the year) and a whopping 47.7% kill percentage and .356 hitting percentage. She hit or exceeded the double-digit kill threshold in 25 straight matches and in 27 of 29 on the year, tallied 10 double-doubles and and recorded five games with 21 or more kills, including 34 in the state semifinals and 26 in the state championship. The powerful and intelligent hitter finishes her career with a 44.7% kill percentage, .291 hitting percentage and is now eighth in Virginia High School League history for career kills with 1,328.

To see the full all-area teams, scroll to the bottom of the Q&A with Hardie.

Q: Now that your season’s over and your career’s over, have you had any time to think about what it all meant to you?

A: Kind of. It was a great career overall. We did many things that people will remember. It was just a very memorable four years. I would have to say that’s the best part of high school is just team sports.

Q: What was it like to end your career with a second straight state title?

A: It felt good, because nobody’s ever done it at Rustburg [for volleyball]. For us to do that together, because it’s what we wanted, it just meant a lot.

Q: Was that the highlight of the season, or were there others?

A: No. I would say beating E.C. Glass for the [Seminole] District championship and beating Hidden Valley in the [Class 3 state] semifinals were better.

Q: Why that E.C. Glass game?

A: Because we’re competitive and we don’t like them.

Q: You beat them in three sets after going to five sets both times against them in the regular season. Did that play a factor?

A: Mhm. We were all very excited for the game. Before the game, Ari [Hudson] said, "We’re gonna beat them 3-0, or I’m leaving," or something like that. And we beat them 3-0.

Q: How did this state title compare to the last one?

A: It was a lot more fun, I would say, because we got to have fans [after fans were limited the previous year]. Everyone came out, and Ms. [Catherine] So came [the former RHS athletic trainer who was set to be deployed with the National Guard]. She came out of nowhere, and we didn’t know she was coming. We were very happy about that because we didn’t think we were gonna get to see her again [before she left].

Q: Who has bragging rights: you or your mom (RHS coach Kristen Hardie)? She has three state championship rings now, but only one as a player. You have two as a player.

A: I would say me.

Q: How do you feel like you grew this season and overall in your career?

A: I feel like this season I had to be mentally there all the time. … I needed to be focused on the court. The past few years, I was there, but I had to be stronger this year. If something happened, I had to shake it off and play the next point.

Q: Do you feel like you grew in terms of your skill?

A: I do. I think hitting, I grew there. And serve receive. And serving. Just becoming dominant in all those areas.

Q: What are some of the favorite moments of your career?

A: I would say somewhere in sophomore year, when we played Hidden Valley in the state quarterfinals. I think every single time we played Hidden Valley, and every single time we played we played E.C. Glass, there was just something there. We wanted to beat them. And we did.

Q: What was it like to play for your mom? Was it ever weird?

A: It was good. … I don’t think it was weird. She’s been coaching me since I was like 4.

Q: Did it give you guys an extra advantage that not only were you guys together at practice and games but also could talk about volleyball together at home?

A: Yeah, because sometimes she would ask my opinion.

Q: What was it like to win two titles with the people you’ve been playing with for years, with girls in your class?

A: Really good, just because we’ve all been playing volleyball together. We all played travel softball together. We’ve just been Rustburg sports for a long time.

Q: Your class, during your four years, was responsible for many of the victories your mom had in her career. What’s it like knowing that?

A: I haven’t really thought about that. I would just say that we came in and put the work in every single day. Volleyball was our main focus. … I would say we kind of deserved it just because of all the work we put in over the years.

Q: How about you personally. What do you feel like you contributed to the program and to Rustburg sports?

A: I would say, what it takes to be a leader. Although I’m a leader on the court and everybody sees that, … I’m good in the classroom and I like to help [others]. I was there mostly every Friday night [helping] the football team.

Q: How about in terms of your legacy. What do you hope people will say about you?

A: I just hope people know that I’m more than just a volleyball player. I’m a student. I’m part of a family. I’m people’s friend. I try to grow the game of volleyball.

Q: You have a bunch of awards over the last two years, like state and region player of the year. Do any of them stand out to you?

