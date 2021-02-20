 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Altavista boys fall to Parry McCluer in Class 1 basketball championship
breaking top story

Altavista boys fall to Parry McCluer in Class 1 basketball championship

{{featured_button_text}}

BUENA VISTA — Parry McCluer junior center Spencer Hamilton broke free in the second half after being held in check by Altavista during the opening 16 minutes, and his play helped bring the Fighting Blues their first state boys basketball title in school history. McCluer defeated Altavista 56-39 in the Class 1 state championship Saturday afternoon.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The 6-foot-11 Hamilton finished with 17 points, eight rebounds and five blocks.

Altavista was led by Stuart Hunt, who finished with 16 points after he hit four 3s. Jayllen Jones and Marquel Dawkins each had six points.

McCluer outscored Altavista 13-3 in the second quarter and 24-12 in the third.

Altavista orb

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis: Osaka cruises to second Australian Open title

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert