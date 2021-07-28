Altavista to induct inaugural Hall of Fame class in 2022

Ten former athletes and one longtime athletics supporter will make up Altavista High School's inaugural Hall of Fame class that will be inducted in February of 2022.
The inductees are: Lil Andrews, Bill Booker, Mike Campbell, Leonard Brown, Tracy Poindexter, Micah Moon, Jenny Hecht Kerns, Vincent Myers, Stacy Shepard Stewart, Sydney Morris Rabe and Juan Thornhill. The group was chosen by a selection committee comprised of Altavista alumni and former administrators.
"There have been so many great players, coaches and teams to come out of this town," said Altavista boys basketball coach Casey Johnson, who put together a proposal to begin a Hall of Fame that was approved by both Campbell County Public Schools superintendent Robert Johnson and Altavista High School Principal Ronald Proffitt. "We really wanted to start honoring them because we felt like something was missing."
The Hall of Fame class is a reminder that Altavista, a town of roughly 3,400 people, has produced an impressive number of standout athletes for a town its size. Every athlete in the class played multiple sports. But there are many more Colonels standouts — like athletes, coaches and supporters — so Johnson believes the Hall of Fame will induct new members for the foreseeable future.
"We are hoping for this to be a tradition that happens every year for many years to come," Johnson said.
The highest profile athlete in the 2022 class is undoubtedly Thornhill, who currently plays safety for the Kansas City Chiefs. The 2015 graduate scored 1,182 points in his basketball career and helped Altavista claim state basketball championships in 2013, '14 and '15. His football honors in high school included being named the 2014 Virginia High School League Group 1A (now Class 1) player of the year, and he guided the school to state football championships in 2013 and '14 with his play at quarterback and defensive back before heading to play at UVa.
Poindexter, a 1979 grad, is another standout widely known throughout Central Virginia. The basketball and track star was the first player in school history to score 2,000 points, and he is currently second all-time in school scoring. Poindexter also is ranked 14th all-time on the VHSL's boys basketball scoring list. He also holds the school record in the high jump and triple jump. He played basketball at Concord University.
Booker (Class of '58) was known for his baseball skills. After putting together a four-year .350 batting average, he went on to play at Ferrum College and University of Lynchburg (then Lynchburg College) before embarking on a professional career with the Houston Astros organization. Booker also has served as a referee and umpire and coached baseball at multiple high schools throughout the area.
Campbell (Class of '63) was a three-time all-district selection and received district player of the year honors in football. He played professionally with the St. Louis Cardinals (now Arizona) and Detroit Lions after a football and track career at Lenoir-Rhyne University.
Leonard Brown (Class of '70) was a district player of the year in football during his junior and senior years and was an all-district selection three times. He also received all-district honors in basketball and baseball and holds the school record in the shot put. Brown has coached multiple sports at the school.
Moon (Class of '81) was an all-state linebacker and track standout who holds the school record in the 110-meter hurdles. Football took him to the University of North Carolina and then to a professional career with the Atlanta Falcons.
Kerns (Class of '85) was named team MVP and Seminole District player of the year in both basketball and volleyball, and she earned all-district honors in both sports multiple times. As an all-state basketball player, Kerns was the first girl in school history to reach 1,000 points and ended her career with 1,126 while garnering all-state honors. She also played collegiately at VCU.
Myers (Class of '90) was an all-district and all-state selection in basketball, and scored 1,253 career points in his career. He also received all-state football honors at defensive end and defensive back.
Stewart (Class of '04) played collegiately at UNC Asheville. While at Altavista, she scored 2,092 points and is the only female player to ever reach the 2,000-point plateau. She was a three-time all-region, two-time all-state and four-time all district honoree and was twice selected as the Dogwood District player of the year. Stewart helped Altavista claim the 2004 state championship.
Rabe (Class of 2014) scored 1,096 points in her basketball career and received all-district, all-region and all-state first-team honors. She tore up the track, too, and holds the school record in the long jump, triple jump and 300 hurdles. She played volleyball at both James Madison and Liberty University. While in high school, Rabe was volleyball Group 1A player of the year and Dogwood District and regional player of the year twice.
Andrews will inducted as a Lifetime Colonel, an award that will be given to a longtime supporter of athletics at the school. She graduated from Altavista in 1937, taught at the school for 30 years and coached basketball, debate and forensics. She was a supporter of Altavista athletics for 50 years.
The Hall of Fame class will be honored at the school on Saturday, Feb. 5, in between the girls and boys basketball games. A banquet at Riverview Manor in Hurt also is planned and will feature a guest speaker. Further information, including banquet ticket prices, will be announced this fall.