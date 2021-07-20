All-Area Wrestler of the Year: Kaine Morris, Amherst

Kaine Morris
YEAR: Senior
WEIGHT: 182
ALL-STAR STUFF: A concussion prevented Morris from fulfilling his dream of winning the 170-pound title in 2020, a season in which he was favored to win the weight class. Morris steadily turned his attention into channeling his energy for his senior season. The 2021 season, condensed because of the coronavirus pandemic, made it challenging for Morris and his new teammates at Amherst. However, thanks to a conditioning program at Amherst that Morris raved about, he bulked up 12 pounds to move up one weight class. He didn’t miss a beat in his new surroundings by racking up victories in the regular season. Morris claimed the Region 4D Championship and finally won the Class 4 Championship to cap his senior campaign. He became the fourth Amherst wrestler to win a state championship.
ALL-AREA WRESTLING TEAM
Gage Bomar
SCHOOL: Rustburg
YEAR: Junior
WEIGHT: 113
ALL-STAR STUFF: Bomar was an All-Area selection last year at 106 pounds … Posted an 18-1 record this year and finished third in the Class 3 Championship. … Won the Region 3C South Sectional title (consisted of Rustburg, Monticello, Liberty Christian, Heritage, Fluvanna County, Charlottesville and Brookville). … Claimed the Region 3C championship for the second straight year.
Uriah Gordon
SCHOOL: Amherst
YEAR: Senior
WEIGHT: 120
ALL-STAR STUFF: Gordon capped his final season with the Lancers by winning the Region 4D championship. … He finished with a 6-3 record and a sixth-place showing in the Class 4 Championship.
Ethan Busby
SCHOOL: Amherst
YEAR: Senior
WEIGHT: 126
ALL-STAR STUFF: Busby posted a 12-4 record and won the Region 4D championship. … Placed sixth in the Class 4 Championship.
Quintavius Harris
SCHOOL: Brookville
YEAR: Senior
WEIGHT: 132
ALL-STAR STUFF: Capped his career with more than 100 victories. … Finished the 2020-21 season with an 18-2 record and finishes of second in Region 3C and third in the Class 3 Championship. … Posted nearly as many victories this year as he did last year (20) when he didn’t wrestle a full season.
Stevie Wood
SCHOOL: Liberty Christian
YEAR: Freshman
WEIGHT: 138
ALL-STAR STUFF: Wood posted an 18-3 record in a season in which he lost his first match of the season and didn’t lose again until the state tournament. … He won the Region 3C South Sectional title. … Defeated Brookville sophomore Jayden Hunter by fall to win the Region 3C title.
Na’Shaun Johnson
SCHOOL: Brookville
YEAR: Senior
WEIGHT: 145
ALL-STAR STUFF: Johnson went 14-2 with a second-place finish in the Region 3C tournament before losing twice in the Class 3 Championship. … Was voted the team’s most improved wrestler.
Kylee Martin
SCHOOL: Amherst
YEAR: Senior
WEIGHT: 152
ALL-STAR STUFF: Martin finished the season with a 16-2 record. … He won the Region 4D championship. … Martin placed fifth in the Class 4 Championship.
Brian Honeycutt
SCHOOL: E.C. Glass
YEAR: Sophomore
WEIGHT: 160
ALL-STAR STUFF: Honeycutt claimed the Region 4D title and finished sixth in the Class 4 championship.
Toby Schoffstall
SCHOOL: Liberty Christian
YEAR: Sophomore
WEIGHT: 170
ALL-STAR STUFF: Schoffstall posted a 19-1 record and claimed championships in the Region 3C South Sectional and the Region 3C championship. … Only loss came in the Class 3 championship match against New Kent’s Brayden Hohman.
Parker Hoden
SCHOOL: Amherst
YEAR: Senior
WEIGHT: 170
ALL-STAR STUFF: Hoden posted a 12-2 record. … He won the Region 4D championship. … Overcame a second-round loss in the Class 4 Championship to rattle off three straight victories for a third-place finish in the state tournament.
William Lankford
SCHOOL: E.C. Glass
YEAR: Senior
WEIGHT: 182
ALL-STAR STUFF: Lankford was runner-up to Morris in the Region 4D Championship. … Rallied from a first-round loss in the Class 4 Championship to post a third-place finish in the state tournament.
Austin Deanda
SCHOOL: Amherst
YEAR: Senior
WEIGHT: 195
ALL-STAR STUFF: Deanda won the Region 4D championship … Finished the season with an 11-5 record and a fifth-place finish in the Class 4 Championship.
Carson Meadows
SCHOOL: Liberty Christian
YEAR: Sophomore
WEIGHT: 220
ALL-STAR STUFF: Meadows finished the season with a 15-2 record. … He won the Region 3C South Sectional title and then finished third in the Region 3C Championship.
COACH OF THE YEAR
Jason Cox
SCHOOL: Amherst
ALL-STAR STUFF: Cox, a former state champion wrestler with the Lancers, led the program to strong success across the board in the pandemic-altered 2020-21 season. Amherst won the Region 4D team title with six wrestlers claiming region titles. Eight Lancers placed in the top six in the Class 4 Championship, led by Kaine Morris’ state title at 182 pounds. Parker Hoden finished third and four more wrestlers posted fifth-place finishes.