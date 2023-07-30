Toby Schoffstall

SCHOOL: Liberty Christian

YEAR: Senior

WEIGHT: 190

ALL-STAR STUFF: Schoffstall had reached the end of the high school season twice before with a chance at winning a state championship. Both times (at 170 in 2020 and 182 in 2022), he came up short in claiming gold on the VHSL’s biggest stage. He didn’t leave anything to chance in his final high school campaign. Schoffstall dominated at each tournament he competed in, and finally claimed the elusive state title with a pinfall victory over Rustburg’s Landon Marquis in the Class 3 Championships. It capped a sterling season in which Schoffstall went 44-0 and won nine titles. He topped Marquis three other times to win the Region 3C, Seminole District and Titan Toughman titles. Schoffstall opened his year by winning the River Rumble (which included a semifinal win over Marquis), and then added more titles at the Big Orange, LCA Invitational, TD New Year and Lafayette Ram Rumble.

To see the full all-area team, scroll to the bottom of the Q&A with Schoffstall.

Q: How did it feel to finally have your hand raised in triumph at the state championships after back-to-back runner-up finishes?

A: It was pretty fulfilling just because I’ve gotten second those two years. Just to finally win it felt nice.

Q: How determined were you coming into this season to not finish runner-up a third time?

A: I was really determined. In my practices and tournaments, I just went 100%.

Q: Did you do anything different to prepare for the season? Or was it simply building upon what you have done over your time in wrestling?

A: Probably more everything I’ve done allowed me to get here. I also took it a lot more serious this year knowing it’s my last high school season.

Q: Did moving up to the 190-pound class fit you better?

A: I would have preferred to stay at 182, but since the weight classes got changed, that was my only good option. I felt like I could win at that weight.

Q: How did you feel when you added the weight to move up to 190?

A: I still felt as fast as I did last year, but definitely stronger.

Q: You met Rustburg’s Landon Marquis in four finals this season. Did you start expecting to see him there as the season wound down?

A: Yeah. Me and him became good friends as the season went along because we just met so many times. It was pretty much the same outcome every time.

Q: That was good for you, right?

A: Yeah.

Q: Was there a point where the two of you expected to face each other for the state title?

A: We kept saying leading up to the state tournament that would be really cool to see each other in the state finals. We ended up making it happen.

Q: Did he push you the most out of the wrestlers you faced this season? Or was there someone else?

A: My hardest match this year had to have been my semifinal match against Dustin Gue [from Skyline, a 6-4 decision in Schoffstall’s favor]. I feel like that should have been the final match, but not the way the brackets worked out.

Q: What made him so tough?

A: He’s a good wrestler, he’s really good at the upper-body throws and he’s very strong. That made him a good opponent.

Q: Did winning the River Rumble as your first tournament set the tone for the season?

A: Going into this year, I just felt really good and I felt good about my technique and how I was going to do this year.

Q: Did you change your technique at all from previous years?

A: I worked on setting up my shots to getting more takedowns this year and working on my tilts on top really helped.

Q: Are you a single- or double-leg takedown guy?

A: It depends. I like them both.

Q: Are there any wrestlers that you try to emulate your style after?

A: I’ve been watching some of the Penn State heavyweights. They way they move, it’s really incredible how they can weigh so much while also being so agile. I try to be like that.

Q: What was your summer routine to help improve your style?

A: Every year I go to Rob Waller’s All-American Camp up in Pennsylvania. They have a great program up there and they really help me improve my wrestling.

Q: Was there anything specific that helped you get over the hump?

A: It’s just being more focused and training more.

Q: Do you have meets coming up [in the summer]?

A: For freestyle and Greco, I have Fargo [USA Wrestling Junior Nationals on July 14 through 22] coming up. That should be a fun tournament and push me a little bit. (This interview was conducted before these events.)

Q: Where are you going to college to wrestle?

A: VMI.

Q: What attracted you to VMI?