A: I would say state player of the year.

Q: Is there anything you would’ve done differently over your career or this season?

A: I wish we could’ve beat Lord Botetourt [in the state playoffs in 2018 and ’19], but also at the end of the day, that was a learning experience and preparing us for the two state championships that we won. I wouldn’t change anything.

Q: Are you sad that your indoor career is over now?

A: Yeah. I was watching an NCAA highlight video and I was tearing up because I was like, “I don’t get to play anymore.”

Q: At the same time, are you excited about making beach your sole focus?

A: Yeah, I am, because I know I have a lot of potential. I haven’t reached my potential yet. … I’m still growing, and once I get to college, hopefully I’ll compete for a spot in the top five.

Q: Have you thought about your career path or major at Mercer?

A: I think I might do kinesiology, physical therapy or the athletic training route. Or I might do nursing. But I think more the kinesiology route, because I want to be around athletes. And I would say Ms. So had a really big impact on my decision to do that, because I took one of her classes this past year … and I’ve really like it.

Q: What’s your favorite thing to do when you’re not playing volleyball?

A: Hanging out with friends. On Sundays we go to church and then me and my friends, we all go to lunch after.

Q: What’s your guilty pleasure food?

A: Ice cream. I like ice cream a lot. Mint chocolate chip.

Q: Favorite athlete? Past or present.

A: I like Tory Dilfer a lot. She was Louisville’s setter. She’s really good at the game, and she’s a really good person outside of it. To her, it’s representing God and stuff like that. And then past, Michael Jordan.

Q: Do you have anything on your bucket list?

A: I would like to play a fifth year [in college volleyball] indoor. Or at a place like UCLA or Southern California. Out there. … Obviously go to Spain sometime soon. Graduate [from college] early so that I can start my master’s in my fourth year at Mercer.

Q: What is something people would be surprised to know about you?

A: I know how to sew. One of my grandparents sews a lot, and she kind of got me into it. I made our Christmas table runner.

All-Area Volleyball Teams

FIRST TEAM

Kate Hardie

POSITION: Outside hitter

Delaney Scharnus

SCHOOL: Rustburg

YEAR: Senior

POSITION: Libero

ALL-STAR STUFF: Returned a few games into the season after sitting out the previous campaign recovering from surgery for a torn ACL and made an immediate impact. … Was the most targeted RHS player in serve receive, recording 356 receptions and just 27 errors on the year. … Tallied six games with double-digit dig totals, including three of those in the playoffs and one against Seminole District rival E.C. Glass in the regular season. … Piled up 160 digs (third on the team) and was third among Rustburg players with 48 aces (with an 88% serving percentage), also nine and seven aces in two games. … Earned first-team accolades in the Seminole District, Region 3C and Class 3.

Meah Coles

SCHOOL: Rustburg

YEAR: Senior

POSITION: Setter

ALL-STAR STUFF: Rustburg’s lone setter was an important part of hitters’ success, but also an all-around contributor, chipping in 155 digs and 46 aces (and a team-leading 94.7% serving percentage) in addition to her 920 assists. … Played her best against the best competition, recording 48 assists against Glass and a 40-assist, 15-dig double-double against Tabb in the state championship game. … Finished with 2,387 career assist and picked up three postseason honors, landing on the first team in the district, region and state.

Eden Bigham

SCHOOL: Rustburg

YEAR: Senior

POSITION: Outside hitter

ALL-STAR STUFF: Became Rustburg’s second-best offensive player as she split the court with Hardie, recording 253 kills and a 39.4% kill percentage and .245 hitting percentage. … Finished with 10 or more kills in nine games, recording 16 kills each in the state semifinals and finals and a team-high 18 kills during a regular-season match against Glass. … Also was important elsewhere on the court, recording 182 digs (second on the team), a team-high 65 aces and 250 receptions in serve receive (committing just 33 errors). … Closed out her volleyball career with first-team honors in Region 3C and the Seminole and second-team honors in Class 3.

