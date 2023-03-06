Jayden Boyd pulled down an offensive rebound and put a shot back up for two points. Anthony Clay received a pass and unleashed the effortless-looking 3-pointer he’s become known for of late. Stuart Hunt drove into the paint and earned a bucket and a foul.

It all added up to an 8-2 start for Altavista on Monday.

But that aggressive approach to open the game, it went missing as the frame, and game, wore on. Lancaster, the only Class 1 team to earn a win over the Colonels this season, responded with its defense.

Altavista’s attack went silent, the Red Devils piled on points in transition, and the boys in orange and white went back to Colonel Country nursing the wounds of a 69-40 loss and the sting of finishing one game shy of a state championship appearance.

“We just weren’t able to be as aggressive as we needed to be,” ACS coach Casey Johnson said after his team’s semifinal showing, its second in three years, "but it was still a terrific season."

As quickly as Altavista built the advantage, Lancaster (28-0) took it away.

Daveon Smith knocked down a triple as an offense that drove to the baseline to draw Altavista’s matchup zone away from its shooters worked to perfection. Smith’s triple was the first of three by LHS in the first quarter. The visiting team at Heritage High — the neutral site that played host to both Monday’s semifinal contest and the state quarterfinal game Altavista won Friday — knocked down three more 3s before the end of the first half. Most of those opportunities were wide-open chances.

On the defensive side, Johnson explained, the Colonels gave up some freebies in exchange for limiting Tyson and Troy Henderson — the Lancaster duo that entered averaging better than 20 points per game each.

The tactic was relatively effective, with Tyson finishing with 17 points and Troy with 16.

“They did a really good job of taking away our two studs,” Red Devils coach Dwayne Pinn said. But, he added, others stepped up for LHS.

Five others entered the scoring column by night’s end, including Gerrion Owens with 15 points on 5-of-10 shooting.

After taking 16 3s in the first 16 minutes, the Red Devils tightened their hold on the lead by burning Altavista in transition. On many occasions, a defensive rebound and long outlet pass set up a couple dribbles and a layup. LHS also kept Altavista off balance by forcing the Colonels into an uncharacteristic 22 turnovers (many of which went for quick points the other way).

“Defense is where we really, really work,” said Pinn, who said his team aimed to make up for the 66 points they gave up in a 15-point win over Altavista on Jan. 14. The coach explained his team “hung our heads” after that performance, despite the win, because that Altavista point total still stands as the most the Red Devils have given up in a game this season.

Pinn’s team did as it set out to do. Its swarming defense applied pressure near half court early in possessions, and then made sure Altavista’s shooters didn’t have room to release the shots they knocked down with ease in their quarterfinal win.

Driving against a stacked defense wasn’t easy either, with Lancaster ready to send two extra players to help near the basket, particularly against Hunt.

Stopping him was the key, Pinn said. Hunt, a senior, took just one shot in the first quarter, then made 4 of 7 attempts in the second and third frames.

Hunt, who finished with 13 points behind teammate Jayden Boyd (14 points), hit the first of his two 3s less than two minutes into the second frame. But after Nekhi Robinson knocked down the front a 1-and-1 opportunity at the line to cut Lancaster’s lead to 22-17, the Red Devils responded with an 11-0 run.

The Lancaster edge never fell below 12 points after that, with LHS leading by as many as 21 points in the second half as Altavista put up its lowest point total of the season.

Johnson attributed the 40-point performance to his team showing a sense of timidity and fear to attack the pressure. His group got to the free-throw line just 11 times on the night, nine of which came in the first half.

Altavista capped the season with a 21-5 record after advancing to the state tournament for the third straight season — a remarkable turnaround, Hunt explained, from his freshman season, when the Colonels went 7-16.

“We were terrible,” he said, “and then we came into practice over the summers and bought in, and everybody really put their heart into it, and ever since that, we’ve been back [to states] every year.”

Ryan Hart, another senior who’s played alongside Hunt since they were kids, tallied eight points — all of them coming in the second half, after he shed a face mask meant to protect his possibly broken nose from further injury.

“The word tough is thrown around too much. That kid is tough,” Johnson said of Hart, who chose not to have his nose (which was hurt during the quarterfinals) evaluated before Monday’s game so he still would be able to play. “That kid has probably a broken nose that most people are probably gonna tap out on. He keeps competing, taking charges, sticking his nose in to play his game.

“The upsetting thing is that’s what we’re losing. So we’ve gotta figure out a way to find that toughness that Ryan showed and the unselfishness that Stuart showed — and the fact that both of them, no matter who we played, always came to play.”

Still, Hart thinks the team he’s helped lead for the past four years has the potential to hoist the trophy in the future.

“I love the guys in the locker room — we’ve been together through thick and thin,” he said. “I just want to say that next year, I just keep telling them to keep their head up and [they can get back] to the same position we were in, but actually win, go all the way.”

Class 1 State Semifinals

Lancaster 69, Altavista 40

LANCASTER (28-0)

Gerrion Owens 15, Tyson Henderson 17, Dar. Smith 4, Dav. Smith 7, Sean Thomas 1, J. Smith 4, Troy Henders 16, X. Owens 5. Totals 22 19-22 69.

ALTAVISTA (21-5)

Clay 3, Jayden Boyd 14, Robinson 2, Hart 8, Stuart Hunt 13. Totals 14 6-11 40.

Lancaster;17;20;15;17;—;69

Altavista;12;10;12;6;—;40

3-point goals: Lancaster 6 (G. Owens 3, Tys. Henderson, Dav. Smith, Tr. Henderson). Altavista 6 (Clay, Boyd, Hart 2, Hunt 2).