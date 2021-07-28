Altavista to induct inaugural Hall of Fame class in 2022

The highest profile athlete in the 2022 class is undoubtedly Thornhill, who currently plays safety for the Kansas City Chiefs. The 2015 graduate scored 1,182 points in his basketball career and helped Altavista claim state basketball championships in 2013, '14 and '15. His football honors in high school included being named the 2014 Virginia High School League Group 1A (now Class 1) player of the year, and he guided the school to state football championships in 2013 and '14 with his play at quarterback and defensive back before heading to play at UVa.

Poindexter, a 1979 grad, is another standout widely known throughout Central Virginia. The basketball and track star was the first player in school history to score 2,000 points, and he is currently second all-time in school scoring. Poindexter also is ranked 14th all-time on the VHSL's boys basketball scoring list. He also holds the school record in the high jump and triple jump. He played basketball at Concord University.

Booker (Class of '58) was known for his baseball skills. After putting together a four-year .350 batting average, he went on to play at Ferrum College and University of Lynchburg (then Lynchburg College) before embarking on a professional career with the Houston Astros organization. Booker also has served as a referee and umpire and coached baseball at multiple high schools throughout the area.