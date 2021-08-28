Altavista falls at Lunenburg; Liberty tops Byrd

Nyjae Carter rushed for 162 yards and two touchdowns on six carries and Central Lunenburg opened the season with a 41-13 victory over Altavista on Friday night in Victoria.
The Chargers (1-0) racked up 369 rushing yards on 42 carries. Donelle Jones Jr., Connor Mattox and Hunter Lacks added rushing touchdowns.
Marquel Dawkins had 129 of the Colonels’ 241 rushing yards. He added a rushing touchdown.
Makel Stone finished with 41 rushing yards and a score on four carries for Altavista (0-1).
Liberty 33, William Byrd 28
The Minutemen (1-0) came up with two defensive stops in the final two minutes to hold off the Terriers (0-1) in Vinton.
Ryan Hogan recovered a William Byrd fumble with 2:04 remaining to give Liberty the ball back with a five-point lead, and then the Minutemen snuffed out Byrd's last-second attempt a potential game-winning score.