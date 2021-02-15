Altavista overwhelms Rappahannock County to claim Region 1B title

ALTAVISTA — Jayllen Jones and Ryan Hart soaked in the moment in the hallways of Altavista on Monday night. Behind them, in the locker room, their teammates did the same.
That’s what you do when you’ve just won a region championship and secured a spot in the state tournament. You take some time and let it all sink in: the accomplishments, the thrill of a advancing, the hope for gold in the future.
“We’ve always wanted this,” Jones, a senior guard, said through a smile after Altavista overwhelmed Rappahannock County 69-48.
And on Monday, they played like they wanted it. Jones and sophomore forward Stuart Hunt led all scorers with 18 points apiece, Hart added 17 and Altavista captured its 12th regional title in program history and secured its first state tourney appearance since the 2016-17 season.
It was a moment none of the players on this Colonels squad ever had experienced before Monday night. And it was a moment they relished by cutting down one of the nets in the gym and then posing for pictures in socially distant rows.
Before those celebratory moments, Altavista mauled the Panthers from the Bull Run District, building a 20-point lead by halftime and going up by as many as 26 in what was the Colonels’ most important game of this season to date.
“We should keep this same intensity as we go on,” Hart said. “Hopefully we get to [the state finals] and execute well there, too.”
Altavista (8-4) received a mammoth outing from Hunt, the 6-foot forward who had nine assists, eight rebounds and four steals to go along with his 18 points.
Sharing the ball was a theme for Altavista, which coach Casey Johnson has said all year is an unselfish bunch, a group unconcerned with who receives the glory on any given night.
That showed in the region championship, as Altavista tallied a whopping 23 assists.
“I think that leads to our success as much [as anything],” Johnson said. “Guys don’t get upset if they don’t get the ball, and that takes some time. But when you’ve got a good group, you don’t have to worry about who’s getting the ball and who’s getting the points.”
The Colonels now take a lengthy road trip. They’ll travel more than 200 miles to Mathews High School, located on the Middle Peninsula, for Wednesday’s Class 1 state semifinals, slated for 7 p.m.
Mathews defeated West Point 55-52 to claim the Region 1A title Monday night.
Rappahannock County (8-4) was led Monday by forward Mason Ramey, who had 12 points, guard Matthew Pullen (11 points) and guard John Mullins (10). The Panthers trailed by nine at the close of the first quarter and things only got worse from there, as Altavista quickly took a double-digit lead in the second quarter and stayed in high gear the rest of the night.
“We’ve been working hard for this, so it feels good to actually get it,” Jones said of the region title.
They’ve wanted it so much partly because Altavista, with its storied athletic history that includes four state basketball titles, is coming off a three-season stretch during which it posted losing records. That’s all in the past. The Colonels are suddenly out of that slump and back to their old ways.
“This place has won some serious jewelry,” Johnson, in his second year as coach, said. “Whether its volleyball or football or cross country or basketball. This place is used to winning games, so there’s an expectation in the community. I just needed them to be a little patient. … We’re gonna keep plugging away and keep after it and competing. As long as we compete against anybody we play, I’m happy.
“The good thing is that we’ve been able to have some success with that, so kids can see the fruits of their labor. And I think, obviously, winning cures everything, so that helps kids keep going and keep coming to practice, because they see the success we’ve able to have.”