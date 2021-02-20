Altavista boys fall to Parry McCluer in Class 1 basketball championship

BUENA VISTA — Parry McCluer junior center Spencer Hamilton broke free in the second half after being held in check by Altavista during the opening 16 minutes, and his play helped bring the Fighting Blues their first state boys basketball title in school history. McCluer defeated Altavista 56-39 in the Class 1 state championship Saturday afternoon.

The 6-foot-11 Hamilton finished with 17 points, eight rebounds and five blocks.

Altavista was led by Stuart Hunt, who finished with 16 points after he hit four 3s. Jayllen Jones and Marquel Dawkins each had six points.

McCluer outscored Altavista 13-3 in the second quarter and 24-12 in the third.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

