Following the resignation of Andy Cox as head coach of the Altavista varsity football team, a man familiar with the program has been tapped to fill the opening. Matt Deloach, who spent four seasons as an assistant with the Colonels and has long been a part of the area’s high school football scene, has been hired as Altavista’s new head coach.

Deloach, who coached at Altavista under Cox starting in 2018, returns to Campbell County after spending one season as an assistant coach at Rockbridge County and a year coaching track and field in the Charlotte, North Carolina, area.

“It’s extremely humbling,” Deloach said, explaining the community’s commitment to its sports programs was especially appealing to him as he sought out the position.

Cox stepped down in December, according to Altavista athletic director Mark McPherson.

“We, as a school, are excited about the hire of Coach Deloach,” McPherson said. “We look forward to the season and the opportunities we can provide our student-athletes.”

The head coaching gig is Deloach’s first, but he’s spent more than a decade working under some of the area’s “heavy hitters,” he said, when it comes to coaching football.

Before Rockbridge and Altavista, where he coached quarterbacks and linebackers under Cox, Deloach spent a year in Appomattox working alongside Doug Smith. In 2017, Deloach contributed to the Raiders’ third straight Class 2 state championship by coaching then-ACHS star quarterback JaVon Scruggs, who went on to a successful career as a safety at Liberty University.

Deloach started his coaching journey in 2008 at his alma mater — Deloach played quarterback, defensive back and long snapper at Jefferson Forest and graduated from the Bedford school in 2005 — under his own coach, Don Rice. The 35-year-old also was a member of the JF staff under Bob Christmas.

During his tenure in Forest, Deloach served at different times as an offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. Deloach also has been a defensive coordinator during his coaching journey.

Now, Deloach looks forward to building on the knowledge Cox — who possesses a great “football mind,” he said — instilled in students. And as he teaches concepts of the sport, Deloach said his approach will be especially focused on “coaching the individual.”

That means “empowering young men” to be well-rounded people who are committed to their classmates, teammates and community. By specifically teaching athletes to become good leaders, Deloach added, he believes he can help them face and overcome adversity on their way to rebuilding a program that’s been on a slide of late.

“Culture is not what you say it is inside your program. Your culture is what others outside the program say it is,” Deloach said of his coaching philosophy.

Deloach takes over a team that’s posted six straight losing seasons, including five under Cox. The Colonels went 1-9 in 2022 and missed the playoffs for the second straight year.

In his aim to turn that around, Deloach said he’ll draw on his experience on both sides of the ball, under coaches who’ve employed a variety of schemes, to install plans that work well for the Colonels’ players.

Defensively, Deloach likes to bring lots of pressure and employ blitzes often.

Offensively, he’s willing to build around the program’s athletes — by employing spread schemes to get them out in space — but he’s also very likely to turn back to his bread-and-butter. Deloach likes the I-formation and likes to play “smash-mouth,” run-first football.

“If you can get the community to buy back into what you’re trying to do, I know that’s the key — total support from top to bottom from your program and the people outside [the school],” Deloach said.