VB Trost

SCHOOL: E.C. Glass

YEAR: Senior

POSITION: Outside hitter

ALL-STAR STUFF: As the Hilltoppers’ reliable leader and potent threat, finished her career as the Region 4D player of the year and a first-team selection in both the region and Seminole District. … Led Glass with 260 kills amassed via a .291 hitting percentage at 44.2% kill percentage (all team highs). … Also was important on the back row with 347 receptions (third-most on the team) and a team-high 266 digs. … Tallied 50 aces and 169 points (with an 89% serving percentage) with her powerful jump serve. … Nationally, earned spots on the American Volleyball Coaches Association All-American first team, the all-region team and the PrepVolleyball.com All-American first team.

Madison Shirey

SCHOOL: Appomattox

YEAR: Senior

POSITION: Outside hitter

ALL-STAR STUFF: Finished her career by garnering first-team recognition in Region 2C and the Dogwood District and also was named the district player of the year. … Was the leading force for Appomattox as it went undefeated in the regular season and advanced to the Region 2C semifinals (ending with a 16-1 record). … Led the Raiders in kills with 202, recording those points with a .379 hitting percentage and 48.4% kill percentage, and digs (197). … Also chipped in 40 aces (with a 90.4% serving percentage) and 23 solo blocks.

Morgan Blankenship

SCHOOL: Jefferson Forest

YEAR: Senior

POSITION: Outside hitter

ALL-STAR STUFF: In the regular season, finished with a team-high 245 kills and 184 digs to go with 44 aces. … Helped the Cavaliers to a spot in the Region 4D tournament quarterfinals. ... Selected to the Region 4D second team and Seminole District first team.

Brooklyn Finnerty

SCHOOL: Timberlake Christian

YEAR: Senior

POSITION: Middle hitter

ALL-STAR STUFF: Named the VISAA Div. III player of the year and VACA tournament MVP in helping the Tornadoes to conference and state titles. … Finished with a team-high 312 kills and 55.6% kill percentage and .433 hitting percentage (both of which also led the team). … Recorded 32 solo blocks and 57 total blocks, 107 digs and 60 aces (with an 89.8% serving percentage).

Maddie Lecik

SCHOOL: Timberlake Christian

YEAR: Senior

POSITION: Setter/Outside hitter/Right-side hitter

ALL-STAR STUFF: Helped TCS to a Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Division III state title. … Also helped TCS to a Virginia Association of Christian Athletics championship and 27-3 record. … Put together a triple-double in the state title game with 20 assists, 16 kills and 15 digs. … Tallied 236 total kills with a .317 hitting percentage at 44% kill percentage, a team-high 245 digs, 103 aces and a 94.4 serving percentage, and 376 assists. … Garnered All-VACA and first-team all-state (VISAA) honors.

Devan Funke

SCHOOL: E.C. Glass

YEAR: Junior

POSITION: Setter/Right-side hitter

ALL-STAR STUFF: Served as an all-around threat for Glass, posting team highs in assists (412), solo blocks (29), aces (89) and service points (277). … Also tallied 158 kills with a .231 hitting percentage and 41% kill percentage. … Earned first-team recognition in both Region 4D and the Seminole District.

SECOND TEAM

Erin Johnson (E.C. Glass, Sr., Setter/Right-side hitter): As she split time with Funke at setter and right side, tallied 148 kills (.175 hitting percentage and 33.6% kill percentage) and 352 assists. … Recorded 163 digs, 12 solo blocks and the second-most aces on the team with 71. … Posted an 86.7% serving percentage and 199 service points. … Named to the first team in Region 4D and Seminole District and garnered All-American status as an honorable mention from the AVCA, also being named all-region by the organization.

Aubrey Fulcher (Appomattox, Soph., Setter): Recorded 512 assists (9.1 per set) and just 17 errors. … Was among the Raiders’ top three defensive players with 148 digs, also chipping in 17 solo blocks. … Led the team with 49 aces and a 91.9% serving percentage. … Named first-team All-Dogwood District and was an honorable mention in Region 2C.

Emily Crosswhite (Jefferson Forest, Sr., Setter): Tallied 506 assists to go with 210 digs. … Also added 31 aces for the Cavaliers. … Earned second-team recognition in both Region 4D and the Seminole District.

