Following Altavista's third consecutive trip to the state tournament, four Colonels earned all-region recognition.

Junior Jayden Boyd joined seniors Stuart Hunt and Ryan Hart on the All-Region 1B boys first team. Anthony Clay, a junior, was an honorable mention.

Franklin, the Region 1B runner-up, also placed four players on all-region teams — including player of the year and first-team honoree Chaevon Torrance — but no school had more first-team honorees than Altavista.

The Colonels advanced to the state semifinals and finished with a 21-5 record behind contributions from the four all-region honorees and others. They put together two extended winning streaks of six and seven games. The first helped the Colonels go undefeated (12-0) in Dogwood District play. The second spanned the end of the regular season and postseason before their final four defeat to Lancaster, the eventual Class 1 state champ that went a perfect 28-0.

The three first-team selections accounted for about 48 of Altavista's 71 points per game, on average. They were integral in the Colonels' move to a more fast-paced offense that scored about 15 points more per game than it averaged a season ago.

Boyd led the way in the scoring column by averaging nearly 21 points per contest, and Hart and Hunt chipped in better than 12 and 14 points per game, respectively. The senior duo also combined for nearly 10 assists per contest, with Hunt averaging about five per game (to go with about eight rebounds per contest) and Hart at about 4.6 per contest.

William Campbell seniors Tyler Mason and Tyree Williams earned second-team and honorable mention nods, respectively, after helping the Generals to an 11-10 record and trip to the Region 1B quarterfinals.

On the girls side of the region, William Campbell's Na'Kyla Bradley was named the player of the year. The 5-foot-10 senior forward, who also earned first-team honors, led the Generals to a 16-6 mark, including one playoff win on their way to the Region 1B semifinals.

Altavista sophomore Imani Crider was a second-team honoree in Region 1B. William Campbell's Samareya Thompson, Cassie Townes, Arnesia Dews and Amari Callaham were the other players from the area to garner all-region recognition after picking up honorable mention nods.

Region 1B Boys Teams

Player of the Year: Chaevon Torrance, Franklin

First Team: Chaevon Torrance (Franklin), Stuart Hunt (Altavista), Bennett Bowers (Buffalo Gap), Camron Paul (Carver Academy), Jayden Boyd (Altavista), Kaden Bailey (Franklin), Anthony Cropper (Sussex), Ryan Hart (Altavista).

Second Team: J’Quan Rose (Cumberland), Jeremiah Nevers (Carver Academy), Anthony Tynes (Surry County), Connor Mattox (Central Lunenburg), Tyler Mason (William Campbell), Derrick Perry (Franklin), Jordan Myrick (Franklin), Deon Ansley (Sussex).

Honorable Mention: Tyree Williams (William Campbell), Anthony Clay (Altavista), Solomon Moody (Franklin), Micah Canterbury (Buffalo Gap), Jackson LaPorte (Buffalo Gap), Will Gardner (Riverheads), Bennett Dunlap (Riverheads), Gabe Milo (Riverheads), Kamarian Watson (Central Lunenburg), Deonta Bartee (Cumberland), Tariq Wilson (Carver Academy), Tyson Marsh (Carver Academy), Andrew Deal (Rappahannock County), Luke Martz (Rappahannock County), Nolan Prince (Rappahannock County), Jeremiah Phillips (Rappahannock County).

Region 1B Girls Teams

Player of the Year: Na'Kyla Bradley, William Campbell.

Coach of the Year: Jeff Atkins, Rappahannock County).

First Team: Na’Kyla Bradley (William Campbell), Summer Shackelford (Rappahannock County), Hannah Coffman (Buffalo Gap), Ariana Picot (Franklin), Bailey Talley (Buffalo Gap), Nalonda Henderson (Cumberland), Taia Chandler (Riverheads), Caitlyn Rowland (Surry County).

Second Team: Imani Crider (Altavista), Avery Bradley (Buffalo Gap), Madilyn Adkins (Cumberland), Arbani Wiggins (Franklin), Chloe Jenkins (Rappahannock County), Brooke Atkins (Rappahannock County), Savannah Loving (Rappahannock County), K’niyah White (Surry County).

Honorable Mention: Chloe Emurian (Buffalo Gap), Cayley Stokes (Central Lunenburg), Samiyah Cooke (Central Lunenburg), Precious Wright (Carver Academy), Ianaisia Washington (Carver Academy), Allie Hurt (Cumberland), Kaliyah Braxton (Cumberland), Abigail Atkins (Rappahannock County), Anna Shirley (Riverheads), Madison James (Surry County), Keonti Shaw (Surry County), Samareya Thompson (William Campbell), Cassie Townes (William Campbell), Arnesia Dews (William Campbell), Amari Callaham (William Campbell).