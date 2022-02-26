Altavista boys defeat Buffalo Gap in double-overtime thriller to claim Region 1B Championship

BUFFALO GAP — Champions are defined by how they handle pressure-cooker situations.

Altavista made the winning plays late in regulation and the second overtime Saturday night, as the Colonels rallied from a late seven-point deficit to upend top-seeded Buffalo Gap 50-49 to capture the Region 1B boys basketball championship.

The third-seeded Colonels had their backs pinned firmly against the wall after Gap’s Bennett Bowers leaked out for a fast-break layup to give the Bison a seven-point lead with 3:15 remaining in regulation.

But Altavista went on a closing 9-2 spurt, sending the game to its first overtime.

Both teams missed on golden opportunities to close it out in the first overtime, with only two field goals scored in the four-minute session.

Altavista’s Jayden Boyd converted a Bison turnover into the go-ahead layup for a 50-48 lead with 1:41 remaining in the second OT. Gap once again missed out on chances to tie or win.

Both teams were already assured spots in Friday’s Class 1 state quarterfinals. Now the Bison go on the road to Region 1A champion Lancaster (23-1).

Altavista (17-6) earned the right to stay at home to host 1A runner-up Washington & Lee (13-7).

Altavista junior Stuart Hunt had a monster game, scoring 12 of his game-high 23 points in the first half. He hit two huge 3-pointers in the fourth quarter.

“We are glad to be able to play at home next week,” Hunt said. “We play much better at home with more of our fans behind us. It will be a lot easier on us.”

The Colonels threw everything but the kitchen sink at Gap’s scoring machine Bowers. Altavista started out in a zone and switched to a box-and-one in the second quarter. By the fourth period and both overtimes, Altavista head coach Casey Johnson went way out character by going straight man. All the switching worked, as Bowers finished with 15 points, but only four occurred in the final quarter and extra time.

“Bowers is a phenomenal player,” Johnson said. “It will be a crime if he isn’t playing at least at the D2 level in college. We weren’t going to let him beat us. We put sophomore Anthony Clay on him by the fourth quarter. Anthony did a wonderful job harassing him into a couple late turnovers and also blocked at least one of Bowers’ shot.”

The Bison led 16-14 after the first period thanks to Jackson Ingram’s 3-pointer. After the Colonels started the second quarter on a 9-3 run that Hunt started and capped with paint baskets to gain 23-19 margin, Gap finished strong for a 26-25 halftime advantage.

“I laid into the team at halftime,” Johnson said. “We were showing no intensity or instilling fear about us. We had to get more guys involved than just Hunt and (Ben) Tweedy.”

Johnson’s stern lecture didn’t pay immediate dividends, as Gap held Altavista to five third-quarter points and took a 35-27 lead on a Bowers 3-pointer at the 3:17 mark. Hunt matched that with an old-fashioned three-point play to leave the Colonels trailing 35-30 after three.

After Altavista closed to within 37-35, the Bison scored the next five points to get some breathing room at 42-35.

The Bison’s Micah Canterbury and Bowers missed one-and-ones, and Tweedy’s short jumper pulled the Colonels even at 42 with 1:12 remaining.

Gap regained a 44-42 lead with 55.2 seconds left when Jamie Hewitt finished off his one-and-one. Once again the Colonels answered on Randle Ford’s baseline jumper to forge a 44-all tie 16 seconds later.

The Bison started working the clock down for the final shot, but Clay stripped the ball away from Bowers to give Altavista possession with 19.9 seconds. Hunt’s game-winning attempt bounced away.

The first OT was filled with missed shots and turnovers. Gap had the ball for a final shot, but Bowers sailed a pass out-of-bounds with four seconds remaining. Altavista returned the favor as Canterbury picked it off at the other end and started dribbling downcourt. He passed off to Bowers, who appeared to bank in the game-winner from 27 feet at the buzzer, but just before he released the ball, Gap head coach Chad Ward was granted a timeout. The shot attempt coming out of the timeout was far short from the right wing.

After Boyd’s steal gave Altavista its final lead in the second overtime, the Bison missed out on tying the game when Hewitt made 1-of-2 at the line with 1:35 left. Gap had three more chances to take the lead in the closing seconds, but three shots went unanswered, including Bowers’ 22-footer at the horn that bounced off the front of the rim.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if these two teams don’t see each other again in the semifinals,” Johnson said. “Chad has done a great job at Gap. A lot of our fans remember him from when he was an assistant here, and I know they were torn. They wanted us to win, but they are also still fans of Chad.”