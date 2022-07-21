All-Area Wrestlers of the Year: Colin Martin and Noah Nininger, Staunton River

Colin Martin and Noah Nininger

SCHOOL: Staunton River

YEARS: Freshman, freshman

WEIGHT CLASSES: 106 and 113

ALL-STAR STUFF: Martin barely had the opportunity to savor being the first freshman wrestler in Staunton River history to win an individual state championship before Nininger, his classmate, matched him with a state title in the Class 3 championships. That continued a recurring trend the two experienced throughout a dominating season. The pair won titles in their respective weight classes at the Region 3D championship, the Big Blue and LCA invitationals, the Indian Classic and the River Rumble. Martin, with a 36-2 record, claimed an individual title at the prestigious Holy Angels Invitational, while Nininger settled for a third-place finish. The pair, despite all of their success, said not faring as well in the always loaded Beast of the East was the disappointment to an otherwise stellar campaign. Martin advanced to the quarterfinals before bowing out, and Nininger recovered for a sixth-place finish in his 38-3 campaign.

To see the full all-area team, scroll to the bottom of the Q&A with Martin and Nininger.

Q: What did it mean to win a wrestling state championship?

NN: It felt good. I’ve always been going to the state tournament growing up and watching, and it was definitely one of my goals. The whole year we were working hard towards a state title and we won.

CM: Not as a team, though.

Q: Colin, what was it like to become the first freshman in Staunton River history to win a state wrestling title?

CM: I was the first one, yeah. That was nice to be the first one in 3A to win a state title. It was an honor.

Q: Did you know about that going into the match?

CM: I had an idea.

Q: What was it like to see Noah equal your performance a few moments later?

CM: It was annoying.

Q: What is the dynamic like between the two of you?

NN: We talk almost every day, we work hard together.

CM: We try to outdo each other.

NN: We’re just best friends. We just try to one-up each other no matter what — a game, wrestling, weightlifting, anything.

Q: How long have the two of you been friends?

NN: I used to wrestle when I was a lot younger, so we’ve known each other since we were probably like 7 or 8.

Q: What got the two of you into wrestling?

NN: My dad was a coach growing up and he really didn’t want me to wrestle, but I always watched his practices. That’s why I wanted to wrestle.

CM: When I was at a Mexican restaurant, this Appomattox coach, he was like, “You need to wrestle.” That’s what got me into wrestling.

Q: A coach at a restaurant told you to wrestle?

CM: Yeah. Dad was like, “Yeah, you’re going to do it.” I did it. I wasn’t good the first year. I was pretty bad. Then I got better.

Q: What allowed you to get better?

CM: Training, different coaches.

Q: You are originally from Appomattox?

CM: Yeah.

Q: How do you like being out at Staunton River?

CM: It’s definitely better. A better program, a better room, way better coaches.

Q: The six freshmen on your team all placed in the top four at the state tournament. The team finished third overall. Did the two of you have a sense going into this year how special it could be?

CM: Yeah. Hopefully we’ll gain on that next year and win a state title as a team.

Q: Did any of the seniors on the team leave a lasting impact?

NN: One of our seniors, Logan Arnold, he got second at state this year. He always hung out with me when I was younger and he always shows up and works hard at practice. We just kind of followed after that.

Q: Was there a particular moment that stood out during the season?

CM: Winning Holy Angels in North Carolina.

Q: Did that tournament, with all the quality teams competing in it, help you realize how good this team could be?

CM: The Beast of the East.

NN: The toughest tournament we went to was Beast of the East.

Q: Colin, with 36 wins and an individual state title, was that about as good of a freshman season as you could have expected?

CM: No. There was only one tournament that I wanted to do good at and I did not [at Beast of the East].

Q: Noah, same question: were 38 wins and an individual state title about as good of a freshman season as you could have expected?

NN: There were a couple of kids that I definitely should have beaten at Beast of the East that I didn’t. I had a really bad weekend at Holy Angels.

Q: Did winning the team title at the Big Blue Invitational set expectations for doing well in the region and the state tournaments?

