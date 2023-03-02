Dexaria Berger spent the winter playing basketball for the Altavista girls team, so she didn't have much time to prepare for the triple jump.

Just two weeks, in fact.

But two weeks made all the difference. In that time she qualified for the final meet of the year by jumping 36 feet at regionals.

Now she's a state champion.

On her final attempt of the day, Berger set a new personal best and won the triple jump crown over Appomattox's Harmony Troxler at the Class 1 and 2 State Track & Field Championships, a two-day event that concluded Thursday at Liberty Indoor Track Complex.

Berger won with a leap of 36 feet, 5½ inches. She drilled one thought into her head prior to her final jump.

"I kept telling myself as I took off: I need 36! I need 36!" Berger said. Troxler, a Raiders junior multi-event competitor, led the field at that point with a 35-07.

After the basketball season ended on the night of Feb. 14, Berger began working on the triple jump. This would be her second time as a member of the Colonels track and field team, and her first time jumping during the indoor season.

At the outdoor state championships last spring, she scratched on all her attempts. This one turned out much different.

To become a state champ with less than a month of preparation in an unfamiliar venue, that's quite an accomplishment.

"It's just my talent," Berger explained. "I just have the ability to learn stuff fast and just do it."

Berger entered with a level-headed approach. She was confident, but didn't necessarily plan on winning. "Because at any moment, anything can happen," she said. Then nervousness took over once the finals began.

"[At the start] I kind of didn't have a lot of hope that I would do good, but that's always just the nerves," she said. "But it turned out good."

Berger's state title was the biggest highlight of the day for local athletes at the combined meet. The Appomattox girls, on the heels of their runner-up finish at last year's indoor championships, tied for third overall with Tazewell (39 points).

The Raiders were in first place during the morning and into the afternoon, but trailed eventual champion Floyd County (55 points) by three points toward the meet's end. The Raiders still had a shot, although it was an outside one, entering the day's final event, the 4x400 relay, but everything would've had to have gone their way.

But the Raiders finished 10th in the relay, Floyd County cemented the win with a first-place showing, and runner-up Poquoson (44 points) pushed ahead of Appomattox with a fourth-place finish.

Last year, the Raiders watched as Glenvar stole the team title away by placing fourth in the 4x400 relay, which gave the Highlanders a one-point team victory, 61 to 60.

Appomattox learned from that experience and entered a 4x400 relay team this year, but it wasn't enough to claim the team title, as Floyd County and Poquoson racked up points as the afternoon wore on, in events like the 1,000 run, 300 and 500 dashes, and the grueling 3,200.

"It's really upsetting that we didn't win, but we did really good, because we don't have very many girls at all [on the team]," senior Nadiyah Abdussalaam said. "So the fact that we were up there, it's bittersweet. We didn't have many people to do it, but we still got up there. I'm really proud of my team."

Just about everyone that qualified for states took on multiple events for Appomattox, including Abdussalaam, who competed in seven events during the two-day meet. On Thursday, she was fifth in the 55 hurdles, seventh in the triple jump, suffered a disappointing scratch in the pole vault, and helped the Raiders by running the anchor leg in the 4x400 relay and in the 4x200 relay.

The Raiders were bolstered last year by their victory in the 4x200 relay, but entered with somewhat of a younger team this season. It was comprised of sophomore Dezyre Christian, Troxler, sophomore Sarai Glover and Abdussalaam), and the group finished with a 1:52.59 to place third behind champ Chilhowie and George Wythe (Wytheville).

In addition to her runner-up finish in the triple jump, Troxler was also second in the long jump after entering seeded 15th in that event, held Wednesday.

Appomattox junior Morgan Flamm took third in the pole vault with a mark of 8 feet.

On the boys side, the best individual finish from a local athlete occurred Wednesday in the pole vault, as Nelson County's Hunter Garrett posted an 11-foot mark for fourth.

And the best local relay finish on the boys side belonged to Altavista, as its 4x800 relay team — comprised of Joel Phillips, Joseph Derrick, Eric Nichols and Shane Stevens — finished fourth.

Some days are just OK — maybe even trending toward the disappointing side of things — and that's how Thursday was for Abdussalaam, the talented senior who always loads up on events. But she smiled and said, "I still went out there and did what I had to do."

She hadn't expected to run in one of the afternoon relay events, she said, but took to the track when her name was called.

"I'm just used to having to be there for everything," she said.

Now she'll look toward her final outdoor season this spring. She wants to hit 11 feet in the pole vault and 36 feet in the triple jump.

And Altavista's Berger likely will be in the triple jump, out to defend her indoor crown, the one that it took just two weeks of training to earn.

"It's exciting, honestly," she said with a smile.

BOYS TRACK & FIELD

Class 1 and 2 State Championships

at Liberty Indoor Track Complex (Day 2 of 2)

Team scores: 1. Glenvar 58, 2. Bruton 49, 3. Lancaster 44, 4. Brunswick 41.50, 5. Floyd County 35.50, 6. Martinsville 33, 7. Galileo 30, 8. Poquoson 27, 9. Alleghany 26, 10. East Rockingham 24, 11. John Marshall 23, 12. Stuarts Draft 22, 13. Parry McCluer 20, 14. Radford 18, 15. Prince Edward 12, T16. Grundy 12, Patrick Henry (Glade Spring) 12, 18. Riverheads 11, 19. Central Wise 10, T20. Luray 9, Altavista 9, T22. Lebanon 8, Northumberland 8, 24. Union 7, T25. Nelson 5, Nottway 5, 27. West Point 4, T28. Northampton 3, Patrick County 3, T30. Auburn 2, George Wythe-Wytheville 2, Ridgeview 2, James River (Buchanan) 2, T34. Mathews 1, Twin Springs 1, J.I. Burton 1, Narrows 1, Marion 1, Buckingham County 1.

