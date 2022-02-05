Altavista honors inaugural Hall of Fame class

ALTAVISTA — There were all sorts of heroic stories floating around Saturday.

Like how in 1978, Tracy Poindexter led all high school basketball players in Virginia with 32.3 points per game.

How Stacey Shepard Stewart scored 2,092 career points, a school record that has stood for 18 years and counting.

How all-state linebacker Micah Moon went to UNC and was the 1983 Peach Bowl defensive MVP prior to being drafted by the Atlanta Falcons.

And how Juan Thornhill scored more than 1,000 points in basketball, was state football player of the year, and wowed fans for four years before hitting the gridiron at UVa and becoming a Super Bowl champion with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Altavista honored its inaugural Hall of Fame class Saturday afternoon. Many went on to successful college careers. Some left their mark in the Virginia High School League record book. A few are among the most decorated players in the state. All are legends in this tiny community of roughly 3,400 people.

The class spanned basketball, football, baseball, track and field, and volleyball. Saturday's ceremony was a reminder that the school has earned some serious hardware, complete with 11 state team championships across six sports.

"You don't see a community this size successful in multiple sports," said boys basketball coach Casey Johnson, who proposed last year that ACS consider beginning a Hall of Fame. "That's a testament to all the people in the community."

The school also unveiled a new Hall of Fame Wall, complete with plaques honoring the class.

While the girls basketball team was putting its finishing touches on a 53-27 victory over William Campbell, Sydney Morris Rabe inspected the plaques and thought back to her playing days. A 2014 graduate, Rabe scored 1,096 career points, was named the Class 1 volleyball player of the year and set school records in the long jump, triple jump and 300-meter hurdles.

"It's kind of bittersweet because I miss it so much," said Rabe, who went on to a collegiate volleyball career first at James Madison (one year) and Liberty University (three years).

She lives in Scottsdale, Arizona, now and works as a graphic designer. Rabe learned over the summer she was to be inaugurated via a call from Debra Spencer, Altavista's girls basketball and volleyball coach.

"When I look back, some of my favorite memories, even playing sports ever, are with my high school teammates," Rabe said.

Thornhill sported his Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl ring and an AFC Championship ring Wednesday. He doesn't get home much these days because of his NFL duties, but said he always receives a warm welcome when he returns to his hometown.

"It's truly amazing seeing the love they give you each and every time," he said.

His is a lengthy list of accolades that consists of VHSL and ACC honors. Thornhill also was named to the Pro Football Writers of America all-rookie team in 2019. People around Altavista, though, are still amazed by his high school feats: his prowess in the backfield, his work at quarterback, his 1,182 career points and a rim-rocking series of dunks in the 2015 state basketball championship that landed him a spot on SportsCenter's Top 10 list of highlights.

"The things I did in high school, I usually don't think about it too much until I came back here and they started to tell me my stats and things," Thornhill said. "It's kind of impressive. Like, I shocked myself. I didn't know that I did a lot of things that I did in high school."

The class included Poindexter (Class of '79), Stewart ('04), Moon ('81), Thornhill, Rabe, Bill Booker ('58), Leonard Brown ('70), Mike Campbell ('68), Jenny Hecht Kerns ('85), Vincent Myers ('90), and Lil Andrew ('37).

Andrew played girls basketball, taught at Altavista for 30 years and was a lifelong supporter of Colonels athletics.

Booker was a three-sports standout, played professional baseball for the Houston Colts (now the Astros) and was an ACC official for 22 years and a VHSL official for 33 years.

Brown rushed for more than 1,000 yards as a sophomore, scored 37 points against Gretna in a basketball game, threw a no-hitter against Chatham and holds the Altavista record in the shot put. He was a head football coach at ACS and an assistant football, basketball and baseball coach at Heritage High.

Campbell, a fullback and middle linebacker, played pro football for the St. Louis Cardinals (now Arizona) and Detroit Lions. He also played basketball, baseball and was a track team member at ACS.

Kerns scored 1,126 points at Altavista. She was two-time Seminole District player of the year in basketball and a three-time district player of the year in volleyball, while also competing on the track squad. She also has served as a nurse for 24 years.

In addition to his Peach Bowl award, Moon was named an all-ACC linebacker in 1984. He suited up for the Falcons and Indianapolis Colts in the NFL. He also served 26 years with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Myers was the 1990 basketball Seminole player of the year. He scored 1,253 points, was an all-district selection at wide receiver and defensive back and a two-time all-state honoree. In his senior year, he caught 33 passes for 1,015 yards and had 11 touchdowns.

Poindexter was the first basketball player at Altavista to score 2,000 points (he had 2,258 total) as part of an off-the-charts athletic career. He is ranked 14th in the VHSL record book for career scoring. He averaged 15.6 rebounds per game for his career.

Poindexter also recorded a long jump of 50 feet, 2 inches at the Junior Olympics, which was the fourth-best mark in the country that year.

Stewart was the 16th player in Virginia to reach the 2,000-point mark. She averaged 22 points, 12 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game and led the Colonels to the 2004 state championship, the program's first. She was a two-time Dogwood District player of the year and went on to play basketball at UNC Asheville.

In addition to his numerous accolades, Thornhill won state basketball championships in 2013 and '14 and basketball state titles in '13, '14 and '15.

Johnson hopes a new class will be inducted each year, likely during the football season.

"That was my vision: to bring the community together so they would support the kids who are currently here," Johnson said. "It's been a really neat process."

