Amherst and Jefferson Forest meet in do-or-die region semifinal Tuesday

FOREST — Sully Tibbs stood near the dugout at Thacker Field on Monday, his team stretching and getting ready for one more practice before a big region game, and the shortstop thought back to Saturday.
That's when his Jefferson Forest teammate, catcher Evan Mace, hit two doubles, including what proved to be the game-winner in the bottom of the sixth inning against Salem in the Region 4D quarterfinals.
"That was clutch," Tibbs said with a smile.
That two-run double extended Jefferson Forest's season and set up a whale of a semifinals matchup against Amherst that will be played in Lancer Country at 6 p.m. Tuesday. So yeah, clutch indeed.
"Just saw a pitch I liked," Mace said.
Now the Cavaliers (9-4) will try to provide clutch play against the Lancers (10-2), who they lost to twice in the regular season.
"I think we're going in pretty confident," Tibbs, a junior shortstop hitting a team-best .378, said.
This one is interesting from numerous standpoints. First, it's an elimination game that will feel more like a region final because it features two area rivals. There's also that "tough to beat a team three times" mantra. And the Virginia High School League's pitching rules could come into play like in no other year.
The rules, which places limits on how many innings a pitcher can throw during a week's time and say a hurler must receive two days rest if he throws between four to seven innings in a given outing, among other stipulations, have always caused coaches to limit their best arms in the postseason the last several years.
"You can't get through the postseason with just one arm anymore," Jefferson Forest coach Ryan Gilleland noted.
And the added pressure this year is that only teams that win the region receive a ticket to the state tournament, as opposed to a non-pandemic year when teams had to reach the region championship game to get in. In another year, a coach might throw his ace in the semifinal matchup to give the team its best chance to advance.
But both top-seeded Amherst and No. 4 Jefferson Forest may mix things up Tuesday. Gilleland wasn't sure which pitcher he would throw when asked Monday. Amherst coach John Apperson said he and his staff had a plan, but didn't want to completely reveal it.
"We may start with someone and then come back to him later," he said, citing a VHSL rule that says starting pitchers can return to the mound after they've been relieved. "We're gonna have to push some buttons."
Both teams may end up going with a mix of pitchers, not relying on one arm for too long because they know they'll have to save their best pitchers for Thursday's region title game. JF has six to eight players it can rely on for pitching, making it the deepest team in the district in that regard. But Amherst develops arms aplenty, as well.
"Everybody's in the same situation," Gilleland said about pitching in this postseason.
JF enters having lost three of its four games by a total of four runs. It last fell to Amherst on June 7 by one run as Dalton Wentz and Christian Martin held the Cavs to just two hits.
In addition to Tibbs' numbers at the plate, Peyton Smith is hitting .372 and sports a 3-1 record with a 1.03 ERA.
Amherst enters having won three straight and eight of its last nine. It relies on solid pitching and scrappy baseball to complement Virginia Tech signee Christian Martin, whose blistering average hovers around .560. Over the weekend, he was named player of the year for the "Seminole Coaches all-district team," chosen by coaches from the Seminole in a year when the league is not releasing official all-district teams. Amherst's Apperson was coach of the year.
Tibbs believes JF's speed will play a factor tonight, as could its small-ball approach. Apperson made small ball a point of emphasis for his Lancers, too.
"It's gonna come down to our approach at the plate, coming up with some hits in big spots," Apperson said. "It may well come down to small ball, too. Both [teams] have been in situations where we needed to do that. … When the bats aren't exactly on fire or going gap to gap, you've got to find another way to move runners over, especially with the quality pitching that both teams have."
Gilleland will count on more clutch play tonight.
"We've had really good chemistry this year," he said.
And Apperson, who noted the third meeting will be difficult because JF is a familiar opponent, feels good about his team's chances.
"We've got a good plan in place with our pitching staff," he said, "and hopefully we can get the sticks going early."