First-place Individuals — 55 Dash: Jamal Jones (Martinsville) 6.36; 300 Dash: Jamal Jones (Martinsville) 35.30; 500 Dash: Heath Bowker (Glenvar) 1:08.20; 1,000 Run: Alexander Gomez-Hernandez (Galileo) 2:35.99; 1,600 Run: Kovyk Chandler (Parry McCluer) 4:32.38; 3,200 Run: Kovyk Chandler (Parry McCluer) 9:46.72; 4x200 Relay: Glenvar 1:33.25; 4x400 Relay: Glenvar 3:29.88; 4x800 Relay: Galileo 8:31.14; 55 Hurdles: Jakel Edmonds (Brunswick) 8.26; High Jump: Jayden Curry (Bruton) 6-04; Long Jump: David Woodward (Radford) 22-01; Triple Jump: Jaxon Brewer (Floyd County) 44-07.50; Pole Vault: Cal Robertson (East Rockingham) 12-00; Shot Put: Tyler Barrett (Patrick Henry-Glade Springs) 54-03.50;

Other Top 10 Locals — 500 Dash: 10. Eric Nichols (Altavista) 1:10.47; 1,600 Run: 7. Shane Stevens (Altavista) 4:46.12; 4x400 Relay: 7. Altavista (Jordan Pippin, Eric Nichols, Jase Shelton, Joel Phillips) 3:41.67; 4x800 Relay: 4. Altavista (Joel Phillips, Joseph Derrick, Eric Nichols, Shane Stevens) 8:58.71; Pole Vault: 4. Hunter Garrett (Nelson) J11-00; Shot Put: 10. J'Vlen Irvin (Altavista) 38-01.00.

GIRLS TRACK & FIELD

Class 1 and 2 State Championships

at Liberty Indoor Track Complex

Team scores: 1. Floyd County 55, 2. Poquoson 44, T3. Appomattox 39, Tazewell 39, 5. Glenvar 37, 6. Auburn 34, 7. Prince Edward 26.50, 8. Riverheads 21.50, 9. Brunswick 21, 10. Stuarts Draft 20, 11. Northampton 19, 12. Bruton 18, T13. Galileo 16, Alleghany 16, T15. East Rockingham 15, Virginia High 15, 17. Chilhowie 14, 18. Rural Retreat 13, T19. James River (Buchanan) 12, George Wythe-Wytheville 12, 21. Grundy 10.50, T22. Mathews 10, Cumberland 10, Altavista 10, 25. Martinsville 8, 26. Ridgeview 7, T27. Northumberland 6, Thomas Jefferson 6, 29. Fort Chiswell 5.50, 30. Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 5, 31. Lee 4, T32. Central Wise 3, Lancaster 3, T34. Luray 2, John Battle 2, Giles 2, Buckingham County 2, T. 38. Parry McCluer 1, John Marshall 1.

First-place Individuals — 55 Dash: TiShiyah Skinner (Virginia High) 7.27; 300 Dash: Sydney Loder (Glenvar) 41.10; 500 Dash: Abigail Rhudy (Tazewell) 1:18.70; 1,000 Run: Lauren Keene (Tazewell) 3:08.23; 1,600 Run: Elizabeth Trant (Poquoson) 5:12.01; 3,200 Run: Elizabeth Trant (Poquoson) 11:05.77; 4x200 Relay: Chilhowie 1:51.93; 4x400 Relay: Floyd County 4:14.73; 4x800 Relay: Poquoson 10:14.24; 55 Hurdles: Sydney Loder (Glenvar) 8.59; High Jump: Sydney Loder (Glenvar) 5-02; Long Jump: Makayla Nelson (Prince Edward) 17-04; Triple Jump: Dexaria Berger (Altavista) 36-05.50; Pole Vault: Anna Callo (Stuarts Draft) 11-00; Shot Put: Abby Mikolay (Stuarts Draft) 36-06.

Other Top 10 Locals — 1,000 Run: 8. Miriam Robindolph (Appomattox) 3:22.18; 3,200 Run: 10. Madison Martin (Appomattox) 12:59.08; 4x200 Relay: 3. Appomattox (Dezyre Christian, Harmony Troxler, Sarai Glover, Nadiyah Abdussalaam) 1:52.59; 4x400 Relay: 10. Appomattox (Dezyre Christian, Miriam Robindolph, Sarai Glover, Nadiyah Abdussalaam) 4:38.37; 4x800 Relay: 6. Appomattox (Miriam Robindolph, Madison Martin, Marissa Perry, Morgan Flamm) 10:51.98; 55 Hurdles: 5. Nadiyah Abdussalaam (Appomattox) 9.05; High Jump: T9. Chamille Pennix (Altavista) 4-08; Long Jump: 2. Harmony Troxler (Appomattox) 17-02, 8. Nadiyah Abdussalaam (Appomattox) 16-03; Triple Jump: 2. Harmony Troxler (Appomattox) 35-07.00, 7. Nadiyah Abdussalaam (Appomattox) 34-00.50; Pole Vault: 3. Morgan Flamm (Appomattox) 8-00, 10. Marissa Perry (Appomattox) 6-06.