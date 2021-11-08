Altavista falls to Riverheads in Region 1B championship, prepares for state tournament

ALTAVISTA — Kendyl Argenbright lit up the gym here Monday night, swinging away with precision and finding holes in the Altavista defense as visiting Riverheads claimed the Region 1B championship with a 3-0 victory.
The senior, who is an integral part in the Staunton-based Gladiators' hopes to eventually bring home a long sought-after state title, registered 13 kills and six blocks as her team won by scores of 25-19, 25-21, 25-15.
"I just really just looked for the holes because that's how we're gonna get our points," Argenbright said. "We've grown a lot together. Watching our first game [of the season] and our last game, we've all grown so much, and we've all worked as a team so good."
That showed Monday, as Riverheads (20-8) staved off numerous attacks by the Colonels (12-8) in the first two sets before finding a comfortable advantage in the decisive third. The two teams traded off points in the opening two sets before Riverheads went up 10-3 in the third and seemed to cruise from there, holding off another late Altavista comeback bid.
"I thought we came out and did a good job the first two games and I thought we got off to a slow start in the third game," Altavista coach Debra Spencer said. "I thought we kind of got some momentum and closed the gap, but then there was a spell where we missed four or five serves in that rotation, and that's where you can't give them free points and not not give yourself a chance to score points. That allowed them to play from ahead, and there's a big difference when you're playing from ahead, six points or seven points."
It was a battle between two storied volleyball programs. Riverheads won its fourth straight region title Monday and is trying to get back to the state championship game, where it has lost the last three seasons. Altavista has won more than a dozen region titles in Spencer's storied 32-year career as coach, and is back in the state tournament field for the first time since 2018, when the Colonels made their second straight appearance.
Senior Campbell Hall registered eight kills, four digs and an ace for Altavista, which captured the region's top seed and then defeated Central Lunenburg 3-0 last week to clinch its state berth. Hall blasted shots through the Gladiators defense to keep the first and second sets tight. But the Colonels were bothered by miscues and hitting errors most of the night.
Still, there is reason to be excited in Altavista. After that 2018 state appearance, two losing seasons followed, and the Colonels winning just a few times in the pandemic-shortened season. They found their groove after a rough start to the 2021 campaign. Just a week in, they were 0-4 after facing off two games apiece against Brookville and defending Class 3 state champion Rustburg. The Colonels then went 12-3 over their next 15 games and finished second in the Dogwood District behind Appomattox.
"Just to see us come back from two bad seasons and have all these seniors out there playing well, that meant a lot to me," Hall said after Monday's loss. "It's really special."
For third-seeded Riverheads, Dayton Moore finished with 24 assists while Autumn Burkholder added five kills and four blocks.
"I want a different outcome this time," Argenbright said of advancing to the state tourney. "We've been hoping for a different outcome the last three years, but I'm hoping this year we can pull it out."
By virtue of claiming the region title, Riverheads will host a state quarterfinal match Saturday against the loser of the Region A title game between Rappahannock and Lancaster. Those two teams play Tuesday at 6 p.m. Altavista will travel to the team that wins that region title on Saturday. Times of those state quarterfinals had not yet been announced Monday night.
"We knew coming here we were gonna be up against a good fan base, so we knew we had to up the intensity," Riverheads coach Amy Moore said of the rowdy Altavista student section. "We started finding some rhythm there. Our setter, Dayton, started moving the ball around. We knew it wasn't about the kill, necessarily — the hard driven hit — it was just putting the ball where they're not, and we've been trying to focus on that most of the year."
For Altavista, Macy Shelton added 13 assists and six digs, Micaela Worley finished with seven kills, and Keegan deBernard had seven digs.
"Just confidence is the main thing," Hall said about moving forward to the state tournament. "We have to have confidence that we can do it."
It's unfamiliar territory for this group of Colonels, but Spencer brings plenty of experience in guiding teams to state tourneys in both basketball and volleyball.
"As a team, this is new territory for them," the coach said. "So it's exciting, it's well-deserved. Tonight's disappointing, but they still have a chance to play. And our goal is to make the most of that opportunity."
Region 1B Championship
Riverheads 3, Altavista 0
At Altavista
Scores: 25-19, 25-21, 25-15
Highlights: Riverheads — Kendyl Argenbright 13 kills, 6 blocks; Dayton Moore 24 assists; Autumn Burkholder 5 kills, 4 blocks; Gracie Fulton 6 digs. Altavista — Campbell Hall 8 kills, 4 digs, 1 ace; Macy Shelton 13 assists, 6 digs; Keegan deBernard 7 digs; Micaela Worley 7 kills; Anna Wright 6 kills, Gaby Green 4 aces.
Records: Riverheads 20-8. Altavista 12-8.
Note: Altavista travels to Region A champion for a state quarterfinal match Saturday, time TBD. Riverheads hosts the Region A runner-up Saturday. Rappahannock and Lancaster play in the Region A championship Tuesday at 6 p.m.