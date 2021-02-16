Altavista, LCA hit the road facing tough opponents

Liberty Christian heads to Abingdon on Wednesday, where it will face a tall obstacle at 6 p.m. in the Class 3 boys state semifinals.
His name is Evan Ramsey, and he stands at an imposing 6-foot-11 and 230 pounds. He's just a sophomore, but Ramsey is putting up respectable numbers in Southwest Virginia.
He is, by far, the tallest player LCA (12-1) has faced in its 2021 dream campaign, a season in which few things have stood in the way.
Ramsey is averaging 13.8 points, nine rebounds and five blocks per game for Abingdon (13-1), which is making its first state basketball semifinal appearance since 1965.
"It's a tough matchup to prepare for," LCA coach Paul Redgate said Tuesday evening, also noting the Falcons run a matchup zone defense his team hasn't seen often. "They have four guys out on the perimeter and then the 6-11 guy, you've got to know he's down there. He's a tremendous shot blocker."
But LCA is adept at driving to the basket behind senior guard Jalen Leftwich (19.1 ppg, nearly 60% shooting from 2-point range). So if LCA can force Ramsey to guard outside the post and then turn on the jets with its sturdy transition offense, it could find an advantage.
That's just one intriguing element to this matchup. Another is each team's starting five, and how important each unit is for success. For Abingdon, that includes guard Jake Thacker (15.2 ppg, six apg) and Chase Hungate (17.6 ppg and seven rpg). For LCA, it's Leftwich, the all-around reliable Seth Hildebrand (14.4 ppg, 49.5% from 2-point range), sharpshooter Haddon Smith (13.2 ppg. and 42.4% from 3-point land), point guard Tanner Thomas (nearly six rebounds per game) and forward Sully Holmes (10.4 ppg, 5.7 rpg).
Both teams also feature top-notch baseball players. Holmes, a 6-3 junior, is a right-handed pitcher committed to Liberty University. Abingdon's Hungate is a 6-1 pitcher/shortstop and a VCU signee.
Abingdon's only loss was to Union, which is in the Class 2 state semifinals. LCA's lone loss occurred on opening night, when it was hobbled by the absence of two starters in a loss to Amherst.
"The mood's great," Redgate said of his team, which is seeking LCA's first basketball state title. "One thing I love about this group, and we've been stressing it, is having that next-play mentality, looking ahead and not thinking back to what happened in the past. The guys are extremely locked in right now and I can tell very hungry and determined."
Win and LCA will be back at home for the Class 3 state championship on Saturday.
In the Class 1 semis, Altavista (8-4) travels to Mathews High for a 4 p.m. Wednesday. The time was changed Tuesday because of expected inclement weather.
The Colonels will battle against a strong post player, too, in 6-4 senior Caleb Thomas. Mathews' roster is comprised of seven individuals who are 6-foot or taller, including 6-5 senior Jackson Putt.
But the Blue Devils (9-2) will have to contend with Altavista forwards Stuart Hunt (13 ppg) and Randle Ford in the post. They're also tasked with stopping guards Jayllen Jones (team-high 16 ppg), Ryan Hunt (9 ppg), Marquel Dawkins (8 ppg) and Ben Tweedy (6 ppg).
Watch for Mathews' 1-3-1 half court trap defense. Altavista's zone defense has also been an asset, rattling most teams the Colonels have played this year.
"They're very similar to teams we play in the Dogwood [District]," Altavista coach Casey Johnson said Tuesday. "We've got to take care of ourselves. … And as long as we're playing unselfishly and aggressively and letting our defense lead to offense, we'll be in a good position."
The Colonels are coming off a region title game in which they racked up 23 total assists. Win and Altavista advances to the state championship for the first time since claiming back-to-back titles in 2014 and '15. There they would play Saturday at either J.I. Burton or Parry McCluer — whose coach, Mike Cartolaro, was at the Altavista helm for 21 years and led the program to all four of its state championships.
Johnson, who formerly coached at Abingdon before taking over at Altavista in May of 2019, had a message for his squad after Monday's region title win.
"They're not content," he said. "We talked about that after the game, about having pride and being excited and all that stuff, but we've still got some unfinished business. I'm so very proud of what we've done, but as everybody does, we're not playing for third."
Both games can be viewed on the NFHS Network.