CM: Yeah, we beat Christiansburg for the first time and they’re one of the top teams in the state. We knew where we were at.

Q: What type of funny moments do you have amongst yourselves?

NN: Colin is always the jokester. He says the weirdest stuff you could imagine and he keeps a straight face saying.

CM: I try to keep a straight face.

NN: Then, half the time we’re at tournaments, he’s jumping around warming up and we’ll joke with him and stuff because he’s always warming up.

Q: Do you do that stuff to get into your opponent’s head?

CM: Yep. I give them the mean staredown.

Q: Is that what helped you out in the state tournament?

CM: I’ve got this really cool headgear that’s intimidating, almost like a helmet. It’s scary.

Q: Noah, you can’t keep a straight face like Colin?

NN: Yeah, Colin just makes me laugh all the time.

Q: The two of you have been busy wrestling this summer at events in Tulsa, Las Vegas and elsewhere. Has that helped give you a taste of what it’s going to be like competing at the next level?

NN: It’s been fun. I’ve been doing a lot of freestyle and Greco this summer. We’re going to go to Fargo soon and that’s a really fun tournament, a really tough tournament. I’m excited for it.

Q: What’s been the best tournament you’ve competed in this summer?

NN: I didn’t get to go this year, but usually my favorite tournament is always NHSCA Duals [in Virginia Beach] because it’s on the beach and you’re on the beach half the day and wrestling half the day.

Q: Did the two of you enjoy going to Las Vegas?

CM: Yeah, that was cool.

NN: It was fun.

CM: Good ice cream. Got to get it again.

Q: Was that the takeaway from going to Vegas?

CM: Pretty much.

NN: The hotel was really big.

Q: The future looks bright for Staunton River wrestling. What do the two of you want to accomplish over the next three years?

CM: Be the dominant team in the state.

Q: What’s that going to take?

CM: Hard work.

Q: Have the two of you figured out if you’ll be moving up weight classes for your sophomore years?

NN: I don’t really have a set goal. I’m just going to focus on wrestling and wherever I get to weight is where I’m going to wrestle at. I’m definitely getting bigger, so we’ll see.

Q: By working on different disciplines such as freestyle and Greco-Roman over the summer, have any of those helped your overall wrestling ability in high school?

NN: Yeah, there’s definitely a couple. A lot of different finishes will translate good into folkstyle and just like different positioning with your body from freestyle going into folkstyle, and also throws from Greco.

CM: Helps with your upper body if you get in that position.

Q: Do you want the other teams in the state to know Staunton River will be the team to beat in Class 3?

CM: They pretty much know, but hopefully we’ll get better and take them by surprise.

All-Area Wrestling Team

Colin Martin

WEIGHT: 106

Noah Nininger

WEIGHT: 113

Gage Bomar

SCHOOL: Rustburg

YEAR: Senior

WEIGHT: 120

ALL-STAR STUFF: Bomar was the Class 3 runner-up to cap a season in which he posted a 33-3 record. … One of his other losses came in the championship bout at the Big Orange. …Won the Region 3C, Bobby Bates Classic and River Rumble titles.

Peyton Hatcher

SCHOOL: Staunton River

YEAR: Freshman

WEIGHT: 132

ALL-STAR STUFF: Hatcher, one of six talented freshmen at Staunton River, capped his season with a 24-11 record and fourth-place showing at the Class 3 championships. … Was the Region 3D runner-up, and posted sixth-place finishes at the Big Blue Invitational and River Rumble.

Blake Schmitt

SCHOOL: Jefferson Forest

YEAR: Senior

WEIGHT: 132

ALL-STAR STUFF: Schmitt advanced to the Class 4 championships. … Finished third at the Region 4D championship and the Mike Duman Toys for Tots Invitational. … Won the LCA Invitational and the River Rumble.

Caleb Cambeis

SCHOOL: Jefferson Forest

YEAR: Junior

WEIGHT: 138

ALL-STAR STUFF: Cambeis finished fourth at the Class 4 championships after winning gold in Region 4D. … Posted runner-up showings at the LCA Invitational, Mike Duman Toys for Tots Invitational and the River Rumble.