Campbell Hall (Altavista, Sr., Outside hitter): Earned a second-team all-state nod in Class 1 after picking up first-team honors in the Dogwood District and Region 1B. … Helped Altavista to a Class 1 state quarterfinal appearance. … Tallied 240 kills, 80 digs, 25 aces and 12 blocks.

Ashley Dietz (E.C. Glass, Sr., Outside hitter): Finished behind only VB Trost among Hilltoppers with 203 kills, recording those with a .169 hitting percentage and 36.8% kill percentage. … Also was reliable in the back row with 234 digs (second on the team behind Trost) against just 24 errors. … Chipped in 34 aces and an 87% serving percentage. … Earned a spot on the AVCA all-region team and on the Seminole District’s second team.

Kaydence Gilbert (Appomattox, Jr., Outside hitter): Finished as one of the Raiders’ top two offensive weapons, tallying 153 kills, a .379 hitting percentage and 50% kill percentage. … Also recorded 150 digs and 39 aces (with an 89.7% serving percentage). … Was a force at the net with a team-high 40 solo blocks. … Named first-team All-Dogwood District and earned an honorable mention in Region 2C.

Jordyn Geukgeuzian (Liberty Christian, Sr., Outside hitter): Tallied 90 kills with a 28.8% kill percentage. … Chipped in 30 assists and six blocks. … Recorded 178 digs and a passing rating (on a scale from 0 to 3, with 3 the best) of 2.071. … Served up 45 aces with a 91% serving percentage. … Named second-team All-Seminole District.

Keri Divers (Gretna, Sr., Outside hitter): Helped Gretna to the Region 2C quarterfinals. … Led the Hawks with 320 kills and chipped in 190 digs and 45 aces. … Garnered first-team All-Dogwood District and second-team All-Region 2C honors.

Emma Meehan (Amherst, Jr., Outside hitter): Recorded 121 kills, 10 aces and three blocks, and was a defensive boon with 185 digs for Amherst, one of just two teams in the Seminole to not be swept by Rustburg. … Earned a second-team nod in Region 4D and first-team accolades in the Seminole.

Riley Blank (Brookville, Soph., Outside hitter): Helped Brookville to an 11-9 record and a trip to the Region 3C quarterfinals, where the Bees fell to eventual Class 3 state champ Rustburg. … Tallied more than 130 kills, 40 aces and 60 digs. … Named second-team All-Seminole District.

Macy Hill (Liberty Christian, Jr., Middle blocker): Recorded 176 kills with a kill percentage of 41.1%. … Chipped in 11 aces (with an 85% serving percentage), four blocks and 67 digs. Helped LCA to a 10-7 record and an appearance in the Region 3C tournament’s first round. … Picked up first-team recognition in the Seminole.

Aireona Hudson (Rustburg, Sr., Middle hitter): As an important third offensive option for the Red Devils, tallied 97 kills with a 35.7% kill percentage. … Also chipped in 26 blocks, good for second on the team behind fellow middle hitter and freshman Nahla Bigham. … Garnered second-team accolades in the Seminole District and earned an honorable mention nod in Region 3C.

Kinley Phillips (Timberlake Christian, Jr., Setter/Outside hitter/Right-side hitter): During its run to the state title, helped Timberlake beat area public schools like Jefferson Forest and E.C. Glass. … Named to the VISAA Division III all-state first team. … Racked up a team-high 138 aces while recording an 88.7% serving percentage to go with 145 digs and 236 kills (44% kill percentage and .317 hitting percentage).

Coach of the Year

Kristen Hardie

SCHOOL: Rustburg

ALL-STAR STUFF: Hardie capped the most successful span of her 18-year career as Rustburg coach by leading the Red Devils to a second consecutive Class 3 state championship, giving her three title rings after helping RHS to its only other state volleyball title in 1992 as a player. She swept all three postseason coaching awards, earning coach of the year designations in Class 3, Region 3C and the Seminole District (matching the three player of the year awards her daughter, senior outside hitter Kate Hardie, earned in each of those three divisions). The coach announced late last year that last season was her final one as RHS coach.