ALTAVISTA — Kansas City Chiefs safety Juan Thornhill looks to add a seventh championship ring to his collection Sunday.

The community that cheered him on along his journey to five of those gathered Friday to offer support for their much-beloved Thornhill once more.

Before students headed home for the weekend on Friday, they traded their normal academic tasks for a much-less-rigid environment. Hundreds of middle and high schoolers piled into the gym at Altavista Combined School for a pep rally centered on Thornhill ahead of the 2015 grad’s showing in Super Bowl LVII.

“Once a Colonel. Then a Cavalier. Now a Chief,” a TV screen set up inside the gym for the rally read. At the bottom of the screen followed the words most important to this Altavista crowd: “Always from A-Town.”

Thornhill and the Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday in what will be Thornhill’s third Super Bowl trip in his four professional seasons.

The second-round pick out of the University of Virginia was injured and forced to watch during the Chiefs’ trip to the Super Bowl — a win — in his rookie season, then played in Kansas City’s Super Bowl loss in the following campaign. This year represents his first chance to log playing time in a victory — and an opportunity to add to his impressive set of rings, which includes five earned during his high school days in Altavista.

“He knew what he wanted to do. He worked hard to do it. He didn’t stop. He kept going,” Altavista athletic director Mark McPherson said during the rally Friday.

“Now he’s playing in the Super Bowl.”

Thornhill was a member of three state championship basketball teams (amassing more than 1,000 career points along the way) and two football squads that captured state crowns. Thornhill starred at quarterback and safety in high school before raising his profile on the defensive side of the ball when he continued his career in college with the Cavaliers.

A smattering of the best moments of his amateur football career was featured as part of Friday’s rally. On four large, portable TV screens that sat on each side of the gym, a video showcasing Thornhill’s athleticism on both the court and gridiron played for the students who filled the bleachers. Many who watched oohed and aahed at the plays Thornhill made with his feet on English Field, whether it was escaping would-be tacklers or sprinting away to the end zone. Basketball highlights — rim-rocking dunks among them — and the best moments of Thornhill’s football career at UVa and beyond impressed rally attendees, too.

About a dozen students participated in a relay race that also was a nod to their school’s alumnus. On one side of the basketball court, students tested their accuracy by throwing a football through a hula hoop. After the second leg of the race — another student ran to the other side of the court and popped either an orange or black balloon — was complete, the last student in the series dribbled a basketball back to the basket near the starting line to make a shot.

It all was done against a backdrop of boisterous students, who cheered at staff members’ urging and held up homemade signs in support of Thornhill.

He is, after all, someone they can look up to, staff members say.

“He ate in the same lunch room you do,” McPherson said, explaining these current Altavista students share similar experiences with Thornhill.

Choosing, then, to pursue a path of responsibility and commitment to academics, athletics or other activities during their days in Altavista — as Thornhill did — can open doors to a successful future, McPherson told students.

After the festivities wrapped up, sixth grader Brayden Milam stood in the school’s main entryway and asked another student to take his photo. Brayden wanted to remember this day and the work he put into the poster he and classmates made for Friday’s event.

So underneath the framed red, white and gold No. 22 jersey — the jersey Thornhill now wears as a member of the Chiefs — prominently displayed in the school’s main office, Milam stood and smiled, poster in hand.

He and classmates spent plenty of time researching the logos for the Chiefs and Eagles, as well as the Super Bowl logo, and replicated them as best they could, staking their claim to Sunday’s big game.

You can bet Brayden, like many of the others who sat inside the Altavista gym Friday afternoon, will be watching and hoping to see Thornhill record even more highlights Sunday, and will be cheering for him to earn another ring.