Logan Arnold

SCHOOL: Staunton River

YEAR: Senior

WEIGHT: 145

ALL-STAR STUFF: Arnold was the runner-up in the Class 3 championships and finished the season with a 37-10 record. … Won titles in Region 3D and the River Rumble. … Placed third at the Holy Angels Invitational, fourth at the Big Blue Invitational and LCA Invitational and fifth at the Indian Classic.

Brady Barnes

SCHOOL: Staunton River

YEAR: Freshman

WEIGHT: 152

ALL-STAR STUFF: Barnes capped a 35-7 season with a third-place finish in the Class 3 championships. … Was the Region 3D runner-up and had a third-place showing at the Indian Classic. … Won the Big Blue Invitational, the LCA Invitational and River Rumble.

Matt Wirth

SCHOOL: Jefferson Forest

YEAR: Senior

WEIGHT: 160

ALL-STAR STUFF: Wirth posted a runner-up finish in the Class 4 championships. … Was the Region 4D and River Rumble champion, finished third at the Mike Duman Toys for Tots Invitational, and placed fourth at the LCA Invitational.

Macon Ayers

SCHOOL: Staunton River

YEAR: Freshman

WEIGHT: 160

ALL-STAR STUFF: Ayers finished fourth in the Class 3 championships and concluded his season with a 37-9 record. … Won the Indian Classic, and finished third in the Region 3D championships, Big Blue Invitational and River Rumble.

Josh Kelly

SCHOOL: Staunton River

YEAR: Freshman

WEIGHT: 170

ALL-STAR STUFF: Kelly went 25-7 and finished as the Class 3 runner-up. … Won the Region 3D title, was the runner-up at the Big Blue Invitational and finished fifth at the LCA Invitational.

Toby Schoffstall

SCHOOL: Liberty Christian

YEAR: Junior

WEIGHT: 182

ALL-STAR STUFF: Schoffstall was dominant in posting a 41-4 record. … Was the Class 3 runner-up and lost in a 6-3 decision to Powhatan’s RJ May. … Won five major tournaments during the season — Region 3C, LCA Invitational, Big Orange, Titan Toughman and River Rumble.

Markaz Wood

SCHOOL: Heritage

YEAR: Junior

WEIGHT: 220

ALL-STAR STUFF: Wood posted an overtime victory and two pinfalls to advance to the Class 3 championship, where he lost to Christiansburg’s Parker Ferrell. … Finished his year with a 40-6 record that included a runner-up showing in the Region 3C championship.

Carson Meadows

SCHOOL: Liberty Christian

YEAR: Junior

WEIGHT: 220

ALL-STAR STUFF: Meadows enjoyed a second straight stellar season at the 220-pound class. Went 32-4 and finished third at the Class 3 championships. … Defeated Heritage’s Markaz Wood to win the Region 3C title and finished fifth at the LCA Invitational. … Is 47-6 over his past two seasons.

Gavin Womack

SCHOOL: Liberty Christian

YEAR: Senior

WEIGHT: 285

ALL-STAR STUFF: Womack went 31-3 in his final high school season that ended with a third-place finish at the Class 3 championships. … Was the Region 3C champion, third at the LCA Invitational, and won the Big Orange.

Coach of the Year

Scott Fike

SCHOOL: Staunton River

ALL-STAR STUFF: Fike, who has led the Golden Eagles since 2016, expected the 2021-22 season to be the breakout campaign for Staunton River. Six talented grapplers were joining the team as freshmen and, coupled with seasoned veterans, were expected to make an immediate splash. Boy, did they ever. All six finished in the top six of their respective weight classes at the Class 3 championships, and Staunton River finished third in the team standings. Add in senior Logan Arnold’s runner-up finish at 145 pounds, and Fike had seven wrestlers place in the top four of their respective weight classes. Fike led the Golden Eagles to the first Region 3D title in program history and they toppled Christiansburg to win the illustrious Big Blue Invitational.