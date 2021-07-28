All-Area Volleyball Player of the Year: Kate Hardie

ALL-STAR STUFF: Whether Rustburg needed a kill to start a rally, a dig to set up hitters or an ace to provide momentum, Kate Hardie was the reliable answer. Whether the Red Devils were looking for a big swing through a block, a shot down the line, a shallow tip or a booming hit across the court, Hardie was the go-to playmaker. Most teams that took positions on the opposite side of the net had no answer for Hardie, whose dominance as a hitter stood out in the area volleyball scene. Her all-around knowledge of the game, though, meant she was an integral piece of RHS’ perfect season, whether on the front row or back. With her lightning-fast, powerful swing, Hardie racked up a team-high 288 kills (5.5 per set) via a 52.2% kill percentage. She hit .361 to the lead the team in that category, as well as in digs (149). She also recorded 35 aces. The emotional and vocal leader this season, Hardie powered RHS to its first state title game berth and first championship since 1992. She was named the player of the year by both the coaches of the Seminole District and the Virginia High School Coaches Association (for Class 3).