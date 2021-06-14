Amherst and Jefferson Forest meet in do-or-die region semifinal Tuesday

The rules, which places limits on how many innings a pitcher can throw during a week's time and say a hurler must receive two days rest if he throws between four to seven innings in a given outing, among other stipulations, have always caused coaches to limit their best arms in the postseason the last several years.

"You can't get through the postseason with just one arm anymore," Jefferson Forest coach Ryan Gilleland noted.

And the added pressure this year is that only teams that win the region receive a ticket to the state tournament, as opposed to a non-pandemic year when teams had to reach the region championship game to get in. In another year, a coach might throw his ace in the semifinal matchup to give the team its best chance to advance.

But both top-seeded Amherst and No. 4 Jefferson Forest may mix things up Tuesday. Gilleland wasn't sure which pitcher he would throw when asked Monday. Amherst coach John Apperson said he and his staff had a plan, but didn't want to completely reveal it.

"We may start with someone and then come back to him later," he said, citing a VHSL rule that says starting pitchers can return to the mound after they've been relieved. "We're gonna have to push some buttons."