A: I really love their coaches and just the brotherhood aspect of the school. I found it really interesting just how everything works up there.

Q: What about the military style of living you’ll have to do on campus?

A: I’m more excited than anything.

Q: Are you looking into going into the military after college or do you have other aspirations?

A: After college I plan to go into the medical field and become a physical assistant.

Q: Is there a moment you’ll always remember from this past season?

A: Probably just getting my hand raised in the state finals finally. It made my dreams come true.

Q: What did that moment mean to you?

A: Mainly relief that my high school career is finally over and I get to kind of rest for a little bit. It was also joy just knowing I finally won.

Q: What made the LCA team special this season?

A: We had a good bond. We always hang out, we know each other really well and we all got along really well. There were no outliers on the team.

Q: Did that help in sending five wrestlers to the state meet?

A: It really helped in our training and just making each other better and pushing each other.

Q: What do you want to pass on to the next wave of wrestlers?

A: Just to tell them to never give up. As long as they believe in their dreams and just keep on pushing towards it, they will eventually get it.

All-Area Wrestling Team

Dylan Lamar

SCHOOL: Heritage

YEAR: Sophomore

WEIGHT: 106

ALL-STAR STUFF: Lamar enjoyed a strong freshman season and improved in his sophomore campaign. … He placed fifth at the Class 3 Championships after a runner-up showing in Region 3C. … Won the Seminole District title. … Placed second at the Blues Invitational. … Finished fourth at the Wildcat Invitational and seventh at the Colon E. Baker Classic.

Colin Martin

SCHOOL: Staunton River

YEAR: Sophomore

WEIGHT: 113

ALL-STAR STUFF: Martin followed up his state-title winning freshman campaign at 106 pounds with more title as a sophomore at the next weight class. … He opened the season by winning titles at the Indian Classic and the River Rumble. … Finished third in his weight class at Beast of the East. … Posted a 4-0 record as Staunton River won the Black and Blue championship at the Virginia Duals. … Won the Region 3D title. … Claimed his second Class 3 state title with a technical fall win.

Landon Starnes

SCHOOL: Liberty Christian

YEAR: Junior

WEIGHT: 120

ALL-STAR STUFF: Starnes finished his season with a fifth-place finish at the Class 3 Championships. … Claimed titles at Region 3D and Seminole District. … Posted a runner-up finish at the River Rumble. … Finished fourth at Titan Toughman.

Caiden Saavedra

SCHOOL: Staunton River

YEAR: Sophomore

WEIGHT: 126

ALL-STAR STUFF: Saavedra lost a narrow 4-2 decision in the Class 3 championship to New Kent’s Kyle Gibson. … Saavedra was the Region 3D champion. … Runner-up at the River Rumble. … Placed third at the Big Blue. … Went 4-0 in the Virginia Duals Black and Blue.

Noah Nininger

SCHOOL: Staunton River

YEAR: Sophomore

WEIGHT: 132

ALL-STAR STUFF: Nininger, who won a state title as a freshman at 113 pounds, bulked up nearly 20 pounds and three weight classes and didn’t miss a beat. … Opened the season with wins in the Indian Classic and Big Blue. … Won the Region 3D title. … Defeated Skyline’s Phoenix Alyea by a 3-2 decision to win the Class 3 title.

Luke Wirth

SCHOOL: Jefferson Forest

YEAR: Sophomore

WEIGHT: 138

ALL-STAR STUFF: Wirth finished as the runner-up in Class 4 with a 5-0 loss to Great Bridge’s Caleb Neal. … Wirth claimed six titles during the season. … Won the Region 4D, LCA Invitational, Mike Duman Toys for Tots Invitational, River Rumble, TD New Year and Titans Invitational championships.

Caleb Cambeis

SCHOOL: Jefferson Forest

YEAR: Senior

WEIGHT: 144

ALL-STAR STUFF: Cambeis finished sixth at the Class 4 Championships. … Was the Region 4D, LCA Invitational and TD New Year champion. … Posted runner-up finishes at the Mike Duman Toys for Tots Invitational and River Rumble. … Finished fourth at the Titans Invitational.

