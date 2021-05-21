Amherst comes back to defeat LCA on Wentz's walk-off

AMHERST — Freshman Dalton Wentz was sitting fastball, so his eyes lit up when the pitch arrived from Liberty Christian reliever Sully Holmes. Next thing the 6-foot-1 Amherst freshman knew, he was standing on second base and releasing a scream of celebration after delivering a walk-off single that gave the Lancers a 4-3 victory Friday night against their Seminole District rival.
Then Wentz was mobbed by his teammates, who celebrated what seemed heading into the frame an unlikely comeback, even though they trailed by just one run.
Wentz — who is part of a young, talented group here — was all over the scorebook. He turned in a fine pitching performance, limiting the visiting Bulldogs (5-2) to three runs (two earned) on six hits over five innings in what amounted to a pitchers’ duel with LCA starter Brock Duff.
Pretty handy with the bat, too. Wentz went 2 for 4 with three RBIs. His two-run double in the bottom of the second tied the game at 2, and his walk-off single in the seventh brought home Christian Martin, who came on in relief for two innings and held the Bulldogs hitless to earn the win.
“It was a great game,” Wentz said. “We kind of figured coming in, two great teams, got two good pitchers going, and it was gonna be close. But that’s how you wanna win a ball game, if you ask me.”
Wentz’ walk-off soured a top-notch pitching performance by Duff, the transfer from Brookville who hit 89 miles per hour with his fastball Friday. Everything was working for the right-hander — his fastball was strategically placed, his curveball had Amherst batters lunging at the ball, and his splitter kept them off balance.
Duff (2-0) struck out 11 in 5 2/3 innings before giving way to Holmes, a hard-throwing Liberty University commit. Duff scattered five hits, allowed two runs (both earned) and walked two.
“I was dialed in, trying to mix all my pitches in and hitting the zone,” said Duff, who took his second no-decision of the season. “I had a little hiccup at Rustburg [in a win on May 14]. Even though we won at the plate, I felt like it wasn’t my best day. But coming back strong today makes me feel good about looking forward. And as a team, I feel like we have the aspects; we just have to put it all together.”
The Lancers (6-1) got to Holmes in their final at-bat, running free on the base paths when they spied an opening and remaining patient at the plate.
With one out, speedy sophomore Christian Harris singled on an infield grounder, then stole second. Holmes recorded his second strikeout of the inning one batter later. But that’s when things unraveled for the Bulldogs.
LCA coach Randy Tomlin elected to walk Martin, Amherst’s feared three-hole hitter.
And that’s when Harris made a gutsy move. He stole third. With two outs. Game on the line. On his own accord.
“I just took responsibility myself,” Harris said. “I was reading the pitcher, so I had a chance at the bag, and I took it. I was sure I was gonna make it. I read a couple pitches before I took it, so I figured I was going in there to the back part of the bag.”
Harris’ decision was a game-altering one, because he then scored on a wild pitch to knot the game at 3. Holmes then issued two straight walks to load the bases.
Then Wentz hit a sharp grounder to the hole at shortstop that skipped past Nathan Tucker and Amherst went into celebration mode.
Amherst also stole eight bases Friday. Martin, Harris and Jonah Cunningham finished with two apiece.
“It was funny,” said Martin, a Virginia Tech commit, “because we saw the catcher in the gym before the game and we were talking to him, and he said, ‘Well, nobody has attempted to steal on me all year.’ We took that into account. That’s a big thing.”
LCA took a 2-0 lead in the top of the first on a two-run double by Andrew Burns and then went ahead 3-2 in the fifth off a single by Tanner Thomas (2 for 3, 2B) that scored Jackson Downey. Downey provided heads-up baserunning and scored when Thomas’ hit was bobbled in right.
But Amherst, just like it did a five or six years ago when comebacks were a regular occurrence, struck the fatal blow.
“It felt great to battle back,” Martin said. “It was a surreal feeling, to be honest. It gives us a lot of energy. I mean, bottom line: it’s LCA. They’re always just the team to beat. My whole high school career I’ve never beaten them. We played our hearts out and we got what we deserved.”
For Wentz, the walk-off felt like slow motion. “I can’t even stop smiling,” the freshman said.
Amherst coach Jon Apperson was impressed with his team’s approach at the plate and on the base paths in the seventh.
“Everybody right there did their job and found a way to contribute,” he said. “Then Dalton comes up with that big hit. Just found a way to barrel one up enough and got it in the right place. This game saw a lot of that early. Both teams benefited from that. He definitely got a good enough piece and hit the ball hard.”