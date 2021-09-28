Amherst falls at GW-Danville, faces another quick turnaround

George Washington quarterback Jeb Byrnes tossed three touchdown passes and threw for 136 yards, and the Eagles racked up an additional 244 rushing yards to defeat visiting Amherst 42-15 in Danville on Tuesday night.
It was Amherst's first defeat of the season. The Lancers (2-1) are in the midst of a challenging stretch in which they are playing three games in a seven-day span to make up for a two-week quarantine period earlier this month.
Amherst fell into a 14-0 hole thanks to a 3-yard touchdown run by Jakobe Dixon late in the first quarter and a 5-yard scoring strike from Byrnes to Dixon at the 8:36 mark of the second quarter.
But the Lancers had plenty of chances. Their first drive of the night stalled deep in the red zone, and they followed by stopping a GW drive. Amherst then drove deep in the red zone again only to stall once more.
"So we had a chance to take the lead early and didn't capitalize," Amherst coach Bob Christmas said by phone.
GW (3-1) also was playing on short rest after waxing Patrick County 61-12 on Friday. The Eagles' high-powered offense is averaging better than 45 points per game this season. Their only loss occurred to E.C. Glass in a 42-32 thriller on Sept. 10.
Amherst was coming off a 35-13 win over Jefferson Forest four days ago.
"We didn't have a lot of energy tonight," Christmas added. "I saw it pregame, just didn't have a lot of energy early. When we didn't score there early, it kind of snowballed the other way."
Amherst running back and outside linebacker Ja'merius Stewart suffered a twisted ankle while running the ball on the game's first play from scrimmage. Amherst was also without another outside linebacker and tight end, who currently is in quarantine.
Amerst's Jaizeon Hurt answered 58 seconds after GW's second touchdown with a 47-yard touchdown pass to Lawrence Brown, and Darren Davenport's PAT made it 14-7. But GW (3-1) reeled off 14 points before ACHS could find the end zone again, then tacked on 14 more points to close out the game, both off passes by Byrnes.
Amherst's other score occurred with 1:59 left in the third quarter, when Tyleik Brown ran in a 7-yard touchdown and Vincent Sweeney followed with a two-point conversion run.
Amherst finished with 373 total yards, compared to GW's 380. Tyleik Brown (2 of 8 for 20 yards) and Hurt (4 of 5 for 93 yards) combined for 113 passing yards. The speedy Lawrence Brown racked up 98 receiving yards on five catches, while Jor'dyn Whitelaw (84 rushing yards) and track standout Isaiah Idore (83 rushing yards) led the Lancers' ground attack.
Amherst fumbled and lost the ball three times, including at the 1-yard line as the clock ran out in the fourth quarter.
Byrnes, a 6-foot-1 senior, completed 11 of 20 passes. Elijah Bridges led the Eagles with 82 rushing yards, while Dixon added 74 on the ground. Six-foot-1 senior Donovan Howard finished with 65 rushing yards and 65 receiving yards.
Amherst now welcomes Norfolk-based Granby at 7 p.m. Friday, for the third game inside a week's time.
"Rough, rough, rough," Christmas said of the stretch. "We've got to regroup now and move on. ... We've been knocked down. We've just got to get back up, lick our wounds and get back out there."
Granby has lost 11 straight dating back to 2019 and 28 of their last 30.