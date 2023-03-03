The players in white knew plenty could change in 16 minutes of game time. But during the intermission, they also knew the 16 minutes that already had come off the clock were special.

“We laid it on them in the first half,” said Altavista junior Anthony Clay, who was largely responsible for a series that gave the Colonels all the momentum.

Clay and the Colonels turned up the heat from 3-point land, Middlesex looked helpless against the blitzkrieg of deep baskets, and Altavista turned a tight game in the opening minutes into a lopsided affair across the last three quarters on the way to a 78-57 win and spot in the Class 1 state semifinals.

Early on, the Chargers (23-4) scampered through the Altavista press and got into the paint quickly for easy points or trips to the free-throw line. But on the other end, ACS coach Casey Johnson said, he couldn’t have asked for a better start.

As it has all season, his group kept making extra passes. Players saw the court and knew when to drive and kick, find open guys underneath or skip the ball to teammates on the opposite side.

Jayden Boyd tallied two points off a feed from Ryan Hart, as did Spencer Fisher. Boyd put up four of his 17 points in the opening minutes, and Stuart Hunt matched his teammate with four points in the early going, too.

His 3 with 5:11 left in the frame was the spark. Clay provided the gas that set ablaze the Altavista attack from beyond the arc.

Every time his teammates found him in the first quarter, Clay made sure to take advantage. He knocked down three straight 3s, his feet nowhere close to the arc painted on the floor in the Heritage High School fieldhouse — the neutral site for the Class 1 quarterfinal matchup that was packed with Altavista fans, including alumnus Juan Thornhill, who was part of three straight basketball championship teams at ACS before becoming a two-time Super Bowl champ with the Kansas City Chiefs.

The fourth, fifth and sixth points on Clay’s second 3 of the night only served to amp up fans from Colonel Country. And the triple gave ACS a lead it never relinquished.

“I was telling my guys before the game even started that I really enjoy playing here, and in warm-ups I was knocking down shots, so I was feeling good,” Clay said.

Before the end of the first quarter, he had 12 points on 4-of-4 shooting. He added to his double-figure tally in the second frame, when he knocked down another 3.

“We made it very easy for them to hit 3s tonight,” said Curt Williamson, the Middlesex coach who saw his team fall for the first time this season to a team other than Lancaster (Altavista’s next opponent in the state semis following the Red Devils’ 70-53 win over Franklin in another state quarterfinal Friday).

“We never closed out. We never did what we were supposed to do.”

Eventually the Chargers did find a way to limit Clay’s chances, but it wasn’t enough to keep the visiting team in the game, because Altavista had too many weapons.

Four players scored in double figures for the Colonels. Clay, Boyd, Hunt and Hart each had 16 points or more.

Hart, who didn’t take a shot in the first quarter, finished with a team-high 18.

“We got many guys that are capable of getting double digits, easy,” said Hart, who made sure his teammates got credit for assists by knocking down a pair of triples. He matched Nekhi Robinson’s two baskets from deep and was one of four Altavista players, along with Clay and Hunt (three 3s), with multiple 3-point baskets during the Colonels 10-for-18 showing from behind the arc in the first half and 12-for-26 performance from that range on the night.

But more impressive than their hot shooting that led to 51 first-half points, or Hart’s scoring tally, was the way Altavista got its points. Of 29 baskets, 22 were assisted. Four players recorded multiple assists, including Hart with a game-best eight.

“This team that we have, we have the most chemistry that you will find in the [state] of Virginia,” Clay said. “… We just love each other. We get out there and play as a team, as a family.”

Altavista finished the night shooting 51.8% from the floor. After building a 19-point lead after 16 minutes, it cooled off some in the final two frames. But the Colonels’ tenacity on the offensive boards early in second half paid off.

They rebounded every one of their misses in the first four minutes of the third quarter and posted eight second-chance points. ACS recorded 13 offensive boards on the night to the Chargers’ eight, after the visitors entered the night averaging more than 20 per game.

“Guys understand we’ve gotta keep playing,” Johnson said, explaining his team made sure Middlesex couldn’t ever truly climb back.

Montrell Oakley scored on back-to-back baskets to open the fourth quarter (for four of his game-high 20 points, 13 of which came in the second half). JaQuan Griffin (13 points) added two more after recovering what was nearly a turnover and driving for a layup with 6:43 to play. Middlesex pulled within 66-51 on the series to cut the Altavista lead to less than 15 points for the first time since more than three minutes remained in the first half.

But Clay responded. He corralled a rebound just over one minute later and sent a long outlet pass to the other end for another Altavista assist.

It was yet another indication of a well-coached Altavista team that outhustled and outplayed Williamson’s, he said. His squad once traded punches with the Colonels, tying the contest four times in the first quarter.

But 12 3s and 22 assists later, that was a distant memory for the Chargers — and a feat worth celebrating for the Colonels, who made up for last year’s state quarterfinal loss and now are one step closer to making their second state title game in three years.

ACS will meet Lancaster for the second time this season on Monday, at a neutral site and time to be determined. The Colonels, who fell 81-66 in a Jan. 14 meeting, will put their seven-game winning streak on the line.

“This time, I feel like we’re gonna have people come out ready to step up,” Hart said, “just like tonight.”

Class 1 Quarterfinals

Altavista 78, Middlesex 57

MIDDLESEX (23-4)

JaQuan Griffin 13, Kidd 6, Montrell Oakley 20, Hammond 4, Layne 6, Dandy 6, Reed 2. Totals 24 8-12 57.

ALTAVISTA (21-4)

Anthony Clay 17, Jayden Boyd 17, Robinson 6, Ryan Hart 18, Fisher 2, Stuart Hunt 16, Ford 2. Totals 29 8-15 78.

Middlesex;17;15;13;12;—;57

Altavista;24;27;15;12;—;78

3-point goals: Middlesex 1 (Griffin). Altavista 12 (Clay 5, Robinson 2, Hart 2, Hunt 3).

Highlights: A — Clay 4 rebounds, 3 assists; Boyd 7 rebounds; Robinson 8 rebounds, 4 assists; Hart 5 rebounds, 8 assists; Hunt 6 rebounds, 3 assists.

