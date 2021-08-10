Amherst boys basketball coach Segar Jordan steps down; girls coach Ron Carter headed to Rustburg

In recent seasons, though, the Lancers finished toward the top of the district ranks. They’ve posted winning records in each of the last two campaigns — including an impressive 15-8 showing in the 2019-20 season — and competed in the region tournament. The 2019-20 season also featured Amherst’s first district crown in 30 years.

“I was very pleased with the girls that I had there,” Carter said. “They worked hard. It was tough for me to leave the girls that are coming through the program now.”

At Rustburg, he hopes to find similar success.

“My goals are gonna be the same," he added. "I hope to get to the point where we’re one of the better teams in the district.”

As for the rest of the Seminole, the offseason coaching carousel means teams on both the girls and boys sides will face a whole new set of unknowns a year removed from the pandemic-altered season.

“Probably a lot of us are wondering [what to expect],” Redgate, the LCA boys coach, said. “New challenges ahead for every team.”

With the potential for a bevy of new playing styles thanks to a long list of coaching changes, the best way to prepare is to “expect the unexpected,” Redgate explained. And the changes, the coach added, will certainly bring “excitement for the area.”

