 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
All-Area Wrestler of the Year: Kaine Morris, Amherst
0 Comments
top story

All-Area Wrestler of the Year: Kaine Morris, Amherst

  • 0

Kaine Morris

YEAR: Senior

WEIGHT: 182

ALL-STAR STUFF: A concussion prevented Morris from fulfilling his dream of winning the 170-pound title in 2020, a season in which he was favored to win the weight class. Morris steadily turned his attention into channeling his energy for his senior season. The 2021 season, condensed because of the coronavirus pandemic, made it challenging for Morris and his new teammates at Amherst. However, thanks to a conditioning program at Amherst that Morris raved about, he bulked up 12 pounds to move up one weight class. He didn’t miss a beat in his new surroundings by racking up victories in the regular season. Morris claimed the Region 4D Championship and finally won the Class 4 Championship to cap his senior campaign. He became the fourth Amherst wrestler to win a state championship.

ALL-AREA WRESTLING TEAM

Gage Bomar

SCHOOL: Rustburg

YEAR: Junior

WEIGHT: 113

ALL-STAR STUFF: Bomar was an All-Area selection last year at 106 pounds … Posted an 18-1 record this year and finished third in the Class 3 Championship. … Won the Region 3C South Sectional title (consisted of Rustburg, Monticello, Liberty Christian, Heritage, Fluvanna County, Charlottesville and Brookville). … Claimed the Region 3C championship for the second straight year.

Uriah Gordon

SCHOOL: Amherst

YEAR: Senior

WEIGHT: 120

ALL-STAR STUFF: Gordon capped his final season with the Lancers by winning the Region 4D championship. … He finished with a 6-3 record and a sixth-place showing in the Class 4 Championship.

Ethan Busby

SCHOOL: Amherst

YEAR: Senior

WEIGHT: 126

ALL-STAR STUFF: Busby posted a 12-4 record and won the Region 4D championship. … Placed sixth in the Class 4 Championship.

Quintavius Harris

SCHOOL: Brookville

YEAR: Senior

WEIGHT: 132

ALL-STAR STUFF: Capped his career with more than 100 victories. … Finished the 2020-21 season with an 18-2 record and finishes of second in Region 3C and third in the Class 3 Championship. … Posted nearly as many victories this year as he did last year (20) when he didn’t wrestle a full season.

Stevie Wood

SCHOOL: Liberty Christian

YEAR: Freshman

WEIGHT: 138

ALL-STAR STUFF: Wood posted an 18-3 record in a season in which he lost his first match of the season and didn’t lose again until the state tournament. … He won the Region 3C South Sectional title. … Defeated Brookville sophomore Jayden Hunter by fall to win the Region 3C title.

Na’Shaun Johnson

SCHOOL: Brookville

YEAR: Senior

WEIGHT: 145

ALL-STAR STUFF: Johnson went 14-2 with a second-place finish in the Region 3C tournament before losing twice in the Class 3 Championship. … Was voted the team’s most improved wrestler.

Kylee Martin

SCHOOL: Amherst

YEAR: Senior

WEIGHT: 152

ALL-STAR STUFF: Martin finished the season with a 16-2 record. … He won the Region 4D championship. … Martin placed fifth in the Class 4 Championship.

Brian Honeycutt

SCHOOL: E.C. Glass

YEAR: Sophomore

WEIGHT: 160

ALL-STAR STUFF: Honeycutt claimed the Region 4D title and finished sixth in the Class 4 championship.

Toby Schoffstall

SCHOOL: Liberty Christian

YEAR: Sophomore

WEIGHT: 170

ALL-STAR STUFF: Schoffstall posted a 19-1 record and claimed championships in the Region 3C South Sectional and the Region 3C championship. … Only loss came in the Class 3 championship match against New Kent’s Brayden Hohman.

Parker Hoden

SCHOOL: Amherst

YEAR: Senior

WEIGHT: 170

ALL-STAR STUFF: Hoden posted a 12-2 record. … He won the Region 4D championship. … Overcame a second-round loss in the Class 4 Championship to rattle off three straight victories for a third-place finish in the state tournament.

William Lankford

SCHOOL: E.C. Glass

YEAR: Senior

WEIGHT: 182

ALL-STAR STUFF: Lankford was runner-up to Morris in the Region 4D Championship. … Rallied from a first-round loss in the Class 4 Championship to post a third-place finish in the state tournament.

Austin Deanda

SCHOOL: Amherst

YEAR: Senior

WEIGHT: 195

ALL-STAR STUFF: Deanda won the Region 4D championship … Finished the season with an 11-5 record and a fifth-place finish in the Class 4 Championship.

Carson Meadows

SCHOOL: Liberty Christian

YEAR: Sophomore

WEIGHT: 220

ALL-STAR STUFF: Meadows finished the season with a 15-2 record. … He won the Region 3C South Sectional title and then finished third in the Region 3C Championship.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Jason Cox

SCHOOL: Amherst

ALL-STAR STUFF: Cox, a former state champion wrestler with the Lancers, led the program to strong success across the board in the pandemic-altered 2020-21 season. Amherst won the Region 4D team title with six wrestlers claiming region titles. Eight Lancers placed in the top six in the Class 4 Championship, led by Kaine Morris’ state title at 182 pounds. Parker Hoden finished third and four more wrestlers posted fifth-place finishes.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

COVID cases in athletes' village puts pressure on IOC

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert