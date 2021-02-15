Altavista overwhelms Rappahannock County to claim Region 1B title

ALTAVISTA — Jayllen Jones and Ryan Hart soaked in the moment in the hallways of Altavista on Monday night. Behind them, in the locker room, their teammates did the same.

That’s what you do when you’ve just won a region championship and secured a spot in the state tournament. You take some time and let it all sink in: the accomplishments, the thrill of a advancing, the hope for gold in the future.

“We’ve always wanted this,” Jones, a senior guard, said through a smile after Altavista overwhelmed Rappahannock County 69-48.

And on Monday, they played like they wanted it. Jones and sophomore forward Stuart Hunt led all scorers with 18 points apiece, Hart added 17 and Altavista captured its 12th regional title in program history and secured its first state tourney appearance since the 2016-17 season.

It was a moment none of the players on this Colonels squad ever had experienced before Monday night. And it was a moment they relished by cutting down one of the nets in the gym and then posing for pictures in socially distant rows.

Before those celebratory moments, Altavista mauled the Panthers from the Bull Run District, building a 20-point lead by halftime and going up by as many as 26 in what was the Colonels’ most important game of this season to date.