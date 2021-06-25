Amherst, playing with an underdog mentality, readies for first state softball championship appearance

AMHERST — Dylan McNerney walks into the circle each game with a sense of determination. The Amherst sophomore right-hander is laser-focused and confident, and she enters each game trusting her defense will make plays throughout seven innings.
McNerney and the rest of her teammates also carry something else onto the field. They have played 16 games this season viewing themselves as underdogs.
It is a massive chip they proudly wear on their shoulders. The young roster, with only two seniors and three juniors, felt it entered the abbreviated 2021 season overlooked. The Lancers lost six seniors to graduation, and that nucleus, according to coach Samantha Thacker, had the pieces to make a second straight trip to the Class 4 state tournament.
“I was very disappointed because we would have had a great team back then before COVID happened,” junior left fielder Kaleigh Combs said. “We had such a young team this year. I was very surprised we came out the way that we did, and we’re still doing great things as of right now.”
Amherst, despite its youthful lineup, has not lost its sense of being an underdog throughout a wildly successful campaign. Each victory only fueled the fire more, and the Lancers are one win away from achieving a goal many expected could have been possible in 2020.
The Lancers (14-2), in the program’s first state championship game, play at Hanover (15-0) for the Class 4 championship at 6 p.m. Saturday.
“I think a lot of people thought that we weren’t going to be as good since we lost as many seniors as we did,” McNerney said earlier this week. “ … It just shows that even though to people we’re underdogs, we’re just as good as them and able to come out strong against the competition.”
McNerney, in a Seminole District filled with aces, emerged in her first season in the circle as one of the district’s best arms. She has struck out 127 and sports a 0.86 ERA in 97 innings pitched.
She has five complete-game shutouts this season and teamed with Taryn Campbell on a sixth.
Three of those shutouts came over Jefferson Forest and its ace Emma Lemley, the Virginia Tech signee, and the third was a 1-0 triumph in the Region 4D championship game.
The Lancers’ lone losses this season have come against Rustburg, which is led by University of Virginia signee Eden Bigham.
The Red Devils are playing for the Class 3 championship, and Amherst is the only team to score an earned run against Bigham this season.
“The Seminole District is very hard,” Thacker said, “but it also is a beneficial place to be when it comes to postseason because we are used to that speed and those types of pitchers.”
Amherst, in addition to facing the Seminole’s top two pitchers a combined five times, had to beat Tuscarora ace Lindsey Mullen in the state semifinals.
Mullen entered that matchup with a pair of perfect games on her 2021 resume, including one in the Region 4C semifinals.
Hanover has utilized two pitchers this season, Julia Cuozzo and Lilly Parrish, and the Hawks are projected to send Cuozzo to the circle in the state title game.
Cuozzo has started all three of the Hawks’ postseason games. She has struck out 29, allowed two earned runs and not walked a batter in 20 innings.
“I do think it’s going to be a challenge, but I think we do have a benefit with our team because we’ve faced pitchers such as Emma Lemley and Eden Bigham, who are Tech and UVa pitchers,” Thacker said, “and other people don’t get to see that type of pitching during the season.”
Amherst is scoring six runs per game in postseason play thanks to an offense that delivers big hits and capitalizes off doing the little things.
The Lancers used three bunts to score their first run against Tuscarora, and then junior Kaelyn Ramsey delivered the biggest hit of the season to date with an RBI double in the eighth inning that drove in the go-ahead run.
“Our team’s really young, so I think this is a big deal for the team now because we’re mainly sophomores, and they’ve never played in competition like this,” Ramsey said. “To make it this far and first time playing [at] this level, it’s really big and it’s big for the whole county.”
Ramsey, who took over for Mikayla Cashwell in center field, has been a consistent presence in the lineup with 18 RBIs.
Catcher Madalyn Jennings, tasked with filling the void left by Chanceton Follett, has driven in 17 runs.
Ramsey and Jennings are two of the many who have helped replace the production and leadership Cashwell, Follett, Dominique Irving, Holland Saunders, Jazmyne Smith and Makaela Keesee previously brought to the program.
Those six, as seniors, were expected to be the nucleus that helped Amherst get back to the state tournament, and then advance after falling in the state quarterfinals in 2019.
Smith has reached out to Ramsey and told her to keep going and finish the journey the 2020 team couldn’t complete.
“It would mean so much to us, especially since we’re such a young team,” McNerney said of what it would mean to win a state championship. “I really think it really would put Amherst County out there and show what we have here. It would just be incredible. We’re doing it to win, but then for our seniors last year to show up and do it for them as well.”