Bo Ice

SCHOOL: Staunton River

YEAR: Senior

WEIGHT: 150

ALL-STAR STUFF: Ice claimed an 8-5 victory over Christiansburg’s Jake Robie to win the Class 3 championship. … The win atoned for Ice’s loss to Robie in the Big Blue championship. … Ice won the Region 3D championship. … He went 4-0 at the Virginia Duals Black and Blue.

Faith Kiefer

SCHOOL: Jefferson Forest

YEAR: Junior

WEIGHT: 156

ALL-STAR STUFF: Kiefer was the only area wrestler to place at the VHSL Girls State Open Championship. … She finished fourth and went 5-2 at the state meet. … Finished fifth at the Orange Girls Invitational.

Brady Barns

SCHOOL: Staunton River

YEAR: Sophomore

WEIGHT: 157

ALL-STAR STUFF: Barns claimed a 5-0 win over Warren County’s Elijah Frame to win the Class 3 title. … He also won Region 3D and Indian Classic titles. … Was runner-up at the Big Blue and River Rumble. Posted a 3-1 record at the Virginia Duals Black and Blue.

Macon Ayers

SCHOOL: Staunton River

YEAR: Sophomore

WEIGHT: 165

ALL-STAR STUFF: Ayers won an 8-2 decision over Lord Botetourt’s TJ Piluso to win the Class 3 title. … Ayers won three other titles at Region 3D, Big Blue and River Rumble. … Posted a runner-up finish at the Indian Classic. … Went 4-0 at the Virginia Duals Black and Blue.

Josh Kelly

SCHOOL: Staunton River

YEAR: Sophomore

WEIGHT: 175

ALL-STAR STUFF: Kelly finished fourth in the Class 3 Championships. … Runner-up in Region 3D. … Won titles at the Big Blue, River Rumble and Indian Classic. … Posted a 4-0 record at the Virginia Duals Black and Blue.

Marqaz Wood

SCHOOL: Heritage

YEAR: Senior

WEIGHT: 215

ALL-STAR STUFF: Wood capped a strong senior season with a third-place finish in the Class 3 Championships. … He defeated Brookville’s Michael Viar, 4-3, in the third-place match. … Also topped Viar to win the Region 3C title. … Lost to Viar for the Seminole District championship. … Wood won the Wildcat Invitational title. … Went 4-0 at the Virginia Duals Black and Blue.

Carson Meadows

SCHOOL: Liberty Christian

YEAR: Senior

WEIGHT: 285

ALL-STAR STUFF: Meadows lost a narrow 4-3 decision to Caroline’s Malique Tunstall for the Class 3 title. … Meadows won the Region 3C title. … Added another title at the LCA Invitational. … Runner-up at the Seminole District championship. … Placed sixth at the Lafayette Ram Rumble.

Landon Marquis

SCHOOL: Rustburg

YEAR: Senior

WEIGHT: At-large

ALL-STAR STUFF: Marquis advanced to six finals during the season. … Won the TD New Year. … Finished second in the other five. … Was defeated by LCA’s Toby Schoffstall at the Class 3, Region 3C, Seminole District and Titan Toughman finals. … Lost to Glenvar’s Chase Miller at the Big Blue finals. … Finished third at the Bobby Bates Wrestling Classic and River Rumble.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Scott Fike

SCHOOL: Staunton River

YEAR: Seventh

ALL-STAR STUFF: Fike led Staunton River to its second state championship in any sport thanks to a dominating showing in the Class 3 Championships. The Golden Eagles, thanks to five individual state champions, won by a whopping 61 1/2 points over second-place New Kent. It capped a dominating season in which the Golden Eagles won the Region 3D title and the Black and Blue championship at the prestigious Virginia Duals.