Altavista falls to Washington & Lee in Class 1 state quarterfinals

ALTAVISTA — The home team had its chances Friday night, plenty of them in key moments. But the shots that fell for Altavista during its run to the Class 1 state championship game one year ago and again this postseason just wouldn’t rattle home.

Fans packed the gym for the Class 1 state quarterfinal against Washington & Lee, but the overwhelmingly partisan crowd watched as the Colonels were outrebounded, missed a boatload of free throws and couldn’t get shots to fall down the stretch.

Washington & Lee, which hails from the Northern Neck, earned a 65-57 victory to advance to the state semifinals, where it will play Lancaster.

“We got all the shots we wanted, we just didn’t do a good job of knocking them down,” Altavista coach Casey Johnson said. “And you have to give [Washington & Lee] credit, because I thought their energy and intensity lasted from start to finish.”

Altavista junior Stuart Hunt had a double-double and led all scorers with 24 points. He scored his 1,000th career point early in the second quarter and secured 14 rebounds to go with five assists.

But Altavista went 14 of 28 at the free-throw line and was outrebounded, most noticeably on the defensive side, by taller, athletic Washington & Lee.

“We got the win, but I think we could’ve played better,” W&L coach Nick Hall said. His team went just 8 of 19 at the free-throw line and was plagued by missed layups all night.

But the Eagles (14-7) outscored Altavista 18-7 in the second quarter, highlighted by a 14-2 run.

That put Altavista (17-7) in a 30-18 hole at the half.

By the start of the fourth quarter, however, Altavista had cut the deficit to eight, at 47-39. The Colonels trailed by as many as 14 in the third quarter before getting the offense going.

“When we didn’t give them layups we rebounded the ball better and we attacked the rim and didn’t settle for as many jump shots, and did a good job of finding Stuart inside,” Johnson said of the comeback.

Altavista pulled to within six points numerous times the fourth quarter, but W&L always had an answer.

With under two minutes to play, Colonels senior guard Marquel Dawkins hit a transition layup. Hunt then stole the ball as Washington & Lee tried to advance it up court and drove for a layup with 1:16 remaining that made the score 60-54.

Altavista then got a turnover, and it looked like the Colonels just might pull off a miraculous comeback with a couple baskets. But Washington & Lee stole the ball back and, in a final minute filled with free throws, was able to keep the Colonels at bay.

“We started missing free throws at the end and that cost us the game,” Hunt said. “But we didn’t give up. We definitely tried our hardest.”

Altavista reached the state tournament for the second straight year by defeating Rappahannock County in the Region 1B semifinals, 53-48. Then came the region finals, a thrilling double overtime game at Buffalo Gap the Colonels won 50-49 for their second straight region title.

But the miracles ran out Friday.

“We just didn’t play well enough at this stage in the tournament, and everybody’s good enough to win now,” Johnson said. “So if you don’t come ready to go, and we didn’t, we didn’t play at our best. And anybody can win, no matter how good you may be or should be, the proof is in the pudding. You’ve got to prove it. We didn’t prove it tonight.”

Hunt played every second. He had to if Altavista wanted to have a chance, especially with starting point guard Ryan Hart sidelined by a season-ending injury he suffered during region play.

And the junior put on quite a show, notching his 1,000th point on a free throw with 5:23 remaining in the second quarter. He entered the night knowing he was close to that mark. When he hit it, the crowd erupted, Altavista called a timeout, and Hunt was honored.

“It feels good. It’s not every day you see somebody hit a thousand,” Hunt said. “I was trying my best not to hit it as a senior, because that’s when everybody hits it.”

Washington & Lee was led by senior forward Brandon Washington, who had 16 points. Kevin Ellis added 14 points, and Vaughan Harris finished with 13.

It survived Altavista’s fourth quarter attempt by hitting buckets in transition, getting plenty of second- and third-chance shots and hitting just enough free throws.

“Just trying to get my guys to continue to be composed, play basketball and get into our press offense,” Hall said. “Just slow down and play basketball. I tell them all the time, we’re in great shape, so by the fourth quarter, we’re still going. You’ve just got to compose yourself.”

For Hunt, this season was defined by determination.

“We’ve got a small team but we play with heart,” he said. “That’s what gets us a long way, just by playing together.”

And Johnson, in his third season at Altavista, talked about his five seniors and how he’ll miss them.

“We have to replace some great leadership and then we’ve got to get better,” he said. “Because we proved tonight we’re not state championship good. So we’ve got to work at it. We’ll take about a month off and get back at it.”

