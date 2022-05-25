"All In" at E.C. Glass as girls lacrosse team enjoys best season in program history

Tess Ahrens has reeled off goal after goal this season, but she never feels like she's one of the heroes of E.C. Glass' lacrosse team. If Ahrens had her way, the whole team would be heroes.

"I tell everybody: when one person scores, everybody scores," Ahrens said on an overcast Wednesday afternoon as her team wrapped up practice in midtown. "So when people pass it to me, I'm thankful for the pass, because I can score, but I couldn't do it without you."

Think about times when you've seen people work together, really work together, to accomplish something meaningful. They usually succeed.

So it is for this group of Glass girls lacrosse players. Maybe they shouldn't still be playing right now, in regional play, with a chance to notch a state berth with one more victory. After all, they've never been to tis point, the region semifinals, in program history.

But the Hilltoppers are here, and they've made their mark. As the Region 4D's No. 3 seed, they travel to No. 2 Salem for a 5:30 p.m. game Thursday.

That they've made it to this point, goes back to that comment from Ahrens, the one about making everyone feel involved so the team can pull together in one direction. Like other girls on this team, Ahrens has watched plenty of lacrosse games at Vince Bradford Field over the years, ever since she was a kid. And she's been in the program since eighth grade, when she joined the JV ranks.

"Every year, we're getting better and better," she said of the program. "We continue to grow. Everybody's all in. And that's our slogan for the year. 'All In.'"

"All In" means setting a new program record for victories in a single season (11). "All In" means the fewest number of goals allowed in a season (130).

"All In" means hanging out together. Meals the night before games. Attending other Glass sporting events together and then heading out to a restaurant.

"All In" means communicating on the field, encouraging teammates or barking out orders during a game.

"All In" on hanging tough, like Glass did against Jefferson Forest in the Region 4D quarterfinals Tuesday night. The Hilltoppers led 7-3 at halftime. But JF suddenly roared to life and scored three goals in a three-minute span to cut the deficit to 7-6. Glass was wobbling. Coach Jace Crockett called a time out. Regrouped his team. Calmed them down. Allowed them to look each other in the eye and take a breath.

"I told them, 'You just took a Mike Tyson hook,'" Crockett said about the Cavaliers' comeback. After the timeout, Glass went up 10-6. "It was just a huge moment when they believed in themselves, the coaches believed, I could feel the parents in the stands believing. Years past, it would have been 'Oh, crap, here we go again.' And that [negativity] would have spread. But it was just a fantastic moment."

And sometimes, "All In" means goofing off. Wednesday's session was dubbed by one player as being a "serious practice." But there were still laughs and smiles all around, followed by moments of hyper-focused play.

"We can definitely balance getting stuff done and having fun with ourselves," sophomore midfielder Nora Hamilton said, "which I think helps us enjoy the game more."

In fact, it could be viewed as essential. Crockett counts on leaders like Hamilton, Ahrens, Camille Marraccini and goalie Leland Landes to provide the bulk of leadership, which means holding teammates accountable. But while Crockett is himself a leader, he's what he calls a "players' coach."

"More important than the game, I want them to learn about life and working together as a team. That's the skill that's gonna benefit them their whole lives," Crockett said. "The game is merely is vehicle to teach these things to them. So I want them to be able to cut up. You'll see they'll be in a drilling passing and Tess is laughing and cutting up. That's just the environment that we have. I want them to express themselves."

That improves down time before or after practice, a collection of moments the team has dubbed "fam jams."

"This is a family," Crockett explained. "We just share the good and bad of the day, things we're looking forward to. ... This is a place where they should be able to unwind. They've got so much going on in their lives: school, family, sports, church, learning to drive, being a good driver, their phones. It's a lot on them."

And there is pressure. Like the stress that comes with the first girls lacrosse team to get to this point, which butts head with the success of the boys program that won a state title in 2018 and has appeared in three additional state championship games.

Hamilton, Ahrens and Marraccini all have older brothers who came through the Glass boys program.

"Definitely a lot of pressure on the little sister, y'know?" Marraccini, a junior, said. "But it's also just a lot of fun because it's something you can always talk about and it's common knowledge, dinner talk. It's kind of fun but definitely a lot of pressure because my older brother, Nathan, he won a state championship with Glass. So he always rubs it in my face."

Marraccini, though, is not surprised by the sudden success of her squad. It's a group that has come up through the ranks together, many of them playing on the same teams since they were kids. Marraccini watched teams play at Glass for years growing up. Lacrosse is in her blood.

"It's kind of been my whole life waiting for this moment where we finally get to play for this high school team that I've been coming here to watch for so long," she said.

Hamilton believes her team has gotten to this point because of its ability to communicate. Defeating JF, which usually sports a better team than Glass, on two occasions, was also a booster that she and her teammates believe will carry over to Thursday's game against Salem.

"And then having that we-wanna-go-to-states mindset," Hamilton said, "it's helped us keep pushing."

The sophomore currently sports 71 goals and 21 assists on the year, for a total of 92 points. She is one goal shy of tying the program record of goals in a single season, set by Evie Budzyn in 2019 (72).

Ahrens currently has 45 goals and 25 assists.

"They're the superstars, but they're extremely good leaders by example," Crockett said.

Junior goalie Leland Landes has made 172 saves. She's coming off a tremendous outing against the Cavaliers in which she rounded up three or four grand balls by coming out of the circle to challenge opposing players. This is her third year in goal; she's started there since she was a freshman.

Ashley Dietz, a volleyball player who didn't start seeing serious playing time until she reached high school, is the last line of defense in front of Landes.

"If one of us is nervous, we can talk to each other about it," she said of in-game situations. "We just keep each other calm."

Landes thinks about the energy she feels on gamedays. The serious practices and the joke-around moments, conversations inside the hallways of the school. And she revels in the moments.

"Even if we lose," Landes said, it's always fun being out there with my girls."

Sometimes, she feels like a goal scored on Glass is all her fault. She's trying to get past that mindset.

"It's a team sport," she said. "And we're all working together."

That there was that word again" together. All in. And here's the last thing "All In" means: a sincere desire to reach their full potential.

"As my coach keeps saying" every time we step on this field we're breaking records," Marraccini said. "We're satisfied, but we're hungry for more."

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.