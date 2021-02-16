Altavista, LCA hit the road facing tough opponents

Liberty Christian heads to Abingdon on Wednesday, where it will face a tall obstacle at 6 p.m. in the Class 3 boys state semifinals.

His name is Evan Ramsey, and he stands at an imposing 6-foot-11 and 230 pounds. He's just a sophomore, but Ramsey is putting up respectable numbers in Southwest Virginia.

He is, by far, the tallest player LCA (12-1) has faced in its 2021 dream campaign, a season in which few things have stood in the way.

Ramsey is averaging 13.8 points, nine rebounds and five blocks per game for Abingdon (13-1), which is making its first state basketball semifinal appearance since 1965.

"It's a tough matchup to prepare for," LCA coach Paul Redgate said Tuesday evening, also noting the Falcons run a matchup zone defense his team hasn't seen often. "They have four guys out on the perimeter and then the 6-11 guy, you've got to know he's down there. He's a tremendous shot blocker."

But LCA is adept at driving to the basket behind senior guard Jalen Leftwich (19.1 ppg, nearly 60% shooting from 2-point range). So if LCA can force Ramsey to guard outside the post and then turn on the jets with its sturdy transition offense, it could find an advantage.