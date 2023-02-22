ALTAVISTA — Anthony Clay doesn't necessarily have a certain spot he likes to shoot from beyond the arc at Altavista. But the 6-foot-2 junior camped out at the south end of the gym during the second half of Wednesday's Region 1B semifinal game, waiting in the right corner for a pass from his teammates.

And from that spot, with the Colonels student section cheering behind him and his team's bench directly in his line of sight, Clay buried 3-pointer after 3-pointer.

In one of his most complete performances of the season, Clay hit five 3s, and four of them as part of pivotal Altavista runs in the third and fourth quarter that made the gym rumble in celebration and helped the Colonels earn their third straight state tournament berth with a rousing 93-71 victory over Carver.

"I guess I was just hot from there tonight," Clay said, "because I can shoot it from around the line. But that spot, it was falling, so I tried again, and it kept falling so I just kept going back. And then I went to the other corner and I was like, 'Nah, go back to your spot.' It felt good, so I was just letting it go tonight."

Altavista won with an exclamation point. Five players scored in double figures. The team took advantage of 23 Carver turnovers. And Altavista, the No. 2 seed in the region, assisted on 24 of its 36 field goals.

It was the most points Altavista (19-4) has scored in a single game all season, eclipsing the previous high of 90 against Chatham on Feb. 7.

Junior guard Jayden Boyd led all scorers with 29 points; Clay reeled off 17 points; Stuart Hunt added 14 points and seven assists; reserve Spence Fisher and senior Nekhi Robinson each chipped in 10 points; and senior Ryan Hart added eight points and nine assists.

Up by 10 after eight minutes, Altavista stepped on the gas in the second quarter by scoring 26 points. Carver (21-4), located in Chesterfield County, trailed by 17 at the break.

"We wanted ... to look at it like a regular game," Clay said of the win-or-go home semifinal. "We wanted to come out and punch them in the mouth as soon as possible and just keep doing that the whole game and never let up. 'Cause we know that they're a second half team. So if we would've come out different in the second half, then the game could've resulted differently. We wanted to keep pushing them."

Altavista went on a 10-0 run in the third quarter, aided by back-to-back 3s by Robinson and Clay, then went on an impressive 17-2 run in the fourth frame, a span that included three 3s from Clay, all in that same right corner.

"Clay gets going and ... three different guys found him standing there in the corner," Altavista coach Casey Johnson said. "... He's capable of great nights like this. He is a terrific shooter. Shooters, their confidence waivers sometimes. And you've just got to keep going and keep going and understand that there are gonna be off night, but you've got to be locked in. And he was locked in tonight.

"We had five, almost six guys in double figures. You don't see that in high school. So when we've got five guys in double figures, you can't key on somebody, and we're willing to find the open guy. And I think that's the reason for our success."

Clay was grateful for the support from his teammates on a night when Altavista passed to find the open man and shared the ball particularly well.

"Oh my goodness," he said, "My guys, I think I have the best eyes in the state of Virginia. They're always looking to not only feed the hot hand but also get those points on the board, of course. So it [doesn't] matter who it is. If somebody's knocking the ball down, we're gonna kick it to him. ... We just want points for our team."

The Wolverines cut the deficit to 10 points twice in the third quarter, but could never whittle it down beyond that. And each time Carver threatened, Altavista streaked away again, getting out in transition for easy buckets or knocking down shots from the perimeter. The Colonels finished with eight 3s on the night.

Altavista, which has won back-to-back Region 1B titles, goes for its third straight Friday, when it travels to top-seeded Franklin for the 6 p.m. title game.

"I'm just ready to keep doing what we've been doing all season," Boyd said.

Franklin (24-2) defeated Buffalo Gap 57-42 in Wednesday's other semifinal.

Hart has been a part of all three state tourney berths. The senior said Wednesday night he was impressed how Altavista forced nearly two dozen turnovers. The gravity of the moment was not lost on him.

"It's very important," Hart said, "because a team of our experience, we've been here before. We're back-to-back region champs. And we're coming back again. Sadly, we're going [on the road], but I know that our fans will come on with us and enjoy the ride."

Altavista has defeated Franklin in region play in each of the last two seasons.

"I think we're already prepared from the games we've played against the competition we've played in the venues we've played this year, to go to this game with the confidence we're gonna walk out with a win," Johnson said. "Now, it's gonna be a dogfight. But you've gotta have self confidence. If you don't have self confidence, you don't have a chance, in anything in life."

Region 1B Semifinals

Altavista 93, Carver 71

CARVER (21-4)

Blackwell 5, Oliver 4, Camron Paul 20, T. Wilson 6, Tyson Marsh 10, Jeremiah Nevers 16, K. Wilson 7, Hudson 3. Totals 28 12-17 71.

ALTAVISTA (19-4)

Garvin 1, Anthony Clay 17, Jayden Boyd 29, Nekhi Robinson 10, Hart 8, Spence Fisher 10, Stuart Hunt 14, Ford 4. Totals 36 13-20 93.

Carver;10;17;24;20;—;71

Altavista;18;26;23;26;—;93

3-point goals: Carver 3 (Blackwell, K. Wilson, Hudson). Altavista 8 (Clay 5, Boyd, Robinson 2).

Highlights: Altavista — Clay 5 rebounds, 4 assists; Robinson 5 rebounds; Hart 9 assists; Hunt 7 assists, 4 rebounds.

Next: No. 2 seed Altavista receives an automatic berth into the Class 1 state tournament and travels to No. 1 seed Franklin for the region title game at 6 p.m. Friday.