All-Area Volleyball Player of the Year: Kate Hardie

KATE HARDIE
SCHOOL: Rustburg
POSITION: Outside hitter
YEAR: Junior
ALL-STAR STUFF: Whether Rustburg needed a kill to start a rally, a dig to set up hitters or an ace to provide momentum, Kate Hardie was the reliable answer. Whether the Red Devils were looking for a big swing through a block, a shot down the line, a shallow tip or a booming hit across the court, Hardie was the go-to playmaker. Most teams that took positions on the opposite side of the net had no answer for Hardie, whose dominance as a hitter stood out in the area volleyball scene. Her all-around knowledge of the game, though, meant she was an integral piece of RHS’ perfect season, whether on the front row or back. With her lightning-fast, powerful swing, Hardie racked up a team-high 288 kills (5.5 per set) via a 52.2% kill percentage. She hit .361 to the lead the team in that category, as well as in digs (149). She also recorded 35 aces. The emotional and vocal leader this season, Hardie powered RHS to its first state title game berth and first championship since 1992. She was named the player of the year by both the coaches of the Seminole District and the Virginia High School Coaches Association (for Class 3).
ALL-AREA VOLLEYBALL TEAM
Anna Maddox
SCHOOL: Rustburg
POSITION: Outside hitter
YEAR: Senior
ALL-STAR STUFF: Part of a fearsome 1-2 punch for the Red Devils, smashed away 155 kills with a 37.1% kill percentage while hitting .266 to help RHS to its first state title in nearly 30 years. … Tallied four solo blocks and 10 total blocks on the year. … Finished with the second-most digs on the team at 126, or nearly eight per match. … Also had one of the most consistent and hard-to-return serves on the team, recording a 91.4% serve percentage and a team-high 38 aces and 162 serving points. … Was selected to both the Virginia High School Coaches Association Class 3 first team and Coaches of the Seminole District first team.
Virginia Blair Trost
SCHOOL: E.C. Glass
POSITION: Outside hitter
YEAR: Junior
ALL-STAR STUFF: Led Glass as a presence at the net and in the back row, tallying a team-high 126 kills with a 33.8% kill percentage (and hitting .182), also recording 200 digs. … Finished with 22 aces and a 90.1% serve percentage. … Added four solo blocks. … Helped Glass to an 11-3 record (its only losses in the regular season to Rustburg) and an appearance in the Region 4D championship. … Honored as a member of the Coaches of the Seminole District first team.
Eden Bigham
SCHOOL: Rustburg
POSITION: Outside hitter
YEAR: Junior
ALL-STAR STUFF: A reliable athlete on both the front and back rows, received serve 101 times (committing just 12 errors), tallied 90 digs and 80 kills. … Posted 88.1% serve percentage and 31 aces. … A second-team honoree in the Coaches of the Seminole District postseason awards.
Hannah Raso
SCHOOL: E.C. Glass
POSITION: Outside hitter
YEAR: Senior
ALL-STAR STUFF: Finished second among Hilltoppers with 104 kills, achieved while recording the best hitting percentage (.200) on the team. Also recorded a 31% kill percentage. … Was Glass’ most consistent server with a 93.6% serve percentage, which also led to 17 aces. … Recorded the second-highest dig total on the team with 187. … Having received serve 231 times, was one of the top two Glass players targeted. Committed just 19 errors in serve receive. … Named to the Coaches of the Seminole District first team.
Hailea White
SCHOOL: Nelson
POSITION: Outside hitter
YEAR: Senior
ALL-STAR STUFF: Helped Nelson advance to the Region 2C semifinals, where it finished with a 9-4 record. … Recorded a double-double with 17 kills and 12 digs in that season finale. … Tallied 46 kills, 27 digs, six blocks and four aces in postseason play. … Named the Coaches of the Dogwood District Player of the Year.
Kaylee Abbott
SCHOOL: Jefferson Forest
POSITION: Outside hitter
YEAR: Senior
ALL-STAR STUFF: Helped Jefferson Forest finish with a 10-4 record. … Passed the century mark for both kills (145) and digs (129). … Also recorded 15 aces on the year. … A member of the Coaches of the Seminole District first team.
Meah Coles
SCHOOL: Rustburg
POSITION: Setter
YEAR: Junior
ALL-STAR STUFF: Was integral to the Red Devils’ offense with nearly every play running through her to hitters, which resulted in 564 total assists on the season (more than 35 per match and nearly 11 per set). … Also tallied 76 digs and 29 aces with the best serve percentage on the team at 94%. … Earned first-team honors in both the VHSCA Class 3 and Coaches of the Seminole District postseason awards.
Brooklyn Finnerty
SCHOOL: Timberlake Christian
POSITION: Middle hitter/outside hitter
YEAR: Junior
ALL-STAR STUFF: Helped TCS finish with a perfect record (15-0) and capture the Virginia Association of Christian Athletics Division III state title, recording 63 kills and a 54.3% kill percentage. Also hit .388. … Finnerty and the Tornadoes didn’t lose a set all season.
Addie Brown
SCHOOL: Amherst
POSITION: Middle hitter
YEAR: Senior
ALL-STAR STUFF: Called “a force at the net” by Rustburg coach Kristen Hardie, was a huge part of Amherst’s defense with 23 blocks. … Led the Lancers with a .318 hitting percentage and tallied 124 kills. … Also recorded four aces. … Named to the Coaches of the Seminole District first team.
Brooke Murdock
SCHOOL: Timberlake Christian
POSITION: Middle hitter
YEAR: Senior
ALL-STAR STUFF: Led the Tornadoes at the net, posting team-high figures in both kills (133) and solo blocks (20) by wide margins. … Posted a .615 hitting percentage and 68.3% kill percentage, committing just 13 attacking errors in 195 attempts. … Tallied 23 aces.
Tinsley Abbott
SCHOOL: Rustburg
POSITION: Libero
YEAR: Senior
ALL-STAR STUFF: Stepped into the role of starting libero for the first time in her career and immediately contributed by effectively covering RHS’ power hitters and blockers and finished with 124 digs. … Was the most targeted RHS player in serve receive with 227 total receptions; she committed just 30 errors. … Named to the Coaches of the Seminole District first team and the VHSCA Class 3 second team.
Abbey Mann
SCHOOL: Appomattox
POSITION: Libero
YEAR: Senior
ALL-STAR STUFF: Led the Raiders, who finished 10-1 and advanced to the Region 2C quarterfinals, in serve receive with just 14 errors while being targeted 258 times on the year. … Recorded a team-high 186 digs, almost double the total for any other Appomattox player. … Also tallied 25 aces. … Named the Coaches of the Dogwood District libero of the year.
COACH OF THE YEAR
Kristen Hardie
SCHOOL: Rustburg
ALL-STAR STUFF: Nearly 30 years ago, Hardie was on the court when Rustburg captured a state championship. This year, she added a second ring to her collection, this time as a coach. From the sideline, Hardie led the Red Devils on an undefeated run through a season altered significantly by the pandemic and helped her alma mater win the Class 3 title. During the few matches when RHS dropped a set, Hardie remained an encourager and passed confidence on to her team, making small adjustments to draw on the skill sets of particular players. Those tweaks against Hidden Valley in the Class 3 semifinals, for example, meant RHS came out with a 3-1 win and its first trip to the state final since 1992. Hardie’s Red Devils dropped just five sets, posted 3-0 victories in all but one playoff game (against HV) and dominated in the state final. Hardie coached the Virginia High School Coaches Association’s Class 3 player of the year in her daughter Kate and three other first- or second-team selections. She also was named the VHSCA coach of the year.