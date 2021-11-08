Altavista falls to Riverheads in Region 1B championship, prepares for state tournament

ALTAVISTA — Kendyl Argenbright lit up the gym here Monday night, swinging away with precision and finding holes in the Altavista defense as visiting Riverheads claimed the Region 1B championship with a 3-0 victory.

The senior, who is an integral part in the Staunton-based Gladiators' hopes to eventually bring home a long sought-after state title, registered 13 kills and six blocks as her team won by scores of 25-19, 25-21, 25-15.

"I just really just looked for the holes because that's how we're gonna get our points," Argenbright said. "We've grown a lot together. Watching our first game [of the season] and our last game, we've all grown so much, and we've all worked as a team so good."

That showed Monday, as Riverheads (20-8) staved off numerous attacks by the Colonels (12-8) in the first two sets before finding a comfortable advantage in the decisive third. The two teams traded off points in the opening two sets before Riverheads went up 10-3 in the third and seemed to cruise from there, holding off another late Altavista comeback bid.