Amherst, playing with an underdog mentality, readies for first state softball championship appearance

“I think a lot of people thought that we weren’t going to be as good since we lost as many seniors as we did,” McNerney said earlier this week. “ … It just shows that even though to people we’re underdogs, we’re just as good as them and able to come out strong against the competition.”

McNerney, in a Seminole District filled with aces, emerged in her first season in the circle as one of the district’s best arms. She has struck out 127 and sports a 0.86 ERA in 97 innings pitched.

She has five complete-game shutouts this season and teamed with Taryn Campbell on a sixth.

Three of those shutouts came over Jefferson Forest and its ace Emma Lemley, the Virginia Tech signee, and the third was a 1-0 triumph in the Region 4D championship game.

The Lancers’ lone losses this season have come against Rustburg, which is led by University of Virginia signee Eden Bigham.

The Red Devils are playing for the Class 3 championship, and Amherst is the only team to score an earned run against Bigham this season.

“The Seminole District is very hard,” Thacker said, “but it also is a beneficial place to be when it comes to postseason because we are used to that speed and those types of pitchers.”