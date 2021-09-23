Amherst reschedules GW football game, announces hiring of basketball coaches

Thanks to a schedule change, Amherst will start a grueling stretch Friday night when it plays the first of three football games in an eight-day span. The Lancers, who had their originally scheduled game against George Washington postponed because of COVID-19 issues, now will face the Eagles in Danville at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
With the schedule change, Amherst has recovered one of two games postponed because of virus issues within the school division, which delayed the start of its season until last week. A new date for a game against Blacksburg has not been announced.
ACHS now will play two fellow Class 4 teams and one Class 5 team between Friday and Oct. 1. Up first are games Friday and Tuesday against Class 4 foes Jefferson Forest (at JF) and GW, respectively. The Lancers round out that eight-day stretch with a home matchup with Class 5 Granby on Oct. 1.
In addition to Amherst, three other area schools will play football games at the beginning of next week.
Staunton River’s game against Alleghany originally scheduled for Friday instead will take place Tuesday at Alleghany. Heritage and Rustburg, who had been set to meet Saturday, will instead play Monday at City Stadium.
ACHS announces hiring of basketball coaches
A pair of former area players will take the reins of the varsity boys and girls basketball teams at Amherst. Teron Watson, a William Campbell grad, and Drew Ware, an Amherst grad, have been hired as boys coach and girls coach, respectively, the school announced Thursday.
In addition to their experience with basketball in the area as players, the two also have coached at the high school level in the area. Ware most recently coached the Amherst JV girls team, while Watson is leaving the varsity boys program at his alma mater for the post at Amherst.
Ware takes over for Ron Carter, who left for the Rustburg varsity girls program in the offseason. Watson fills the void left by Segar Jordan, who stepped down to focus on his new administrative position at another school in Amherst.