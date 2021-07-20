All-Area Wrestler of the Year: Kaine Morris, Amherst

ALL-STAR STUFF: A concussion prevented Morris from fulfilling his dream of winning the 170-pound title in 2020, a season in which he was favored to win the weight class. Morris steadily turned his attention into channeling his energy for his senior season. The 2021 season, condensed because of the coronavirus pandemic, made it challenging for Morris and his new teammates at Amherst. However, thanks to a conditioning program at Amherst that Morris raved about, he bulked up 12 pounds to move up one weight class. He didn’t miss a beat in his new surroundings by racking up victories in the regular season. Morris claimed the Region 4D Championship and finally won the Class 4 Championship to cap his senior campaign. He became the fourth Amherst wrestler to win a state championship.